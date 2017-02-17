System76 Refreshes Ubuntu Linux Laptops With Intel Kaby Lake, NVIDIA GTX 10 Series, and 4K

Want to read Slashdot from your mobile device? Point it at m.slashdot.org and keep reading!

 


Brian Fagioli, writing for BetaNews: System76 is refreshing three of its laptops with some high-end parts. The Oryx Pro, Serval WS, and Bonobo WS are now all equipped with 7th generation Intel Kaby Lake processors. In addition, all three can be had with 4K displays and NVIDIA GTX 10 series graphics too. While the Oryx Pro already had the option of 4K and GTX 10, it is the 7th gen Intel chips that are new to it. In fact, all of the company's laptops now come with Kaby Lake standard. The computer seller throws some shade at Apple by saying, "The HiDPI displays that ship on the laptops have 3.1 million more pixels than Apple's 'Retina' displays, enabling sharper text, 4K video, and higher res gaming. Beyond that, the displays give video and photo professionals the ability to work more easily with higher resolution multimedia."

  • I Looked at System76 (Score:3)

    by RobotRunAmok ( 595286 ) on Friday February 17, 2017 @02:28PM (#53888001)
    ...when I sent my daughter off to college last Fall. Figured it might be nice for her to have someone beside Dear Ol' Dad to call if she had some complicated Linux problems (she can handle the simple and medium problems). Then I saw how much they were charging! Could not justify the expense, even with whatever phonecall time it might save me. Bought a Lenovo and had her roll her own OS into it. She, and my wallet, are both way better for it...

  • Shade, eh? (Score:3)

    by fyngyrz ( 762201 ) on Friday February 17, 2017 @02:29PM (#53888009) Homepage Journal

    The computer seller throws some shade at Apple by saying, "The HiDPI displays that ship on the laptops have 3.1 million more pixels than Apple's 'Retina' displays

    You can't "throw shade" at Apple over hardware capabilities in any meaningful way unless you can run OS X / macOS and its applications. Otherwise, you're in the position of a cruise ship boasting that it has roll stabilization in order to try and "shade" a luxury hotel. Pomegranates and kumquats. Irrelevant.

    And I say that as a very unhappy Apple hardware user.

    • If the pixels are under the DPI where your eye can even tell at a reasonable usage distance, does it matter if they are there or not?

      Sounds like 3.1 million more pixels that need to be redrawn 60 times a second for not a lot more value added. Except for marketing, because they all believe that more is always better.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by mspohr ( 589790 )

      I assume that you think OS X is somehow superior to other OSs. As an primary OS X user (as well as Linux and Windows occasionally) for the past 7 years, I beg to differ. I've always found OS X to be kludgy, toylike and lacking features. I never could get used to its special keys (especially command and option) as well as the odd keyboard layout (no backspace???).
      I'm much more comfortable with Linux and its applications. I gave up on Apple hardware and have now adopted Chromebooks (with Crouton Linux) for al

  • 4K - is that the price?

    • I just designed a Bonobo for shits and giggles with dual 1080 SLI, 16GB DDR4, two 2TB HDDs, and 867 Mbps WiFi, with a 3 year P&L Warranty leaving the rest of the blocks at the defaults. 4K is almost 1K too low. Total came to $4,892.

  • I guess they are going for the "wild animal" theme for their names. It looks like they order them in "strength" of the animal with small mammals being the low end of each line, hooved quadrupeds at the mid-level and great apes at the high end.

    I just think the whole thing is stupid... who wants a desktop called "Wild Dog Pro"?

    It's a neat concept and all, selling pre-configured Linux laptops, desktops and servers but I just would not be able to tell people that I am running a "Bonobo WS" (WS?) computer with a

  • Typing this on a system76 Oryx Pro (work asked me to choose between Mac or Linux). Their Lemur lineup wasn't out yet at the time but it'd be the one I'd get today with 14' + 32G RAM

