Utilities Vote To Close Largest Coal Plant In Western US (arstechnica.com) 35
An anonymous reader quotes a report from Ars Technica: At 2.25 gigawatts, Arizona's Navajo Generating Station is the biggest coal-burning power plant in the Western U.S. The plant, and the nearby Kayenta coal mine that feeds it, are located on the Navajo Indian Reservation, and the Navajo and Hopi peoples have had a conflicted relationship with coal since the plant opened in the 1970s. Almost all the 900-plus jobs at the mine and plant are held by Native Americans, and the tribes receive royalties to account for large portions of their budget. Negotiations were underway to improve the tribes' lease terms, which expire in 2019. But on Monday, the four utilities that own most of the plant voted to close it at the end of 2019. They decided that the plant's coal-powered electricity just can't compete with plants burning natural gas. A press release from Salt River Projects, which runs the plant, explained, "The decision by the utility owners of [Navajo Generating Station] is based on the rapidly changing economics of the energy industry, which has seen natural gas prices sink to record lows and become a viable long-term and economical alternative to coal power."
Lots of Sunshine there (Score:5, Insightful)
massive Solar plant?
Re:Lots of Sunshine there (Score:5, Interesting)
Re: (Score:2)
322 kW panels?
You lost a 10^3 and are ignoring capacity factor.
Re: (Score:2)
Except you can't scale solar production up or down to handle fluctuations in demand. Or produce solar at night. Or control the weather.
But aside from that, sure.
Solar will always be a second-rate option for utilities until storage becomes cheap and plentiful.
Re: (Score:3)
Except you can't scale solar production up or down to handle fluctuations in demand.
You can scale it down, absolutely.
Or produce solar at night.
You don't need nearly as much power at night, and if they go with solar thermal you get quite a bit of storage "for free."
Or control the weather.
It's Arizona. They basically have two types of weather; Sunny and Night.
=Smidge=
What do you know the invisible hand acts (Score:1)
Without government putting its thumb on the scale.
Re: (Score:2)
Yeah, just like cleaning up the smog that cities used have. Yep, the invisible hand of the Ghost of Ayn Rand did that.
Market Forces Kill Coal (Score:5, Insightful)
This demonstrates exactly how empty the campaign promises to bring back coal were. Nobody wants to burn coal when it's so much more expensive than everything else.
Re: (Score:1)
By market forces you mean the immense pressure Obama put on the industry, choking it under regulations while giving huge tax breaks to other energy producers? The "market" had nothing to do with this. This is the very definition of crony capitalism. All they did was offload the costs from the renewable companies and place them onto the tax payer.
If the market decided this I would be all for it but it just aint so.
Re:Market Forces Kill Coal (Score:4, Insightful)
Natural gas killed coal, and by the time natural gas is on the decline, coal will be even less viable. It's done. Besides, why in the hell would you even want to burn the stuff? Apart from CO2 emissions, so much effort has to be put into keeping it from ruining the environment and poisoning everyone around it that it's a good thing they're erecting its tombstone.
Re: (Score:1)
Sometimes markets need to be protected from themselves don't you think?
Re: (Score:2)
Well, unless you're using the Invisible Hand as a sort of religious icon masking the fact that you want to take part in short term profiteering regardless of any long-term effects your business may be causing. Those that want to keep doing nasty things like selling cigarettes to children or vomiting sulfur dioxide and CO2 into the atmosphere will often decry any attempt to limit the harm their business cause by praying to the Invisible Hand, declaring that any attempt to interfere with this deity will lead
Oil Gets Subsidies Too (Score:1)
Don't look for crony-free capitalism in big energy. It won't and can't exist. Like capital itself, energy is too important to leave to the whims of the market. And where you don't see in-your-face subsidies (like Ethanol/corn producers), there's back-end subsidies like tax breaks, easements, or permits for getting rid of toxic waste for free. Coal ash is a particularly nasty nasty toxic waste, for example, full of heavy metals and even radio-active materials, that has to be dumped in horrid "ponds" that
Re: (Score:3)
Giving tax breaks to promote future progress is not a bad thing to do.
The switch to getting as much clean energy as possible won't be cheap, and won't happen over night. And other forms of energy will have to be available when clean sources may be unable to produce. But every bit helps.
We've tackled other huge projects. Rural electrification. Roads to support modern cars replacing horse and buggy. The inters
Just one market force - Fracking (Score:2)
It should be noted that the whole reason coal is more expensive is because we have so much more natural gas from fracking. You can thank Fracking for yet another environmental victory.
how empty the campaign promises to bring back coal were.
No-one said they would be coal jobs... plus maybe those jobs are not going away, from article:
it's at least possible that the tribes could work out a deal to keep the plant running under a different ownership arrangement.
Never underestimate the power of an aggrieved mino
Make Gasoline instead (Score:2)
http://www.wvcoal.com/research... [wvcoal.com]
Re: (Score:2)
All we need is 1.21 Jigawatts, any more is unnecessary.
No long term stratergy (Score:3)
So based on this article:
1. Price on gas lowers
2. Gas plants gets built
3. It turned out once built en mass, that gas plants was cheaper than coal before price collapse, but nobody knew until economy of scale kicked in
====
That said, the statement in the article do not have to ring true at all.
Then again, per Wikipedia, Owners:
-U.S. Bureau of Reclamation (24.3%)
-Salt River Project (21.7%)
-LADWP (former) (21.2%)
-Arizona Public Service (14.0%)
-NV Energy (11.3%)
-Tucson Electric Power (7.5%)
So 4 out of 6 want it shut down, in the mid term future. Which one? And why?
Re: (Score:2)
Sure there is! They have this magic smokestacks that take coal smoke and turn it into magic rainbows! It's true. It works on much the same principal as cigarette filters do, filtering out the nastiness and leaving only the cool, sweet smoke that leading chiropractors have determined is actually healthy!
Re: (Score:2)
There's also a nuke plant out there.... (Score:3)
About 60 miles west of Phoenix. The Tonopah plant.
No more Haze in Grand Canyon (Score:5, Informative)
This plant is one of the worst polluters in the west. It was exempted from the mercury limits rule when they went into effect and it's responsible for 90% of the air pollution and haze in the Grand Canyon. This plant should have been shut down as soon as viable alternatives existed and market forces are finally doing it in.
Re: (Score:2)
If market forces were allowed their way, the Great Lakes would still be a toxic soup. Sometimes a government has to step in to prevent industries from fucking things up. I may remind you that that great conservative lion Ronald Reagan did a helluva lot of the initial work on what is, or was until a few weeks ago, the government's push to try to clean up polluting industries.