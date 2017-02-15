Utilities Vote To Close Largest Coal Plant In Western US (arstechnica.com) 26
An anonymous reader quotes a report from Ars Technica: At 2.25 gigawatts, Arizona's Navajo Generating Station is the biggest coal-burning power plant in the Western U.S. The plant, and the nearby Kayenta coal mine that feeds it, are located on the Navajo Indian Reservation, and the Navajo and Hopi peoples have had a conflicted relationship with coal since the plant opened in the 1970s. Almost all the 900-plus jobs at the mine and plant are held by Native Americans, and the tribes receive royalties to account for large portions of their budget. Negotiations were underway to improve the tribes' lease terms, which expire in 2019. But on Monday, the four utilities that own most of the plant voted to close it at the end of 2019. They decided that the plant's coal-powered electricity just can't compete with plants burning natural gas. A press release from Salt River Projects, which runs the plant, explained, "The decision by the utility owners of [Navajo Generating Station] is based on the rapidly changing economics of the energy industry, which has seen natural gas prices sink to record lows and become a viable long-term and economical alternative to coal power."
Lots of Sunshine there (Score:3)
massive Solar plant?
Re:Lots of Sunshine there (Score:4, Interesting)
Re: (Score:2)
322 kW panels?
You lost a 10^3 and are ignoring capacity factor.
Re: (Score:2)
Except you can't scale solar production up or down to handle fluctuations in demand. Or produce solar at night. Or control the weather.
But aside from that, sure.
Solar will always be a second-rate option for utilities until storage becomes cheap and plentiful.
What do you know the invisible hand acts (Score:2)
Without government putting its thumb on the scale.
Market Forces Kill Coal (Score:4, Insightful)
This demonstrates exactly how empty the campaign promises to bring back coal were. Nobody wants to burn coal when it's so much more expensive than everything else.
Re: (Score:2)
By market forces you mean the immense pressure Obama put on the industry, choking it under regulations while giving huge tax breaks to other energy producers? The "market" had nothing to do with this. This is the very definition of crony capitalism. All they did was offload the costs from the renewable companies and place them onto the tax payer.
If the market decided this I would be all for it but it just aint so.
Re: (Score:2)
Natural gas killed coal, and by the time natural gas is on the decline, coal will be even less viable. It's done. Besides, why in the hell would you even want to burn the stuff? Apart from CO2 emissions, so much effort has to be put into keeping it from ruining the environment and poisoning everyone around it that it's a good thing they're erecting its tombstone.
Re: (Score:1)
Sometimes markets need to be protected from themselves don't you think?
Just one market force - Fracking (Score:2)
It should be noted that the whole reason coal is more expensive is because we have so much more natural gas from fracking. You can thank Fracking for yet another environmental victory.
how empty the campaign promises to bring back coal were.
No-one said they would be coal jobs... plus maybe those jobs are not going away, from article:
it's at least possible that the tribes could work out a deal to keep the plant running under a different ownership arrangement.
Never underestimate the power of an aggrieved mino
Make Gasoline instead (Score:2)
http://www.wvcoal.com/research... [wvcoal.com]
Re: (Score:2)
All we need is 1.21 Jigawatts, any more is unnecessary.
No long term stratergy (Score:3)
So based on this article:
1. Price on gas lowers
2. Gas plants gets built
3. It turned out once built en mass, that gas plants was cheaper than coal before price collapse, but nobody knew until economy of scale kicked in
====
That said, the statement in the article do not have to ring true at all.
Then again, per Wikipedia, Owners:
-U.S. Bureau of Reclamation (24.3%)
-Salt River Project (21.7%)
-LADWP (former) (21.2%)
-Arizona Public Service (14.0%)
-NV Energy (11.3%)
-Tucson Electric Power (7.5%)
So 4 out of 6 want it shut down, in the mid term future. Which one? And why?
There's also a nuke plant out there.... (Score:3)
About 60 miles west of Phoenix. The Tonopah plant.
No more Haze in Grand Canyon (Score:4, Interesting)
This plant is one of the worst polluters in the west. It was exempted from the mercury limits rule when they went into effect and it's responsible for 90% of the air pollution and haze in the Grand Canyon. This plant should have been shut down as soon as viable alternatives existed and market forces are finally doing it in.