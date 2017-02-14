Apple Will Fight 'Right To Repair' Legislation (vice.com) 22
An anonymous reader quotes a report from Motherboard: Apple is planning to fight proposed electronics "Right to Repair" legislation being considered by the Nebraska state legislature, according to a source within the legislature who is familiar with the bill's path through the statehouse. The legislation would require Apple and other electronics manufacturers to sell repair parts to consumers and independent repair shops, and would require manufacturers to make diagnostic and service manuals available to the public. Nebraska is one of eight states that are considering right to repair bills; last month, Nebraska, Minnesota, New York, Massachusetts, Kansas, and Wyoming introduced legislation. Last week, lawmakers in Illinois and Tennessee officially introduced similar bills. According to the source, an Apple representative, staffer, or lobbyist will testify against the bill at a hearing in Lincoln on March 9. ATT will also argue against the bill, the source said. The source told me that at least one of the companies plans to say that consumers who repair their own phones could cause lithium batteries to catch fire. So far, Nebraska is the only state to schedule a hearing for its legislation.
the real reason theyre arguing it. (Score:5, Insightful)
consumers who repair their own phones could cause lithium batteries to catch fire.
yep, and changing the oil on my motorcycle could cause scalding hot oil to burn me, but well documented processes from the vendor generally limit this risk. Repairing the power regulator for my refrigerator could have caused a shock, however repair manuals clearly instructed me to unplug and de-energize the appliance.
the reason these bills are being fought incessantly is because modern consumer capitalism is predicated on brand consumption, not product consumption, and includes concessions to allow for the hedonic treadmill to spin freely. Sure, Apple may be forced to support older architectures that do not support the latest whizbang features but the real argument is that they would have to support the idea that the user owns the device instead of rents it until the next model comes out. being able to repair a cellphone or tablet, or even a macbook for that matter erodes the concept of the brand as an experience and slowly drags apple back to the earthly realm of hardware manufacturer and not a lifestyle. Owning a product, and not a brand in the 21st century is a slow death for any company.
It's actually pretty easy. They just have to not glue the battery to the case....
That's pretty much what I understood from the summary. Apple products are so insecure that they cannot be repaired without presenting a hazard, maybe we should remove them from circulation.
If you looked at the Newton battery compartment design, which is actually one of their few mobile designs ever to have a removable battery, you would realize they aren't very good. Battery compartments are really difficult case design for mobile devices.
Battery compartments are really difficult case design for mobile devices.
Somehow pretty much every other mobile manufacturer has done it well at one point or another...
if they want to rent then landload needs to repair (Score:2)
if they want to rent then landlord needs to repair it for free!
Fighting it is evil (Score:5, Insightful)
If you SELL me something, it's mine. You don't have to sell me documentation, you don't have to make replacement parts available, but there's only one reason to stop me from repairing it myself and that's so you can squeeze more money out of me.
Try renting instead of selling, then you can do whatever the hell you want, otherwise all you get to do is void any remaining warranty and refuse responsibility for damage caused by end-user repair.
It's about time consumers started lynching CEOs over shit like this.
you have to Fight for your Right (Score:2)
car to be dealership only service (Score:2)
car to be dealership only service only even for lights / oil changes / tires.
Whaaaaat? (Score:2)
An innovative technology company like Apple wants to increase the amount of technology garbage instead of going green and supporting the tinkering and repairing community?
That's so un-hipster! My beard is bristling enough to make my turtleneck feel tight!
Fighting what they once were (Score:2)
Apple, once founded by tinkerers, is now fighting the tinkerers
What can I say... (Score:2)
... except fuck Apple. Their whole business model seems to be planned obsolescence and non-repairability. Hey, just buy a new one!