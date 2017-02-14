Iconic Feature Phone Nokia 3310 Coming Back this Month, VentureBeat Says (venturebeat.com) 30
The iconic Nokia 3310 feature phone is all set for a return, according to a report. VentureBeat adds: HMD Global Oy, the Finnish manufacturer with exclusive rights to market phones under the storied Nokia brand, is planning to announce four such handsets at Mobile World Congress later this month, according to a person briefed on the company's plans. Known primarily for its plentiful battery life and nearly indestructible build, the 3310 was released at the turn of the millennium as a replacement to the also-popular 3210.
I can see having one of these in the car or RV, with a cheapie prepaid SIM card that might need a small top-off every few months. Definitely worth having.
I do miss the $15 prepaid candybar Nokia phone. Only did basic texts and phone... but it worked well, and Nokia's UI for the feature phones is unmatched.
Basic text and phone and nothing else is EXACTLY what I want for the phone that is used for text message verification in online banking. Zero chance of catching any malware.
"Zero chance of catching any malware."
I had an old Nokia 3310, bought at an auction for $3. Did a ROM dump, it's got gov't loaded firmware on it, it used to belong to a well-known Memphis drug dealer.
So much for that zero chance.
I do miss the $15 prepaid candybar Nokia phone. Only did basic texts and phone... but it worked well, and Nokia's UI for the feature phones is unmatched.
Cheap prepaid plans at $3/month or less can still be found: http://www.cellguru.net/prepai... [cellguru.net]
There are even some cheap unlimited plans without data for $20 or less: http://www.prepaidphonenews.co... [prepaidphonenews.com]
I wish they'd do something with the older 21xx series. Those were beautiful phones, again almost indestructible, part of the golden age of Nokia design. I'd want it slightly modernized, specifically with Bluetooth audio. They could probably actually fit a semi-integrated Android tablet on the back if they wanted to ensure people buying it didn't feel like they had to give one up to have the other.
Hopefully these will have something better than a WAP browser? maybe a 3390 version for the US?
Oh, probably not intended for the US.
Just asking because the specs on this say its a GSM phone. And my poor old Motorola Razr V3 was recently abandoned by AT&T. Because it's not 3G or better.
I had a 7110. Great phone, eternal standby (seriously, you charged it once a week and it had no problem retaining that power) and back then that spring-mechanism was just way too cool.
Only thing that bothered me, and that eventually broke, was that antenna stub. Without that it would have been the perfect phone. Very rugged, near indestructible (except for that damn antenna) and that spring mechanism worked for a surprisingly long time...
I have always wished for my computer to be as easy to use as my telephone; my wish has come true because I can no longer figure out how to use my telephone. --Bjarne Stroustrup
On behalf of all C++ developers past, present and future it's called karma. And you have a very long way to go to break even.
The cops can't take your info from it (because it holds none) and it's great for breaking windows!
;)
A dumb phone with 4G wifi hotspot functionality may be my ideal device. It's not clear from the article if that'll be supported, but I'd be pleasantly surprised if it was.