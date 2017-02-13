Researchers Working on Liquid Battery That Could Last For Over 10 Years

Please create an account to participate in the Slashdot moderation system

 


Jon Fingas, writing for Engadget: If Harvard researchers have their way, you may not have to worry about replacing power backs quite so often. They've developed a flow battery (that is, a battery that stores energy in liquid solutions) which should last for over a decade. The trick was to modify the molecules in the electrolytes, ferrocene and viologen, so that they're stable, water-soluble and resistant to degradation. When they're dissolved in neutral water, the resulting solution only loses 1 percent of its capacity every 1,000 cycles. It could be several years before you even notice a slight dropoff in performance. The use of water is also great news for both the environment and your bank account. As it's not corrosive or toxic, you don't have to worry about wrecking your home if the battery leaks -- you might just need a mop.

  • Another breakthrough! News at 11! (Score:5, Insightful)

    by kuzb ( 724081 ) on Monday February 13, 2017 @03:06PM (#53859205)
    It seems every 6 months I'm turning on the news to witness another "breakthrough" in energy storage that never seems to make it to the consumer market or anywhere else. Wake me when there's a product I can somehow use in my daily life.

    • Re:Another breakthrough! News at 11! (Score:5, Insightful)

      by beelsebob ( 529313 ) on Monday February 13, 2017 @03:23PM (#53859387)

      I think you're just ignoring the breakthroughs that have been happening.

      It's only about 15 years since a laptop was 1.5" thick, weighed 5lb, and had an amazing 2 hour battery life. In only a decade and a half the amount of energy that's been packed into a laptop battery has increased enormously.

      This is also hugely visible when you look at power tools. I cordless power drill from 15ish years ago would almost certainly us NiCd batteries, with a life of only an hour or two. Modern power drills will last a full day or more with a battery pack that's substantially smaller, and that charges in a far shorter amount of time.

    • It seems every 6 months I'm turning on the news to witness another "breakthrough" in energy storage that never seems to make it to the consumer market or anywhere else.

      You should work on being less oblivious to reality. Over the last decade, batteries have become far cheaper, higher capacity, and more reliable. This progress was the result of those "breakthroughs" that you read about.

    • It seems every 6 months I'm turning on the news to witness another "breakthrough" in energy storage that never seems to make it to the consumer market or anywhere else.

      That's because there are many obstacles to making a successful battery. So basically, depending on the technology you are working with, you may need about 10 or 20 "breakthroughs" before you get a new type of battery on the market. That said, sodium batteries are on the market and they are great for storing power for your house but due to patents, VCs and assholerly in general, they are expensive.

    • My thoughts exactly (no mod points today or I would have modded you up as insightful). But you use the term "news" when I get all of my science fiction tech improvements from Slashdot. I've seen many battery and motor announcements that just never seem to make it to the real world. Anyone remember that small extremely efficient motor that was supposedly going to make it to hybrid cars and revolutionize things? What ever happened to that? I can't even find traces of it in the Slashdot archives!

  • Big battery will put a stop to this (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    They don't make money if you're not replacing your batteries all the time.

    • Ah but with a liquid battery they might be doing that a lot especially in cars because I expect replacing the liquid is a very fast way to charge it.

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by suutar ( 1860506 )

        wouldn't you also have to replace the (presumably solid; the battery shell has to be solid or it gets messy, and some point(s) on it have to conduct) electrodes?

    • They don't make money if you're not replacing your batteries all the time.

      These flow batteries are targeted for home and grid storage, which is a market that currently barely exists. No powerful incumbents are being threatened. Utilities would be affected, but in a good way, since more grid storage would diminish the need for unprofitable "peaker" generators.

      • Home and grid storage are unique in their battery needs. Unlike transportation and portable devices, energy density by volume and by weight is less of an issue than the amount of charge cycles. NiFe batteries are solid performers, but being able to have better energy density, and not have to worry about watering the batteries or worrying about offgassing is a plus.

        Of course, this by itself won't revolutionize things, but you pile up all the improvements happening with batteries, and we are actually gettin

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by Luthair ( 847766 )
      Its not only the battery manufacturers - I suspect one of the prime motivators for new phones these days is that the 2-3 year old ones have abysmal battery life.

  • Great news but I live in Canada. Any battery tech needs to be testing at -30 Celsius before I care.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by haruchai ( 17472 )

      Great news but I live in Canada. Any battery tech needs to be testing at -30 Celsius before I care.

      Is the interior of your igloo usually that cold? I doubt that very much.

      • Is the interior of your igloo usually that cold? I doubt that very much.

        No but the exterior often is in the winter and that's usually where the car spends most of its time. Plus who wants a mobile which will not work outside half the year?

        • No but the exterior often is in the winter and that's usually where the car spends most of its time. Plus who wants a mobile which will not work outside half the year?

          These flow batteries are not for mobile phones and cars. They are for grid storage, which can be installed in a heated area.

      • I don't let the robotic dogs for my sled come into the igloo at night so their batteries have to survive outside in very cold conditions.

    • Great news but I live in Canada. Any battery tech needs to be testing at -30 Celsius before I care.

      And I live in Texas where we need to survive at nearly 90 Celsius when leaving a phone in your car in August...

      Between you and I, That's quite the temperature range...

      • 90C in a car? Are you sure you didn't mess up with the conversion? Only 10C more and you're boiling water.

        • He is a little high but not much. 150-160F is very likely in texas or about 65C. I've seen local news "bake" things inside cars to demonstrate just how dangerous leaving a child in a car is in texas.

        • 90C in a car? Are you sure you didn't mess up with the conversion?

          I doubt he was mistaken. A car parked in the sun when it's 100F(38C) can quickly surpass 170F(77C). There are a lot of places in Texas that get hotter than that.

          I didn't see what the outside temperature was in this link [theweathernetwork.com] was, but at 1:30 in the afternoon the interior temperature was 85C. They managed to bake cookies.

      • Actually you would probably want it to work down to -50C since -30C is not the extreme low just the typical low for a week or two most winters. Going below -40C is not uncommon for a day or two every few years so -50C should be relatively safe unless you live up in the territories.

        • That is why... I want to emigrate to New Zealand to get away from Trump instead of Canada like the everyone else. That and maple syrup, of which, even the smell of it makes me gag.

      • That is about right, especially in a car in 40 degree (C) weather here in Texas. Put a phone on a dash, and there is a good chance it will thermal shut down after 20-30 minutes after you leave your vehicle.

  • How dense is the energy storage? If the equivalent of a D-cell would be bigger than a breadbox then limited usefulness.

  • Hmm, I'd wear gloves when cleaning up a spill... (Score:3)

    by Melkman ( 82959 ) on Monday February 13, 2017 @03:10PM (#53859257)

    Ferroce isn't harmeless https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/... [wikipedia.org] and viologen isn't a nice substance either http://www.sigmaaldrich.com/ca... [sigmaaldrich.com]

  • Promises in advanced batteries are borderline worthless. Everyone has a superior battery.....that they can't deliver one.
    Ambri / Sadoway "dirt-cheap, made from dirt" / Japan Power Dual-carbon / Phinergy's aluminum-air /Sakti3/ Sumitomo low-temp molten , etc.

    Hal's Battery Blog has notes on battery announcements going back years. Many, many promises, not many tangible advances.

    https://halsbatteryblog.wordpr... [wordpress.com]

    • Would be interesting to see if patents were awarded. And if they were sold, who bought them. I'm sure we'd see a lot of oil companies in that list.

    • Many of these technologies may have promise - iff they get sufficient manufacturing infrastructure development to bring their costs into line with competing, established technologies.

      When it takes a Billion dollars and ten years on a chance to have a 10% better widget, most investors lose interest.

  • One more press release about a laboratory demonstration with an undefined time to market.
    Just about zero technical details, why did I click on it?
    Haven't we had enough of this stuff, Slashdot?

    • Hey, patent filing costs money. They have to be vague until the vulture capitalist gets tricked into backing the "research" project which is really a veiled attempt at keeping a materials engineering professor supplied in paychecks and lab equipment and his PhD students supplied with dissertation subjects.

      If they actually disclosed anything actually informative, somebody could possibly figure out the secret and beat them to the patent filing, capture the investment dollars or prove that their idea is junk

    • Just about zero technical details, why did I click on it?

      Because the text was between <a> and </a> tags.

  • The published article (Score:3)

    by by (1706743) ( 1706744 ) on Monday February 13, 2017 @03:12PM (#53859271)
    Not sure if it's paywalled... [acs.org]

    It seems that they're claiming energy densities of ~20Wh/L; wikipedia quotes 250-676 Wh/L for lithium-ion, however, TFA is referring to a flow cell, so it's a bit apples and oranges...but as far as using one of these in your phone, don't hold your breath.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by unrtst ( 777550 )

      ...but as far as using one of these in your phone, don't hold your breath.

      As opposed to using a phone in one of these, DO hold your breath.

    • It seems that they're claiming energy densities of ~20Wh/L

      Compare that to petrol which has an energy density of 46.4MJ/kg which is 12.9kWh per "equivalent litre" (1l water has a mass of ~1kg but petrol itself is less dense than water). Now you gain something back because an internal combustion engine is far less efficient than an electric motor but even if you assume it is ten times less efficient (which is not the case) you would need a fuel tank ~64 times larger to have the same range as an internal combustion engine.

      Even for a laptop you would need a 4 litr

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by pz ( 113803 )

      The subtitle of the article makes it pretty clear that the handheld market is not what is being targeted here:

      It might be an ideal form of energy storage for solar and wind power.

      It's intended for fixed-location installations where physical volume isn't such a concern, so energy density, while important, doesn't matter as much. The same niche is currently occupied by the nickel-iron battery that was recently mentioned in another /. article that I can't put my typing fingers on right at the moment. Same issues there: high reliability and lifetime, but (comparatively) poor e

    • You would probably get more wattage from an actual Apple or Orange.

  • Anything that doesn't have enough energy to go boom if the contents are spilled/mixed/come in contact while charged won't have enough energy to power whatever portable device I'm likely to be using. I would check to see that the energy density is low, but there isn't a single link to the actual research in the article, nor to even the researchers name, just "Harvard Researchers." This article would get a failing grade in a 3th grade science fair. It's no wonder people believe lies when you can just post any

  • These batteries can only be used by diabetic mice with induced Alzheimer's. That's how it always works.
  • As it's not toxic it should be safe to drink it? Maybe it's going to replace red bull.

  • Water doesn't tend to be the problem (Score:3)

    by mr_mischief ( 456295 ) on Monday February 13, 2017 @03:22PM (#53859375) Journal

    Water doesn't tend to be the problem in aqueous solutions. The fact that it's a solution means that you've got these other chemicals in your water if it spills. I doubt anything that stores a high amount of charge is something you want to casually mop up while the kids and pets lap it off the floor.

  • A "liquid battery"? GENIUS! (Score:3)

    by jeffb (2.718) ( 1189693 ) on Monday February 13, 2017 @03:23PM (#53859393)

    And perhaps 130 years from now, someone will find a way to encapsulate or solidify the electrolyte to prevent spillage or evaporation. Maybe they'll call it a dry cell [slashdot.org].

    • Liquid batteries sound like a much better idea for applications where you want to store a large amount of charge, such as grid backup.

  • Nontoxic Viologen? (Score:3)

    by Verdatum ( 1257828 ) on Monday February 13, 2017 @03:30PM (#53859473)
    That's curious. Viologens tend to be substantially toxic. An example of a viologen is the herbicide paraquat. of which, it only takes 25mg/Kg to kill the average dog.

  • Be it a battery, gasoline or plastic explosives, any time you pack a lot of energy into a small space, there is some risk of the energy being rapidly released. You can make it safer, but not 100% safe.

    Hard to get a battery with a huge storage density that truly isn't somewhat dangerous. A lot of energy in a small space tends to look like a bomb.

  • Thousands of cycles, too. A lead acid battery can be cleaned up with a mop but I wouldn't recommend using that mop to clean your floors afterwards.

  • Haven't we also had a ton of stories talking about how the solid batteries researchers are working are the future because they are more stable? Maybe the liquid guys and the solid guys will create an inbetween "gel" ba... oops.

