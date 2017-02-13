Elon Musk: Humans Need To Merge With Machines Else They Will Become Irrelevant in AI Age (cnbc.com) 62
Billionaire Elon Musk is known for his futuristic ideas. So it didn't come as a surprise when on Monday at the World Government Summit in Dubai, he predicted that over time we will see a "closer merger of biological intelligence and digital intelligence." He added, via a CNBC report: "It's mostly about the bandwidth, the speed of the connection between your brain and the digital version of yourself, particularly output." Musk explained what he meant by saying that computers can communicate at "a trillion bits per second", while humans, whose main communication method is typing with their fingers via a mobile device, can do about 10 bits per second. In an age when AI threatens to become widespread, humans would be useless, so there's a need to merge with machines, according to Musk. "Some high bandwidth interface to the brain will be something that helps achieve a symbiosis between human and machine intelligence and maybe solves the control problem and the usefulness problem," Musk explained.
It's funny, if I start spouting crazy shit people tell me I'm crazy and might give me two dollars.
If you are rich and crazy then people want to give you two hundred million to try your idea.
Just so everyone is clear... I probably earn way more then you do. So let's invest in my device to detect the shadow people and destroy them.
Elon needs to go away. One minute we're all in the fucking Matrix and the next we need to "merge with machines". Pick one you fucking douche bag
"Humans Need To Merge With Machines?" Reading the article it turns out Musk said nothing of the sort. He actually said, "we will probably see a closer merger of biological intelligence and digital intelligence."
He's probably right, eventually taking your glasses off will be like suffering from some kind of learning disability. All text you see automatically scanned and available for perfect recall, the name of ever person you meet whispered in your ear in case you forgot, any equation instantly solved... And an unquenchable thirst for Pepsi, an uncontrollable urge to buy a Tesla.
It doesn't matter anyway-- the statement is absurd. Humans will never be able to match a machine's pace, even with wires going into their heads. Organic neurons are PAINFULLY slow, with cycle times measured in milliseconds. By comparison, computers are measured in multiples of giga-ops per second.
A human will never be able to adapt to the real output pace of a well written program. Even WITH borg implants.
They're the same thing though just used for different purposes.
"We are the Musks, resistance is futile."
I think most people accept that eventually we will have implants that both do their own AI processing as well as interface with other technology. The cell phone will be the first to be integrated.
This will be a huge problem at work as IT will no longer be able to ban games and people will sit at their desks playing games in their heads, prattling of Slashdot and Facebook, and generally screwing off, invisible to the boss.
Even better when you consider that an improper filter set to prevent this winds up causing seizures for everyone up in HR.
"Be back, in a bit. I have to go reboot Bob again."
Solve for Greed first. (Score:2)
AI can and probably will ultimately make the concept of human employment extinct. And we probably need to accept that fact faster than any prediction, given the speed at which technology has accelerated just in the last couple of decades.
Humans need to first solve the problem of Greed. Otherwise, the chasm that separates the AI owners and wealthy overlords from the rest of the human race will continue to grow, and they won't give a shit about the demise of the irrelevant meatsack masses.
He does have a point... (Score:2)
Most of the comments so far have been personal attacks on Musk. I guess this is par for the low level of discourse here.
However, I'd like to see some discussion of his statement.
Would a better connection between humans and machines be beneficial?
What would be the benefits/ problems?
How could this be achieved?
Come on, folks, I have seen much better from you in the past.
Some high bandwidth interface to the brain...
Without a 100% perfection inbound firewall you're not coming anywhere near my brain interface.
Elon Musk is working on building a JC Denton.
Well, he did also announce that he has a new girlfriend named Motoko Kusinagi...
alternatively: humans only need to communicate at 10 bits, we don't need a trillion bits per second to enjoy life.
But really, isn't the trick to do less, not more? I ain't no worker-bee. I'm jealous of my pet dog sitting on the couch all day while I work at a desk. I want his life -- it's called retirement.
Productivity is the goal of business. Laziness is the goal of life. I've worked hard to be this lazy.
"Some high bandwidth interface to the brain will be something that helps achieve a symbiosis between human and machine intelligence and maybe solves the control problem and the usefulness problem,"
Once this was achieved humans could outperform self-driving vehicles......
No. Meat will never be able to match silicon. Neurons have a refractory period that is painfully slow compared to CURRENT silicon.
http://www.physiologyweb.com/l... [physiologyweb.com]
At most, a connected human brain would be a novel input source on a slow but wide bandwidth bus. There is only so much cortex you can put sensors on.
A true AI would be hobbled by adding a human brain.
Mr. Musk, this is not a new idea. In the 70's when computer technology was rapidly increasing people were talking about the "expert systems" with which decisions like loan approvals and stock trades could be automated without the need for a human being. We know what direction that technology is headed in and we know that it is going to continue to reduce the need for human workers. The problem is that the economic system is all structured around humans being required to perform labor to support themselve
I didn't read the article. However even if this is bytes there's so much that is missed!
I look at a tree, recognize it and say "tree" in less than a second.
I can throw a ball against a wall and catch it before it hits the ground. Now give me a completely different size/weight ball and I can do the same (within tolerances of weight and size).
There is communication in both of those in which massive amounts of information is consumed and processed. For example the tree, 32 bits of information is relayed. H
It's not even a new idea this century..... This idea goes back to at least the 1970s in anime I saw that merged man and machine together... Hell, the 6 million dollar man merged the two together..
He is right, its just the technology is not here yet. But it will be. Once we get genetic level wireless computer interfaces that can connect to the neurons in the brain then we will be able to do stuff we have never imagined before. Voice interfaces are loud, but neural interfaces are quiet and private. Put that along with genetic engineering and HUD displays in the eyes and we will be walking up-gradable computer systems with access to information like never before. Its coming, and if you just deny it the
Typing is slower than talking.
Talking is slower than thought.
But by how much? This question was relevant to designers of old pen and paper RPGs (who needed to be concerned about how much could be communicated in a combat round, with magical aids such as telepathy and other such things that the game rules allowed), but I've never seen it discussed by like, scientists.
So I googled it.
http://www.livescience.com/578... [livescience.com]
But that seems to mostly cover the latency, not the bandwidth.
Is the bandwidth actually that
Humans love to be lazy. Always want someone else to do their dirty, hard work. In the end, SOME people get to live lazy and some people are still slaves to these folks. The end game on this will be far, far worse than what you saw on TV or a movie. Grovel in the spew of the rich.