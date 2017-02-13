Qualcomm's New 802.11ax Chips Will Ramp Up Your Wi-Fi (cnet.com) 24
Your home Wi-Fi performance could soon get much better thanks to new Wi-Fi chips that Qualcomm announced today, the IPQ8074 system-on-chip (SoC) for broadcasters (routers and access points) and the QCA6290 SoC for receivers (Wi-Fi devices). They belong to the first end-to-end commercial Wi-Fi portfolio to support the all-new 802.11ax standard. From a report on CNET: Qualcomm says the IPQ8074 is a highly-integrated all-in-one platform designed for access points, gateways and routers. The 14nm chip integrates an 11ax radio, MAC and baseband, and a quad-core 64-bit A53 CPU as well as a dual-core network accelerator. It uses a 12x12 Wi-Fi configuration (8x8 on the 5GHz band and 4x4 on the 2.4GHz band) and supports MU-MIMO for uplink. As a result, it can deliver up to 4.8 Gbps while maintaining fast connections over a larger coverage area than any 802.11ac chip. On the client side, Qualcomm says the QCA6290 SoC can offer up to a 4x increase in throughput speed in a crowded network. It supports 2x2 MU-MIMO and can realize the full benefits of the 8x8 MU-MIMO thanks to its 8x8 sounding mechanism. The chip can combine 2.4GHz and 5GHz bands using its Dual Band Simultaneous (DBS) feature to deliver up to 1.8 Gbps Wi-Fi speed. Compared with 802.11ac, the chip can reduce power consumption by two-thirds.
Finally some good MIMO tech coming to replace AC. I was a bit disappointed when I purchased my first AC router thinking the dual band would be for simultaneous connections. Boy was I wrong. Advertising lingo confused me into thinking it was something it wasn't. Sounds like AX MIMO is what I thought AC was going to be. Reduction in TDP is a welcome upgrade too as most routers do not have active cooling and some models were burning out from the load. I would prefer a router that all things being equal,
I would prefer a router that all things being equal, the one with active cooling would likely get my purchase.
I think that you'd find yourself in the minority, especially when the fans get dirty and start making noise. It'll be even worse for those who ceiling-mount their WAPs since it'll likely be unobstructed by anything that would block the noise.
The 802.11g is only 54mbps my service gets about 80mbps during the peak hours when it's a little slower. I'm using 802.11n which is 600mpbs and have no problem streaming hd from the internet and my local media server to 3-4 devices at the same time.
It doesn't do you any good to put up dozens of APs and to provide literally hundreds of switchports if you're only uplinking at 1000BaseT. Even 10GBaseT would be a limit in such an environment.
Now taking bets on if gigabit Ethernet will still outperform wireless in almost all use cases that don't require someone to be able to sit in their office chair with their laptop and spin continuously like this sentence...
In a home environment wireless can out perform wired as long as you don't have interference issues with your neighbors, but in an office environment where everyone connects to the same or a limited number of WAPs you have contention issues that bring the available bandwidth for each client down to less than optimal.
For a while I worked in an "open plan" office where everyone connected via wireless, many people used a tethered cell phone for access as it was SO much faster and more reliable than using the of
Who needs this? (Score:1)
With the average broadband speed who needs this much headroom in Wifi? Maybe some plus to having less power consumption, and built in compatibility long term. But most won't ever be able to experience any difference over AC speeds or even some N speeds. This obsession that most people need or 1 Gbps wifi is not being honest with consumers. As if a continually increase in local network speed somehow results in better internet speed. I know plenty of consumers who bought a $200 router and complained it never
I'm still on 3Mbps DSL because I use a reseller who offers uncapped service.
Until I can get faster speed, uncapped, for the same price, I'll stick with what I have.
Re:Who needs this? (Score:4, Insightful)
who needs this much headroom in Wifi?
Local network? Transferring files from my wireless devices to my computer? Streaming from my devices to my TV?
Better home WiFi performance soon? (Score:2)
How long before this is cheap? (Score:1)
How long before this tech or some other vendor's version of the same thing is widely available in under-$40 home WiFi routers, under-$20 USB sticks, and at about the same cost to build into phones and laptops as today's commonly-used WiFi chips?
Probably never for USB sticks or built into phones etc. To get the full bandwidth you need 12 antennas it appears. Like 802.11AC, most devices will only be able to use a small fraction of the available bandwidth.
That's probably for the best, we don't really want one laptop trying to transmit over the entire 2.4 and 5GHz spectrums at once. 2.4GHz is bad enough already, with existing wifi and Bluetooth. At least 5GHz has poor penetration.
Can I ax you a question... (Score:4, Funny)
Why not one chip for all systems? (Score:2)
I suppose it boils down to something like die size or power consumption, but considering that a lot of smartphones can act as access points, why not provide all functionality in one chip?
How wil this help rural Internet customers? (Score:2)