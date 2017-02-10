Intel Confirms 8th Gen Core On 14nm, Data Center First To New Nodes (anandtech.com) 19
Ian Cutress, writing for AnandTech: Intel's 8th Generation Core microarchitecture will remain on the 14nm node. This is an interesting development with the recent launch of Intel's 7th Generation Core products being touted as the 'optimization' behind the new 'Process-Architecture-Optimization' three-stage cadence that had replaced the old 'tick-tock' cadence. With Intel stringing out 14nm (or at least, an improved variant of 14nm as we've seen on 7th Gen) for another generation, it makes us wonder where exactly Intel can promise future performance or efficiency gains on the design unless they start implementing microarchitecture changes.
Translation... (Score:2, Insightful)
8th gen will suck as bad as 7th gen, so that means the 4th gen stuff will STILL outperform it.
Re: (Score:2)
According to your graph, the new Kaby Lake 7700k is only ~55% faster than my 2nd generation Sandy Bridge 2600k. Which means that between January 2011 and January 2017, Intel performance improvements for like-for-like CPU's has been about 7.5% per year, which is pretty shitty. It'
The hope is that RYZEN will be good (Score:3)
The hope is that AMD's RYZEN will be good enough to compete with Intel in performance - not just price. That will wake Intel again, since they are always relaxing when there is no competition i.e. no motive to do something more.
Re: The hope is that RYZEN will be good (Score:1)
Well, a new node implies heavy infrastructure investment, so it's understandable. Issues / delays with EUV lithography aren't helping either.
Re: (Score:2)
Competition is quite a bit behind Intel at the moment, so no reason to move forward while they can milk this current generation. Once competition starts getting *near* 14nm.... Intel will nudge forward to keep a few steps ahead.
What's beyond 7nm though?
It's another confirmation that Moore's Law is dead. If Moore's Law were still in effect, Intel would make their new chips at smaller geometry regardless of competition because it would be cheaper to do so and that would make for fatter profits. Cost per transistor is the driver of Moore's Law. That stalled at 28nm because that was last node that could be made without resorting to multi-patterning. Scaling worked in the past because the cost to make a wafer was roughly constant. By making features smal
Good Analysis (Score:2, Interesting)
Yesterday prices were leaked on AMD Ryzen. For equal peformance, the AMD parts are abot 70 percent cheaper. Intel has been goofing off for several years now. Tweaking process improvements is not innovation. Intel's Architecture is tired and needs to be rethought. I'm really surprised that Intel has been caught with their pants down.
Intel needs have it's ass kicked the cutting pci-e (Score:2)
Intel needs have it's ass kicked the cutting pci-e lanes on a $400 chip that in last gen had way more no you need to go up to a $600 chip to get them back and that is on the last gen workstation / server sockets. The desktop boards have been stuck on the same pci-e lanes for years and maxing out at quad core.
AMD is going have more pci-e and more cores on the desktop boards then what intel has. With the server / workstation ones like to have even more then what the amd desktop boards have.
consumer products need more pci-e lanes AMD is (Score:2)
consumer products need more pci-e lanes AMD is doing better with ryzen. 16+4+4(chip set link?) Also USB 3 may be in the cpu as well.
ryzen server / workstation may have even more pci-e lanes and will there be 1 socket systems with 32 or more pci-e lanes + chipset link + 4? that can go after the high end consumer products form intel that are a gen behind there consumer products?
Re: (Score:2)
USB controller may be in the cpu and not stacked to the chipset link.