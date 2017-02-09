Catch up on stories from the past week (and beyond) at the Slashdot story archive

 


Renewable energy sources made up nearly nine-tenths of new power added to Europe's electricity grids last year, in a sign of the continent's rapid shift away from fossil fuels. From a report on The Guardian: But industry leaders said they were worried about the lack of political support beyond 2020, when binding EU renewable energy targets end. Of the 24.5GW of new capacity built across the EU in 2016, 21.1GW -- or 86% -- was from wind, solar, biomass and hydro, eclipsing the previous high-water mark of 79% in 2014. For the first time windfarms accounted for more than half of the capacity installed, the data from trade body WindEurope showed. Wind power overtook coal to become the EU's second largest form of power capacity after gas, though due to the technology's intermittent nature, coal still meets more of the blocâ(TM)s electricity demand.

86 Percent of New Power in Europe From Renewable Sources in 2016

  • Clearly (Score:2, Funny)

    by MightyMartian ( 840721 )

    Clearly this evil, and an attack on fine upstanding God-fearing fossil fuel companies who have been so victimized by the evil uber-wealthy climatologists out to make the world into a Stone Age Communist Collective. Won't somebody think of the Kochs?

    • Um. No.
      While I know your knee is busy jerking.. You have got your over zealous reaction wrong.
      You are supposed to be complaining about the way this is saving us from the devising destruction that nuclear power will spill all over our children real soon now.. not the evil oil companies.
      This is Europe replacing nuclear power, not (on the whole) oil.

      It is also, as is often the case, highly biased reporting. They use the inflated capacity of assuming these sources can all product at peak capacity 24/7/365. Whic

  • Solar is getting cheap (Score:3)

    by XXongo ( 3986865 ) on Thursday February 09, 2017 @03:05PM (#53834533) Homepage
    Makes sense. Conventional power plants are a well established field, there's not going to be a lot of new ones. Solar, on the other hand, had seen a major drop in price over the last five years; it makes sense a lot of solar is being added.

    When the new power gets to the point that the amount of power produced is not small compared to the existing sources, this will be interesting-- the grid will have to adapt to the time-variable sources.

    • the grid will have to adapt to the time-variable sources

      Stubborn grid -- why can't it just go ahead and get its act together now?

  • I find blocâ(TM)s are very demanding

  • NEW power? (Score:3, Insightful)

    by mi ( 197448 ) <slashdot-2016q1@virtual-estates.net> on Thursday February 09, 2017 @03:20PM (#53834627) Homepage Journal

    86 Percent of New Power

    Nice spin on the fact, that Europe continues to build non-renewable power-generation as well.

  • But this is only 2% of total power generated (Score:3)

    by jfdavis668 ( 1414919 ) on Thursday February 09, 2017 @03:23PM (#53834653)
    I have no idea what the actual number is, but the legacy non-renewable systems will vastly outweigh the new renewable. But it is definitely a step in the right direction.

  • I checked and the USA was even lower at only 61.5% of new capacity being renewable. I was surprised there was any non-renewable being built new. If we truly started "phasing out" non-renewables then you would expect new capacity to be 100% renewable or even above 100% (if existing non-renewable plants were being shut down). I didn't realize we were still building *any* new coal/gas plants. I knew the existing ones were still being used but surprised that they were still building new ones. I'm surprised

  • While the 86% sounds great, what is the kWh adjusted number? It could be as low as 45% with that metric. kWh is king in terms of pollution.

