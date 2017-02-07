There Are Now Twice As Many Solar Jobs As Coal Jobs In the US (vox.com) 16
According to a new survey from the nonprofit Solar Foundation, the solar industry now employs more than 260,000 people even though solar power provides just 1.3 percent of America's electricity. Last year, the industry accounted for one of every 50 new jobs nationwide. "Solar employs slightly more workers than natural gas, over twice as many as coal, over three times that of wind energy, and almost five times the number employed in nuclear energy," the report notes. "Only oil/petroleum has more employment (by 38%) than solar." Vox reports: This chart breaks it down by job type. The majority of solar jobs are in installation, with a median wage of $25.96 per hour. The residential market, which is the most labor-intensive, accounts for 41 percent of employment, the commercial market 28 percent, and the utility-scale market the rest. Now, mind you, comparing solar and coal is a bit unfair. Solar is growing fast from a tiny base, which means there's a lot of installation work to be done right now, whereas no one is building new coal plants in the U.S. anymore. (Quite the contrary: Many older coal plants have been closing in recent years, thanks to stricter air-pollution rules and cheap natural gas.) So solar is in a particularly labor-intensive phase at the moment. Still, it's worth thinking through what these numbers mean. One argument you could make about these numbers is that all this employment is, in a way, inefficient. If the solar industry hopes to keep pushing costs down and become a major U.S. energy source, it will likely need to become less labor-intensive over time. But labor costs are only one way to think about the issue. There's also a political angle here. America's energy system is inextricable from policy and politics, and an industry that creates a lot of jobs is inevitably going to have more influence over that process.
When you have an administration who effectively declared war on coal and coal producers, and shoveled billions of tax dollars in to various (mostly failed) solar companies - to launder the money - it's not a shock that there are more solar jobs.
citation needed
So you're saying that government jobs programs work. Fantastic, let's bring back the WPA and get the unemployment rate down a few more percentage points. #MAGA!
It's definitely over-stating to say the solar companies are "mostly failed". Solyndra failed. It was an investment in US semiconductor manufacturing, so having it fail is a shame, but some portion of investments will fail.
And unfortunately there isn't any clean coal. Unpleasant facts don't go away just because you choose not to believe them.
That's what happens when the last President, along with the last Democrat presidential nominee, said that he was going to bankrupt the industry.
I always ask, how many dollars per nose.
There are *probably* more people working for fast food than in coal... There isn't any money in it though.
There is a decided benefit to investing in renewable tech vs coal and the market has basically decided (for a variety of reasons) that coal is destined to go the way of the horse buggy and solar is the investment that makes the most sense in both short and long terms.
So I guess the question comes down to : why are GOP congressmembers so keen on "picking and choosing" a market they'd like to succeed despite the obvious market forces increasingly pushing the opposite direction? And I think we know the answer
