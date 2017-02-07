If You Owned a PC With a DVD Drive You Might Be Able To Claim $10 (theverge.com) 22
If you owned a PC with a DVD drive more than 10 years ago, you're probably owed $10. From a report on The Verge: A class-action lawsuit is now accepting claims after Sony, NEC, Panasonic, and Hitachi-LG were accused of inflating the prices of optical drives sold to PC makers like Dell and HP. If you bought a PC with a DVD drive between April 1st 2003 and December 31st 2008, you'll be able to claim $10 for each drive as part of the class-action lawsuit. It appears you don't need to provide any proof of purchase -- the settlement administrators are simply collecting names, email addresses, and the number of drives owned at the moment. You'll need to submit a claim before July 1st, and the money won't be released until other defendants in the litigation have settled.
everybody else gets $10. It's not even worth my time to file.
I put a pretty high value on my time, but it just took me about a minute to potentially claim $30. I would have to value an hour of my time at about $2000 for this to not be worth the time to file. Although if I have to cash a physical check the math changes dramatically.
I don't remember how many drives I had back then (Score:2)
I don't remember how many drives I had back then. At least 5-6 from owned systems and ones built for others.
I don't remember either. Probably in the millions.
I Build My Own PC's. (Score:2)
But you can give me $10 anyway.
There is a place to submit a claim for raw drives, as well as computers....
"Up to $10" (Score:5, Insightful)
In the end, especially in light of the "no proof of purchase required", everyone will probably get $1.43 per drive, or less. Meanwhile, those driving the class action suit will pull in $25M, or more.
The only winning move is not to play.
You'll need to submit a claim before July 1st, and the money won't be released until other defendants in the litigation have settled.
It sounds like your chances of actually getting any money are slim. Probably all this does is raise the damages so the lawyers get a bigger payday.
I don't know about that. I had forgotten all about the DRAM lawsuit against RAMBUS et al until a couple months ago when a $85 check for my portion of the settlement arrived in the mail. These things DO pay out.
You're probably NOT owed $10 (Score:4, Informative)
