Overwatch Director Speaks Out Against Console Mouse/keyboard Adapters (arstechnica.com) 163
Striek quotes a report from Ars Technica: Regardless of where you fall in the long-running debate between keyboard/mouse and analog stick controls, you could historically be relatively sure that everyone on a single platform would be playing with the same control scheme. Recently, though, third-party adapters have started allowing console players to use a mouse and keyboard effectively on dedicated consoles, throwing off the competitive balance in a way that Overwatch director Jeff Kaplan doesn't appreciate. "The Overwatch team objects to the use of mouse and keyboard on console," Kaplan wrote on the Battle.net forums. "We have contacted both first-party console manufacturers and expressed our concern about the use of mouse and keyboard and input conversion devices. We have lobbied and will continue to lobby for first-party console manufacturers to either disallow mouse and keyboard and input conversion devices or openly and easily support mouse and keyboard for all players," he continued. "I encourage you to reach out to the hardware manufacturers and express your concerns (but please do so in a productive and respectful way)." Kaplan is talking about products like the XIM4, a $125 hub that lets certain USB keyboards and mice work natively with some Xbox One and PS4 games (as well as PS3 and Xbox 360 titles). IoGear's $100 Keymander does much the same thing, claiming to be "compatible with all console games." These devices essentially emulate a standard controller through a combination of hardware and software settings, disguising the keyboard and mouse inputs in a way that makes them hard for a developer to detect. This is a problem in competitive online games like Overwatch, where the quickness and precision of mouse aiming can give a decisive advantage over players using a slower and clunkier analog stick.
No complaints about PCs using controllers though?
Good luck inventing one.
Not saying it's easy to create new human-computer interfaces, but has anyone here read the novel Ready Player One? (Or equivalent sci fi - Stephenson, Gibson, etc, even lawn mower man).
We need precise 3D haptic interfaces controlled with our hands. Combine with physical or virtual keyboards for complete control of everything.
I agree with the general sentiment of this thread - stop whining and create something!
My wife's MIT alumni club brought in for a presentation one o
Just because someone invents something different doesn't mean it is better or that it even satisfies the requirements.
Indeed.
You could have a stick with a good 6 to 12 inches of play in every direction, allowing for a similarly wide range of speed and precision, though you'd still be losing the ability to transition almost instantly from high speed to nearly stationary, which is extremely important when rapid turning and precision aiming are implemented through the same controller.
So you'd need to also transition from a relative to absolute position tracking on the stick. Of course that rapidly runs into the physical limi
It's called a trackball. The problem with the analog stick is similar to the problem with the little nub on IBM laptops or trackpads. The area of movement your fingers make have to have a much larger effect on the system than your muscle movements, it amplifies any movement much more due to its limited area of movement without being able to correct for speed. It's a virtual lever with a very tiny distance between fulcrum and effort because you only have ~1cm to work with, any effort is thus going to be crud
The correct term is 'clitmouse'.
Like their namesake, they can be tricky to get the most of, but work great once you get the hang of them.
*rimshot*
Re: (Score:3)
Perhaps for Overwatch that'd be a bad plan, but there are games designed for controllers that don't map well to mouse and keyboard.
Try playing the Metroid Prime Trilogy made for the Wii controller on a PC through an emulator w/ just a keyboard and mouse. Heck, even with a pretty standard controller it's clunky... you really need the Wiimote and IR Bar to play it properly.
3D motion can be handled much faster with controllers or cameras to map to your own 3D motion.
I propose Overwatch make their own damned
Try playing the Metroid Prime Trilogy made for the Wii controller on a PC through an emulator w/ just a keyboard and mouse. Heck, even with a pretty standard controller it's clunky... you really need the Wiimote and IR Bar to play it properly.
Did they drastically alter the input scheme for the Wii re-release or something? The first two were native to the Gamecube and only the last one had a split release on both Wii and GC at launch, IIRC.
In theory, a controller lets more than one team member play on the same machine, as opposed to having to buy a separate license for each player.
Now how the hell would that be in the interest of the maker?
The console version of overwatch actually has built-in aim assist, because of the fast-paced nature of the game since it's balanced for use with controllers.
The PC version has no such assists, so if a PC user is playing on a console, they'll be even better.
So the usual console aimbot? Blah.
Your unwillingness to use different tools for different jobs is no reason to water down the experience for others, which this would do. If you make the PC version of the game easier to play with a controller, it'd be about a week before the scene is dominated by mouse and keyboard players using scripts or some other nonsense that makes
What are you talking about...? The PC version already has aim assist for controllers...
I think because it doesn't really matter.
Basically, the reason you can't have both PC and console gamers playing together on the same server is because the games are all intentionally borked to prevent it. Numerous companies have done play testing, and despite the console players getting all the aim assistance, etc. available on the console, even mediocre PC players will still mop the floor with them. The difference in controller speed and precision really is just that dramatic.
It has been done at least once before with some success, PC and Dreamcast players could play Quake III together. Of course users of the Dreamcast controller were at a serious disadvantage but there was a mouse and keyboard available for the console and its use was encouraged.
The main disadvantage of playing Q3 on the Dreamcast (and most other consoles) was the lack of support for mods, it was DM or CTF and that was it. Mods are what turned the great FPS games into classics.
Sure, but lets be honest - FPS games are a driving force in the current gaming landscape, and console controllers are a decisively second-rate controller for the genre.
Making that glaringly obvious for such a high-profile genre would likely create a powerful perceptual drift towards seeing the keyboard/mouse as a standard controller, diminishing a certain "experience" mystique currently enjoyed by consoles.
Personally I'd say go for it anyway, but I can see one major potential downside for console makers - g
That actually falls under his second condition: "... openly and easily support [all controller types] for all players." On PC all controller types are supported, including gamepad and mouse+keyboard. Everyone knows this, and everyone has that choice. Thus, it's fair.
On console the assumption is that you're playing with a controller. Until Playstation/Xbone openly support plugging in mouse/keyboard, he wants them either banned, or support added.
The joke's on him though, the PS4 openly supports keyboards.
I forget what game it was, but some company built their clients and servers so PC and console could play their FPS together. People with mice destroyed console players, so they abandoned that goal, and it has been ever thus since.
I had both the console and PC versions of Max Payne, and playing the console version felt like assembling a ship in a bottle: clumsily and with tongs.
It hasn't changed and there will be an elite class of destroyers who use something else.
And FF XIV allows players from different systems to play together on the same server too. Even better, there's a built-in tool to auto-translate words (limited to a dictionary of words and pre-made sentences) into the language of the other players. Confused the hell out of a Japanese player when I told him, via the translator, that I did not speak Japanese. He saw that in Japanese via the translator and tried to send me sentences made in Japanese characters instead.
He's saying that consoles either need to make it possible to know what inputs are being used (fair enough) so that keyboard+mouse can be detected and handled properly, or removed, so it doesn't need
Anything that convinces the console players to give it up or at least get a keyboard and mouse for their, err, computing device is a good thing.
It must be "can't even be arsed to read teh fucking summary" day on Slashdot!
They said the EITHER want to block those products working, OR have open development support paths so that EVERYONE can use keyboard/mice with support from developers.
You know, exactly like it is on the PC????????
Jesus.
Where's the outrage in that? Clearly he wanted to keep those filthy console peasants from touching the mouse and keyboard of their glorious PC ovlerlords! Help, help, I'm being oppressed!
Bah, you and your rational interpretation.
It must be "can't even be arsed to read teh fucking summary" day on Slashdot!
Obligatory, "You must be new here."
PS players already have official support for mouse and keyboard.
Xbox players are the issue. Until Blizzard can convince MS to allow official mouse and keyboard support, Blizzard's stance will be that it fractures the player base, is unfair, etc. It's going to take a LOT of bitching / bribing to get MS to officially provide mouse and keyboard support on Xbox. Probably more than Blizzard thinks is worthwhile.
The goal here is to allow official mouse and keyboard support that Blizzard can detect. This way c
No, because a keyboard & mouse is a far superior for playing an FPS than a controller. I'm not sure how anyone can consider that a topic of debate as the summery implies. A keyboard and mouse allows you to independently move and aim with greater ease and higher precision than a controller. The issue here would be that people using a keyboard & mouse against console gamer using a controller puts the controller users at a severe disadvantage.
That is why I never bought a Console, I could never get used to the controller. For fighting games it's great though. I guess it's just a matter of getting used to it.
I started with DOOM and the arrow and WASD keys and we had a mouse vs Arrow keys and the mouse won, it was close though.
Instead of gimping the haves, wouldn't it be better if the console makers made better input devices for the have-nots?
Games which are hampered by clunkly controls are usually not that much fun.
But then again, this is Blizzard, so I'm not exactly surprised they are trying to spread misery as much as they can.
No, it isn't.
It's a matter of using small muscle groups on the controller versus large *and* small muscle groups with the mouse. Pay attention to someone using a mouse sometime - you typically see large-muscle motion from the shoulder and wrist for fast movement (turning) as well as small muscle motion from the wrist and fingers for precision aiming. And the transition between them is seamless and intuitive, as it's a combination you use every time you pick up or manipulate anything in the real world.
It's more than just that, though. A mouse allows you to represent a huge space of possible pointing positions as a 2D plane, which we're very good at dealing with. For FPS games, you can make any aiming movement from twirling around 180 to shifting your aim slightly in an extremely short amount of time by moving the mouse to a distance on the plane that represents that angular shift.
With a controller stick, your control over aiming is a matter of holding the stick at a certain angle for a certain amount of
I use a classic Logitech Trackman Wheel (T-BB18) with my thumb and still do quite well in FPSes...
I'm just saying, it's not because it is or isn't thumb action. It's because of the springs, and muscle tension; and because of the difference between relative and absolute pointing. Most joysticks are 10-bit and don't have enough resolution to play a fancy game on a fancy monitor anyway, so we use them to emulate relative pointing, at which they are very bad.
Re: (Score:2)
We are nerds here. There is nothing wrong with being a nerd. In particular if it means we can tweak our hardware to stomp on the stupid jocks and the consoles they barely understand, then it's alright with us.
The stupid jocks can hire a nerd to set them up if it's a problem.
performance-enhancing (Score:2)
There is no debate (Score:2)
clean out your mouse...
well, you just invalidated your personhood. how's it feel to be not a person?
the preferences of objects doesn't count.
congratulations, you've turned back the clock on civil rights.
PC master race.
Though this story does beg the question... if you *can* control a FPS game (or any other console game, for that matter) with a mouse + keyboard, why not have native support for that control scheme on the console wherever possible? It would certainly help lessen (thought not eliminate) some of the "my PC game feels like a stupid console port!" complaints. Plus game development studios would win out because they would have less barriers to cross-platform multiplayer games.
It's not like there aren't games th
Simple - because having keyboard and mouse players in the game will expose the fact that everyone else is horribly handicapped by crude input devices.
Once you make KB/M input relatively easy to use, then you have to assume that everyone who wants to play competitively will be using them, and that anyone who wants to use a controller is going to be frustrated by how badly they are losing.
Now, personally I'd be fine with that - but it really fragments the target market for an entertainment device sold as bein
But in games like Overwatch, it places you with people of similar skill level which is determined by how well you win against other people... So, if it's true that keyboard and mouse are vastly superior and turn people into super soldiers, then they wouldn't be playing wi
PlayStation 2, 3, and 4 all have at least one game that supports the standard USB mouse and keyboard HID classes.
I have a cheap lap-resting platform where I have my keyboard and mouse for playing FPSes on the couch using my console with my XIM4. No compromise needed.
But, it isn't. Because Overwatch places capable players with just as capable players. Not unlike other titles like Titanfall etc.
The games are already match making people who are are capable to each other, which makes this argument completely ridiculous.
Since 1 isn't true, this doesn't happen.
Since 2 isn't tru
Surprised ! (Score:2)
30 years ago I used to play the console game "The Digger" by Windmill Software [digger.org]. Using the arrow keys on the keyboard was so painful, I wished for a joystick. After being a Rip van Winkle for this long, I see the claim keyboard has an unfair advantage and am shocked by it.
No one is aiming using a keyboard. For that there is a mouse, and when the aim of the game is to move a point to a very specific position on the screen there is nothing to compare with a device that directly translates lateral movement with virtual movement, and certainly not a device that translates angle to acceleration.
Not *so* much the keyboard that is the advantage. Though, I think the access to 5x the number of keys could make it an advantage. I think the real advantage here is mouse control of the camera view.
I see the claim keyboard has an unfair advantage and am shocked by it.
So you haven't played a computer game since the mouse was invented?
A joystick is probably a superior input device for navigating/player movement, but is infuriating to aim with compared with a mouse. I'm not saying anything about the superiority of consoles vs computer gaming, I enjoy both, but there is no argument that a mouse is better for aiming in a FPS.
A zillion years ago, using a joystick was awful. They were digital devices, not analog, so they'd be move or stop. I only tried using them with flight simulators instead of games that needed aiming. But it was awful. I assume they got better but I always regretted the loss of $15 there. I just never got used to those sorts of controls. Meanwhile I've used a mouse since the eighties and I know how to use it. Gaming console controllers just are not very ergonomic (unless you have tiny hands). The butt
Even at the dawn of PC time, some systems (Apple II) supported analog joysticks. Early consoles were lucky to have 8 position 'joy sticks'.
And they were awful because they were basically just 8 switches, making them very difficult to use for fine control. The mouse is still digital but it's fine grained enough that it is very handy as an analog approximation, and cheaper than the better joysticks that eventually emerged.
Personally, I think tiny trackball on a controller would have worked well, better overall control while still being usable on the couch or sitting on the living room floor. Takes a few days to get used to perhaps, but controll
Umm, you're not even a casual gamer. This is how FPSes have been played for over 20 years:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?... [youtube.com]
I understand the concern but... (Score:2)
Controller adapters should absolutely
/not/ be banned, since they'll take assistive devices out with them. That, and I have friends who play xbox fighting games with mouse/keyboard because they're hardcore pc players, and I play all my xbox games with a Dualshock 2 -> xbox360 adapter.
The best move here is to add keyboard and mouse support, and separate matchmaking by device type used.
Controller adapters should absolutely
/not/ be banned, since
Actually, you don't even need a reason!
Why is it that someone thinks they can have a say over my console? For what reason??
It's like a farmer decides to reach out and ban sporks because they do not combine fork and spoon functionality well and may cause us to incorrectly eat some of the produced food. (or substitute a car analogy...)
Yeeeees! (Score:2)
I'm ALL FOR mouse controls on consoles!
Why? I want the design for mouse to be something at the forefront for developers, alongside controller support.
For the past half-decade or so, UI developers for cross-platform projects really seemed to give mouse/keyboard users a raw deal over interfaces, acting as though everything was just emulating a joystick, with horrible positive/negative acceleration logic, capping allowed movement per second, etc. Really bad controls on their ports to mouse-based systems.
Both
ports suck and paided emulation (Score:2)
ports suck and paided emulation systems suck.
Porting an joystick or gamepad / touch UI to pc sucks.
Also when you do that on top of a pained emulation system that does less then the free emulation system that came years before it and is loaded with DLC is an train wreck.
Play-Anywhere (Score:2)
I really wish Battle.net would embrace cross play in general. It's so frustrating to not be able to play with my Xbox Friends or vice versa even if they want to play at a *disadvantage*. B.net claims they don't allow Xbox and PC cross play because it wouldn't be fair to the console players but that should be a choice the console players are willing to make.
I have an Xbox One Controller adapter for my PC and sometimes play Overwatch with it. It's not ideal but I still have fun. They should tune the game
I/O Nazis! (Score:2)
Always wanted and excuse to use that term. Finally found one.
RECENTLY??? (Score:2)
XIM has been around for years. I was rocking a XIM3 on my Xbox 360 seven years ago.
What about the xBox Elite Controller? (Score:2)
Having easier access to a few buttons is handy, but it's nothing compared to the radical increase in aiming speed and precision allowed by the mouse. Especially when the game input is designed under the assumption that those buttons will be harder to hit.
User Paps to Play How They Want (Score:1)
If a person pays good money to play the game, then they should be entitled to play the game the way they like. If the concern is how it unbalances competition in online play then restrict keyboard players to play against other keyboard players, or to play against players who are willing to use a controller against a keyboard.
It's ridiculous and arrogant for the company to assume they should be allowed to ban people f
Did it feel good to make a post that was so indignantly self-rigteous it actually completely missed the point.
. If the concern is how it unbalances competition in online play then restrict keyboard players to play against other keyboard players, or to play against players who are willing to use a controller against a keyboard.
That would be great if you could tell which were which but this devices emulates a controller with a keyboard and mouse, giving the player that advantages of the keyboard/mouse, but exposing itself to the game as just a controller.
So even if the game adds keyboard/mouse support, separates them, and players can pick which league they play in
... you will still have players with keyboards and mouse in
Well fuck him. (Score:2)
He doesn't get to decide how I play the game I bought, ESPECIALLY if the exact same functionality is available on another platform the same game is on.
They decided to make an FPS game for a sub-optimal controller configuration. Don't bitch when people try to fix the short comings.
Aren't people playing for fun anymore? (Score:2)
The best, most satisfying, games are the ones where your skill matches that of your opponent. They last for a while, they need you to shift your tactics a few times during the battle, just to stay that inch ahead and it's satisfying as all hell when you eventually beat him. And you don't even feel like trash talking because he did put up a good fight, hell, even losing can be satisfying if your opponent eventually tells you that it was a great fight and he appreciates your effort.
It's way different if you r
This guy is a complet4e moron! (Score:1)
"We have lobbied and will continue to lobby for first-party console manufacturers to either disallow mouse and keyboard and input conversion devices or openly and easily support mouse and keyboard for all players"
The consoles DO support keyboard and mouse openly for everybody (zero problems playing UT3 on the PS3 with keyboard and mouse.) YOU fucking failed to put that support into your game, Kaplan.
Make everybody use a low-fidelity controller? (Score:2)
I don't play console games, so maybe I have the wrong perspective on this; however, I think this is a really wrong-headed approach. As far as I can tell, a developer is unhappy because it's possible to buy hardware that really improves a user's experience when they play the developer's game. The game developer, upset that some users have an advantage, wants everybody to get the poorest least-common-denominator user experience. Although the goal is laudable because everybody in a competitive game should have
The cure is none because you cannot in any way determine whether the people actually play "by the rules" and use controllers, or whether they somehow managed to rig a KB/Mouse set to act as if they did use a controller.
The only sensible move is to simply allow them.
Fuck it... handicap everyone (Score:3)
Mandate QWOP [foddy.net] style controls for all players on all platforms.
Competitive Play over the Internet... (Score:2)
...is a joke. (For the record, I'm just fine with the 'allow all extra peripherals by default'.)
Your controller choice is just the tip of the iceberg. There are so many other factors and exploits that can happen over the 'untameable' Internet that controller choice is lost in the crowd.
If you're that worried about 'competitive gaming' then you should do it like all competitive sports. In person, supervised, with referees making sure you're following the rules.
Calm down, Blizzard (Score:1)
How's that even possible? (Score:2)
My xim4 requires the connection of a real Playstation controller in order to operate. Hence, no issue.
OR (Score:1)
instead of purposely hampering control of movement via a controller.. allow USB mice and keyboards to be used for all games regardless of console or PC.
I don't understand why the reluctance to provide an interface for gamers who want to use a keyboard and mouse. it is clearly the superior control scheme for shooters and modern consoles have built in USB support. it's like forcing ice skaters to use high heels and suing the manufacturers of skates.
Can anyone explain why they won't let people just use kb/mous
In any game that requires precise pointing/aiming players using keyboards and mice destroy players using console pads.
But keyboard/mouse requires a very different setup from console pads. Console pads can be used to play in the lounge sitting on the sofa. Keyboard and mouse pretty much requires a desk. Generally people have their consoles set up in their lounge with their TV, not in their office with their monitor. Most console players aren't going to want to rearrange their furniture so they can play with
If you want to compete, I don't give a shit about your feelings. Shit or get off the pot.
When we play for fun, sure, turn on your aimbot so you can play on par with someone whose input isn't crippled. If you want to compete, bring what's necessary to the table or stay away.
The right tool for the right job (Score:2)
Playing FPS games with a controller is about as bad as playing third person platformers with keyboard and mouse. Yes, either is possible, but don't expect to ever be as good as someone using the "right" input device.
And bluntly, if you want to play "competitively", stop whining about getting a leg up to cater to your inefficient input so you don't have to get used to using a sensible one. If you're just trying to play for fun, go ahead, play with whatever and however you please, but if you want to compete,
Playing FPS games with a controller is about as bad as playing third person platformers with keyboard and mouse.
What's wrong with playing platformers with a keyboard & mouse?
Maybe... (Score:2)
...you shouldn't gimp your games with shit controllers?
no shit really? (Score:3)
the industry learned that back during the closed beta of BF3 when xbox and PC could play on the same servers and the PC players wrecked the absolute shit out of the console players in every match.
Delete The Leaderboards (Score:2)
Easy Solution:
Delete the Leaderboards.
Then balance doesn't matter.
People who have a problem with this can get a Special-Ed version of the game that only displays a leaderboard, with their name on top.
Seems to me the speed at witch I could full left to full right on a mouse is far greater than the physics of a controller would allow.
Testing on my xim4 has shown that it isn't.
Deep Purple, 1974?
Also, limit the framerate to whatever the crappiest graphics card supported can offer. It cannot be that someone has an advantage just because he invest in a more powerful graphics card.
Well, duh? For example, there are performance differences between the default hardware that comes with the PS3, PS3 Slim, PS3 Superslim, PS4, PS4 Pro and there are games that are crossplatform between all five.