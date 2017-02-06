Want to read Slashdot from your mobile device? Point it at m.slashdot.org and keep reading!

 


Robotics

Are Robots Coming To Take Investor Jobs on Wall Street? (nypost.com) 37

Posted by msmash from the they-are-coming dept.
From an article on NYPost: More investors are warming to the cold, steely embrace of the increasingly sophisticated, low-cost automated robo-advisers. The primary reason is to save money on those fees and charges. Nearly one in three investors says these machines are superior at picking stocks and lessen their risk, and almost as many say the machines are better at selecting investments for retirement than human brokers, according to a new study of US investors by market research and consulting firm Spectrem Group.

Are Robots Coming To Take Investor Jobs on Wall Street?

