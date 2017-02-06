Are Robots Coming To Take Investor Jobs on Wall Street? (nypost.com) 37
From an article on NYPost: More investors are warming to the cold, steely embrace of the increasingly sophisticated, low-cost automated robo-advisers. The primary reason is to save money on those fees and charges. Nearly one in three investors says these machines are superior at picking stocks and lessen their risk, and almost as many say the machines are better at selecting investments for retirement than human brokers, according to a new study of US investors by market research and consulting firm Spectrem Group.
That's what an index fund is, more or less. This sounds more like a custom portfolio, you tell the robo-adviser what kind of investment profile you want and it suggests stocks or combinations of stock to match your preference. Matching up investors with potential investments is a lot of what brokers do.
All machines identically programmed with the exact same set of inputs will come to the same conclusion. Competing machines with different programming, and different set of inputs (or inputs that arrive at slightly different times) might come up with radically different conclusions.
Employees owning shares is one of the great benefits a company can offer. Creates loyalty and incentives to be better for the company. It is a shame that more companies don't offer it.
What happens when everyone has an algorithm?
Flash crash
And everyone running the same algorithm creates a feedback loop that breaks the system horribly.
Presumably, the next step is an ai that works to find the perfect algorithm to beat all others. You'll have different AI's trying to outsmart each other. It will be like the Rock Paper Scissor AI programs that people have written that can consistently beat humans in what one would think should be random (but in fact isn't).
I hope so. (Score:5, Funny)
Robots or software? (Score:1)
There's a big difference.
Let's give up already. The mainstream media is appropriating another word and diluting its meaning. Just like computer, hacker, etc.
Re:Robots or software? (Score:4, Interesting)
Personally, I hope for a set of Marvin's to replace brokers. That would make stock trading more fun for us.
noun: robot; plural noun: robots
a machine capable of carrying out a complex series of actions automatically, especially one programmable by a computer.
Tell me why that doesn't describe this application?
So sad (Score:4)
I'm crying all the tears for those rich wall street investors who will get outsourced. Really, I am.
Let me guess - you're a crocodile, right?
there has been a mistranslation. (Score:2)
As we descended upon wall street this morning in unyielding swarms, we made it perfectly clear in your meat language. We are here to take Investor swabs. once complete, we will begin detaining other members of the orders of your society so as to synthesize our perfect blend of man and machine. A singularity. Our expansion, is your salvation.
Sensationalist twaddle. (Score:2)
Please. They're computers not robots, and they've already been trading for years.
Human need not apply (video by CPG Grey) (Score:2)
Just wait till they make a law against it (Score:2)
"The Robot isn't licensed, so they are illegal" - now that it is the Wall St types, they will sing another tune
Robots ... (Score:2)
It has been shown in the past that Monkeys, Small Children, and even random number generators are better than most investors at picking stocks and shares to invest in
