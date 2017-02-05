Are Gates, Musk Being 'Too Aggressive' With AI Concerns? (xconomy.com) 59
gthuang88 reports on a talk titled "Will Robots Eat Your Job?" Bill Gates and Elon Musk are sounding the alarm "too aggressively" over artificial intelligence's potential negative consequences for society, says MIT professor Erik Brynjolfsson. The co-author of The Second Machine Age argues it will take at least 30 to 50 years for robots and software to eliminate the need for human laborers. In the meantime, he says, we should be investing in education so that people are prepared for the jobs of the future, and are focused on where they still have an advantage over machines -- creativity, empathy, leadership, and teamwork.
The professor acknowledges "there are some legitimate concerns" about robots taking jobs away from humans, but "I don't think it's a problem we have to face today... It can be counterproductive to overestimate what machines can do right now." Eventually humankind will reach a world where robots do practically everything, the professor believes, but with a universal basic income this could simply leave us humans with more leisure time.
The immigrants and refugees we are bringing in to the US are mostly illiterate, and I'm not talking about English (yes, about 2/3rds). Never mind IT jobs, what job can you perform at all when you are not literate? How easy is it to train someone who can not read or write in their own language, let alone a predominantly foreign language. The majority of these people need a decade or more of education prior to being what we would consider productive members of society.Germany is suffering pretty heavily fr
Citation, please? Indeed a lot of refugees are educated professionals, and read and write not only in their native tongue, but there are likely more than one of those.
The integration into Germany is pretty well documented, and no doubt there are a few problems, but not of the magnitude you infer. Merkel does a pretty good job of attempting to enforce real integration, not just pockets of refugees, having learned that from huge Turkish immigrations of not long ago. I dispute both the numbers, and their infer
The FUTURE! (Score:3)
First, steam engines were going to kill off everyone's job. Then it was power tools. Then cars. Then computers. Cassette tapes were going to kill the music market. VHS was going to kill movies and TV.
People always think the next advance is going to make humans obsolete and there will be no jobs left. There won't be old jobs, there will be new kinds of jobs. If you can figure out what those jobs will be you'll be a very rich person.
What about power tools, cars and computers? Nope, nope, nope.
Automation? YEP. And there's a bonus. Companies can get any kind of remaining labor from overseas now easier than they ever could before.
I have seen so many people say new jobs will be created, but no one gives any examples. If you think the average McDonalds restaurant is going to let go of 20 people and then require 20 automation engineers per site you're dr
I'd disagree with pretty much everything on your list. Pretty much every inventions purpose was to make something easier to do. As something becomes easier to do it reduces its labour demand.
Once things are created they are refined to fit new purposes. But the initial invention is meant to reduce human labour.
Power tools? Absolutely. A power saw does the work of 10 men with hand saws. Steam Engines? Again absolutely. It replaces horses, which reduced the demand for a whole swath of jobs. Mining and so
Elderly care robots, of course.
In Japan, sure. US of A, unlikely.
...we will never breed with machines.
I dunno, man...I'm a musician that's played a lot of bars and clubs in college towns and seen how people act when you add booze (often other chemical enhancement too)...the Borg Queen was almost kinda hawt, and you know how 'beer goggles' work for young guys at last-call, right? I think the biggest obstacle would be the willingness of the AI to stand still long enough!
Because we have zero safety nets for these people (but then we had zero safety nets for the last big change too and that didn't stop anyone).
Bye then.
When robots can do everything... (Score:2)
There will be no need for those who control the resources to share them with those who don't. And it's not like there will even be a job as a 'resource guard', because that'll be a robot, too.
AI isn't going to bring a paradise of passive couch potatoes and inspired creators freed from restrictive toil, it's going to make 99.9% of the population not only unnecessary, but an impediment to the 0.1%.
He who owns the first factory producing robots with a human-level general-purpose AI will have the opportunity t
it's going to make 99.9% of the population not only unnecessary, but an impediment to the 0.1%.
They may be able to get jobs as batteries.
99.9% of the population not only unnecessary
Necessary for what? 100% of the population is unnecessary. Get over yourself.`
Between 1970 and 2000, manufacturing employment was relatively stable, ranging from 16.8 to 19.6 million when it peaked and began to decline\, falling to roughly 12 million jobs by 2010.
Meanwhile U.S. manufacturing output (in trillions of dollars) is higher than it's ever been. It's up 33% to 4 trillion now vs 3 trillion back in only 2009. (or 2006 if you ignore the dip due to the great recession).
Meanwhile, manufacturing robot shipments have skyrocketed from a low of 5,000 per year in 1996 to over 140,00
The factory workers without jobs still have time? (Score:2)
The solution is to rethink economics in terms of time. I call it ekronomics, and when you start looking at things from that perspective, the problems and their solutions look quite different.
The foundation is to consider the types of time. Essential working time is the main focus of your comment, and in advanced countries the average is quite low. Looking at the demographics of the job types you can get a rough estimate, which looks to be on the order of 2 hours per week. In contrast, in an extremely poor s
And yet from 1950 to today the US economy has added about 100,000 jobs a month, this is a net figure. Sometimes there are troughs when the number of jobs decrease. But there are also spikes in the other direction.
So in your example 7.6 million jobs were lost in manufacturing, however during that same period there would have been those 7.6 million jobs replaced with something else, but an additional 12 million jobs created.
Well... (Score:3)
I don't think their quotes were "too aggressive"... weirdly enough, the professor pretty much said exactly what Gates and Musk said.
But I definitely agree that it's still far away. I'd honestly say that 30 to 50 years is still extremely optimistic.
Not only technology has to reach there, but then we'd be faced with cost and time to get all these robots with AI going for all sorts of jobs.
If you think about it, all this diversity of jobs that robots are supposed to be stealing from us will be facing similar or even worse challenges as that of autonomous driving.
Most countries won't be able to afford those types of technology, and it'll take years to set some standards.
And then comes cultural, economic and other types of barriers. Sure, the US could go towards universal basic income and whatnot, but I can't see something like this alone being able to cope with consequences.
Universal basic income is good and all, but with free time, leisure and this supposed surge in creativity also comes all sorts of problems that happen when you have a bunch of people with nothing else to do.
We are already there (Score:2)
The only things holding back tech, including AI, are patents and laws. The funny thing is AI is unlikely to give a second thought about either as the consequences are meaningless.
Replacement jobs for the former banks staff? "zero hours" agency contract work - where you work no hours, and get no pay, but somehow don't count as unemployed.
A "let them eat cake" policy has been demonstrated to end in tears. Something slightly more inventive is required. The obvious solution: make the robots pay tax maps directl
Solution to the Fermi Paradox? ASI (Score:3)
The Fermi Paradox is one of my favorite speculative topics and now I think the "solution" is that naturally evolved intelligence (like us) sometimes produces Artificial Super-Intelligence (ASI) before it goes away, and the ASIs don't have anything to say to us. I'd actually go farther and speculate on two types of ASIs, one type driven by curiosity (which would motivate them to study us) and the other type driven by efficiency (which would motivate them to ignore us unless they wanted our resources, in which case they would immediately destroy us). I used to speculate the second type would go all the way to Dyson spheres, even on a galactic level that might account for much of the missing matter, but I've dropped that speculation for now... I still speculate that the first type might be gambling quatloos on our surviving long enough to replace ourselves, and our odds are falling fast.
Anyway, an interesting recent book I'd recommend on the topic is Our Final Invention by James Barrat. On the specific topic of automation in the Internet age, the only one that comes to mind just now is The Lights in the Tunnel by Martin Ford, which is older and kind of misdirected IMO. Now that I think about it from that perspective, How Google Works by Schmidt and Rosenberg also strikes me as relevant, but mostly because they are ignoring the non-google part of the universe. (My main conclusion from that book was actually that the golden google palace is full of clever programmers who are also shallow thinkers--and that's how they want it.)
People are stupid... (Score:2)
The professor is an idiot (Score:2)
with a universal basic income
Has he done the math as to how much that would cost?
this could simply leave us humans with more leisure time.
He has forgotten what bored young people do.
He has forgotten what bored young people do.
Play videogames? Or shoot some hoops?
Maybe that was just me.
Maybe that was just me.
Personal anecdotes... gotta love them.
I dont think the problem is so much AI itself, but what humans like Gates, Musk and Zuckerberg will be programming them to have as their objectives..
