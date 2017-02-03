Nintendo Halts Wii U Production In Anticipation of Switch Launch (theguardian.com) 20
New submitter Shane_Optima writes: The Guardian reports that Nintendo has ceased production of the Wii U after a little more than four years. From the report: "In late January it was announced that Nintendo had ceased production of the Wii U console. The follow-up machine to the hugely successful Wii had sold fewer than 15 million units worldwide since its launch in 2012. PlayStation 4 sold more in a year. Wii sold more than 100m in its lifetime. What happened? How did Nintendo, one of the oldest and most respected companies in the video game industry, get it so wrong? And did anything good come out of the Wii U era? How will the machine be remembered, if at all?" Perhaps it could have something to do with the fact that the Wii U bundle didn't include a Wii remote-type controller, and the much-hyped secondary screen was most commonly used for solo gaming -- the exact opposite of the Wii's emphasis on a social experience and is an area where they have to compete with cell phones, tablets and their very own DS line. Nintendo still seems hellbent on selling a console-tablet hybrid, but at least this time it sounds like an interesting controller will be included.
I Use Mine (Score:2)
I use my Wii U mainly to play Mario 64 these days.
Re: (Score:1)
I'm still convinced it only "flopped" due to fake news being parroted so widely about it by people who never tried one, never saw one, and never would have bought one anyway because they'd already decided to save their weekly allowance up for the then-completely-vaporware XboxOne or PlayStation4.
Multiple Screens (Score:4, Interesting)
I remember it was (at least in the stores) hyped that separate screens (like the controller that comes with the Wii U) would be sold separately and we would be able to have 4 screens on it. Well that never happened.
Another bummer, was the fact that the launch came with an horribly slow OS and it took like forever to switch games. Plus the fact that the update was gigantic, so even on a 12 Mbit line it took like a good 5 hours to download the firmware update. This was a major setback, not to mention extremely annoying for kids expecting to play the games straight out of the box.
Just as a nail in the coffin, the good games didn't come out before 6 months after the launch and we where starved of good stuff, to top it off the Netflix application had a lot of bugs in it and rendered my Netflix viewing useless for 4 months. The Youtube app was hugely flawed as well, and the much anticipated Nintendo TV (which my unit kept promising would launch soon) never launched, but was an app...that never uninstalled - but gave us a message "No service in your area", enough to disharthen you every time you checked it out.
And the nails in the coffins kept coming, no new Zelda game, just raking in money on old-refurbs (Windwaker became Windwaker HD, followed by the next in the series, but still just HD remakes). Mario Maker was exciting the first 2 weeks, until I discovered that people just made simple "press-and-run" games that made all the good games "hidden", just to get scores so people could upload MORE levels themselves, of the same kind...and haul more votes. Mario Kart 8 was great, but I quickly got bored with it after a few weeks too.
Personally, the best games on the Wii U (for me) was Splatoon and Super Mario 3D world. It had awesome replayability and I ran trough it twice. Splatoon I kept playing every day for a month.Good times, as long as it lasted.
Personally, I don't think there's much wrong with the platform itself, the switch is gonna suffer the same fate if they keep people waiting for the big titles, and charge 60$ for 10 year old wiimotes. No more relaunches, we want fresh titles, and keepem coming if you want us to fatten your wallets.
Why I didn't bite. (Score:1)
It seemed like an updated HDMI version of the WII at launch. The graphics didn't seem improved from what I saw advertised or in the store. The hand held controller seemed like an attempt to get me to buy another 3DS (which if it would allow existing 3DS units to work that way might have been a selling point). Lastly, launch games were not that great.
So in the end it didn't seem worth shelling out the money for what appeared to be a minor upgrade. As time passed there were some good games, but with rumor
Re: (Score:2)
From someone that deals in used goods the WII U was a PITA
Is that a tablet? No it's part of the WII U system.
So it's like a DS? No it doesn't work without the console it's not portable.
If one was on the shelf I'd get asked that several times a week
No one even knew what the thing was.
Better headline: (Score:2)
Nintendo Graduates from Wii U and will Switch to Switch.
Will be remembered as the "Wii HD" (Score:2)
I think what will be shortly be written on Nintendo's gravestone will be its inability
Nintend dropped the ball on surround sound, too. (Score:2)
Nintendo was too fucking cheap to license Dolby surround, so if your amp didn't have working HDMI audio input (at launch, most of the few HT receivers that supported HDMI had broken implementations) AND support 5.1 LPCM, no surround sound for you. It couldn't even fall back to fucking ProLogic. The goddamn GAMECUBE had better surround-sound support (via ProLogic) than 98% of Wii-U owners ever got to enjoy.
