Sony PlayStation 4 Is Finally Adding Support For External Hard Drive (playstation.com) 7
The Sony PlayStation 4's next system update, out now for beta testers, will allow users to connect an external USB hard drive. From company's blog post: It's easy to upgrade the HDD that came with your PS4, but if you're still looking for more storage space on the console, we've got you covered. With this update, you have the option to store content to an external HDD. Just plug a USB 3.0 HDD into your PS4, and voila, you now have more space on the console.
So... (Score:2)
I predict comments about how someone is never buying anything from Sony ever again because "other OS" for the PS3, CD rootkit fiasco, memory stick instead of SD, beta instead of VHS, etc. Pointless rant that dozens of people will reply to, one of which will include movies released by Sony.