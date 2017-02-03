Nvidia Stops Promotional Game Resales By Tying Codes To Hardware (arstechnica.com) 38
Nvidia is putting a stop to the resale of bundled promotional game keys by tying them to a specific graphics card purchase, according to Ars Technica. Users will now have to redeem codes via the GeForce Experience (GFE) app, which is directly linked to third-party services like Steam and Uplay. Users must also ensure that the requisite graphics card is "installed before redemption." GFE then performs "a hardware verification step to ensure the coupon code is redeemed on the system with the qualifying GPU." From the report: Previously, retailers sent promotional game codes to customers that purchased a qualifying product. Those codes could then be redeemed on Nvidia's website, which spit out the relevant Steam, Uplay, Origin, or Microsoft Store key. Since the promotional game codes were not tied to a specific account, many users took to either gifting spare keys to friends or selling them on eBay in order to offset the cost of the graphics card purchase. [Ars Technica has updated their report with additional information:] Nvidia has confirmed that while GFE checks to ensure a user has installed a qualifying graphics card like a GTX 1070 or GTX 1080, the game itself is not permanently linked to the hardware. GFE's hardware check is based only on the wider product range, and not on a specific serial number. The company has also confirmed that the redemption process permanently adds the game to the appropriate third-party service. For example, if users redeems a promotional game key through to Steam, that game will be useable on any other device, just like normal Steam games. Users can also opt to uninstall GFE, or install a different graphics card, once the promotional code has been redeemed and still retain full ownership of the game. A full set of instructions for redeeming codes is now available on Nvidia's website.
They didn't actually "give" you anything. Welcome to the joys of the era of clouds and downloadable content, where convenience matters more than the first sale doctrine.
Because they are looking to see how the card performs on your system with a known set of Hardware and software Parameters.
They want to get user data from your system to see how the card is working, as well as seeing how long you play and how you play that game. It's valuable to them, but if you give that game away, they don't get that data.
Now, when a large proportion of data is sold in an intangible, trivially copyable format, the analogy just falls over. It makes no sense to treat the data this way.
I'd think that it's pretty obvious why they care. Game publishers don't like it when someone gives a promotional game download code to a friend, so they can install the game for free. Their suits probably consider that to be a "lost sale", where the person might have otherwise paid 50 bucks get the game themselves if they weren't given a download code.
Of course, most of the games that are bundled with video cards often aren't worth anywhere near their retail prices to purchase.
I'd think that it's pretty obvious why they care. Game publishers don't like it when someone gives a promotional game download code to a friend, so they can install the game for free.
Now it changes to.... Hey, bud.... I can give you this Promo game, if you let me know your Steam password.
Why do they care what they do with the supposedly "free" gift that they give me. The only reason to do this is to assert their power over me and make me do what they want. WHen someone gives me something then it no longer belongs to them and is none of their business what I do with it.
From TFA:
"retailers sent promotional game codes to customers that purchased a qualifying product."
Hope that clears up any confusion about how this is not a "free" gift.
And in the era of your digital privacy being raped in exchange for "free" apps and social media services, there is no such thing as "none of their business". Humans have become a very valuable product. That would include you, and there's not a damn thing you can do about it, other than living off the grid in a mountain shack somewhere.
Gotta think outside of the "one person" scenario and think of how the exploit could be scaled up by a more devious company.
Sorry, but that's a problem for nVidia, not me. If you sell me a product you cannot expect me to do whatever the hell i please with it - including reselling it.
It's an activation requirement. Why would that entitle you to a stronger warranty?
Why?
Seriously, nvidia, why do you even fucking care whether I redeem the game or a friend of mine redeems it, possibly because I already have it or don't fancy it?
Of all the petty, moneygrubbing, mean spirited, trivial things I've seen massive companies do lately, this has to rank up there with one of them.
How about I just don't buy anything from you in future, and go to AMD instead?
So Linux and mac gamer don't get the codes or is nvidia ok with them trading the steam codes.
Mac gamers can't even buy/install that hardware anyhow.
Those games don't run on either platform, so what would the point be?
Pure BS, Nvidia releases day 1 support drivers for all their products even on Linux, and AMD will have day 1 support for Vega with their free driver (yes, they finally caught up).
"GFE's hardware check is based only on the wider product range, and not on a specific serial number."
You guys are magnanimous.
Fuck you, Nvidia!