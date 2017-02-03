Nvidia Stops Promotional Game Resales By Tying Codes To Hardware (arstechnica.com) 115
Nvidia is putting a stop to the resale of bundled promotional game keys by tying them to a specific graphics card purchase, according to Ars Technica. Users will now have to redeem codes via the GeForce Experience (GFE) app, which is directly linked to third-party services like Steam and Uplay. Users must also ensure that the requisite graphics card is "installed before redemption." GFE then performs "a hardware verification step to ensure the coupon code is redeemed on the system with the qualifying GPU." From the report: Previously, retailers sent promotional game codes to customers that purchased a qualifying product. Those codes could then be redeemed on Nvidia's website, which spit out the relevant Steam, Uplay, Origin, or Microsoft Store key. Since the promotional game codes were not tied to a specific account, many users took to either gifting spare keys to friends or selling them on eBay in order to offset the cost of the graphics card purchase. [Ars Technica has updated their report with additional information:] Nvidia has confirmed that while GFE checks to ensure a user has installed a qualifying graphics card like a GTX 1070 or GTX 1080, the game itself is not permanently linked to the hardware. GFE's hardware check is based only on the wider product range, and not on a specific serial number. The company has also confirmed that the redemption process permanently adds the game to the appropriate third-party service. For example, if users redeems a promotional game key through to Steam, that game will be useable on any other device, just like normal Steam games. Users can also opt to uninstall GFE, or install a different graphics card, once the promotional code has been redeemed and still retain full ownership of the game. A full set of instructions for redeeming codes is now available on Nvidia's website.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:3)
...and don't try to cross-upgrade (to a competing product).
...or replace a busted GFX card.
Yeah, thinking this to be a very bad idea for the consumer.
Re: (Score:2)
Why do they care? (Score:5, Insightful)
Re:Why do they care? (Score:4, Insightful)
They didn't actually "give" you anything. Welcome to the joys of the era of clouds and downloadable content, where convenience matters more than the first sale doctrine.
Re: (Score:1, Funny)
Re: (Score:2)
Well, I guess I am just going to be the sucker that pays for your pirate habits. Obviously, the world needs suckers like me otherwise there would be nothing to pirate.
You're welcome.
Re: Why do they care? (Score:1)
Re: (Score:1)
Re: (Score:2, Informative)
Because they are looking to see how the card performs on your system with a known set of Hardware and software Parameters.
They want to get user data from your system to see how the card is working, as well as seeing how long you play and how you play that game. It's valuable to them, but if you give that game away, they don't get that data.
Re: (Score:2)
I think the last bundled game I actually played was Wipeout XL... in like 1999 or somewhere around there.
Bundled games are crap for the most part.
Re: (Score:2)
Yeah, but the game maker probably paid to have that game bundled.
It's like an advertiser "cracking down" on people who record a broadcast ad and then play it on youtube. You are just shooting yourself in the foot. If I am not going to play the game, wouldn't you rather the game get in front of someone who will play it? That person may then go on to purchase other games you make....
Re:Why do they care? (Score:4, Insightful)
Re: (Score:1)
Now, when a large proportion of data is sold in an intangible, trivially copyable format, the analogy just falls over. It makes no sense to treat the data this way.
Re:Why do they care? (Score:5, Informative)
I'd think that it's pretty obvious why they care. Game publishers don't like it when someone gives a promotional game download code to a friend, so they can install the game for free. Their suits probably consider that to be a "lost sale", where the person might have otherwise paid 50 bucks get the game themselves if they weren't given a download code.
Of course, most of the games that are bundled with video cards often aren't worth anywhere near their retail prices to purchase. The suits probably wouldn't want to admit to that in public, though.
I'd also imagine that Nvidia also doesn't like the idea of someone using the game download codes that they paid for being used on other systems with AMD and Intel graphics, but this probably doesn't bother them as much as the game publishers. They still got paid for the hardware that got purchased, anyway.
Re: (Score:3)
I'd think that it's pretty obvious why they care. Game publishers don't like it when someone gives a promotional game download code to a friend, so they can install the game for free.
Now it changes to.... Hey, bud.... I can give you this Promo game, if you let me know your Steam password.
Re: (Score:1)
If it's for an actual friend, just let him/her login to steam once on your system (with the perquisite card) for the initial install/verification. If will kill resales though.
Still a douchy move from NVidia. Also, I'm not sure how this affects the game publisher. I'm pretty sure that Nvidia (or AMD for their promos) is giving some form of kickback to the publisher for the coupons they include with cards. Hell, they aren't even for full games a lot of the time but rather discounts these days.
Re: (Score:2)
What about resales where the merchant says upfront, they'll need to temporarily provide your steam password, so we can verify hardware and redeem the promotion?
Re: (Score:3)
The codes can only be used once. People sell them because they don't want to use them themselves, perhaps because they already own the game or because they just don't like it. If they can get 20 quid for it, that's effectively 20 quid off the price of the graphics card.
The games companies don't like it because they factor in a certain percentage of buyers not using the code when setting up the promotion. If more codes than expected get used, they think they lost sales.
Effectively, nvidia added whatever the
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Why do they care what they do with the supposedly "free" gift that they give me. The only reason to do this is to assert their power over me and make me do what they want. WHen someone gives me something then it no longer belongs to them and is none of their business what I do with it.
From TFA:
"retailers sent promotional game codes to customers that purchased a qualifying product."
Hope that clears up any confusion about how this is not a "free" gift.
And in the era of your digital privacy being raped in exchange for "free" apps and social media services, there is no such thing as "none of their business". Humans have become a very valuable product. That would include you, and there's not a damn thing you can do about it, other than living off the grid in a mountain shack somewhere.
Re: (Score:2)
Gotta think outside of the "one person" scenario and think of how the exploit could be scaled up by a more devious company.
Sorry, but that's a problem for nVidia, not me. If you sell me a product you cannot expect me to do whatever the hell i please with it - including reselling it.
Re: (Score:2)
But they can, that's pretty much what they're doing here.
Re: (Score:2)
Only because people don't quite give a shit. I'm pretty sure someone could file a successful lawsuit out of this.
Re: (Score:2)
Why do they care what they do with the supposedly "free" gift that they give me. The only reason to do this is to assert their power over me and make me do what they want. WHen someone gives me something then it no longer belongs to them and is none of their business what I do with it.
Because people where finding ways to steal them in bulk and reselling them on sites like G2A.
Re: (Score:2)
It's not yours, nothing is yours. Welcome to the 21st century, where the only property you'll ever have is a license to operate. Welcome to the 21st century, where you must ask permission to use anything. Oh, and you won't be asking a human, you'll be asking an automated system designed with less than zero contingency foresight. Not all are digital, some are simply red tape.
Re: (Score:2)
Because they get those games from the publisher at a discount. The publishers have an irrational hatred of game reselling. So Nvidia promises to prevent such game reselling and then they get better deals and more access to better games to promote their own products.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:3)
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
It's an activation requirement. Why would that entitle you to a stronger warranty?
Why though? (Score:5, Insightful)
Why?
Seriously, nvidia, why do you even fucking care whether I redeem the game or a friend of mine redeems it, possibly because I already have it or don't fancy it?
Of all the petty, moneygrubbing, mean spirited, trivial things I've seen massive companies do lately, this has to rank up there with one of them.
How about I just don't buy anything from you in future, and go to AMD instead?
Re: (Score:3)
or don't fancy it?
So what you're saying is there's a lost sale. You don't want it so you wouldn't buy it, but someone else does want it and by giving them your code they won't buy it and everyone in the world is a dirty copyright infringer and the industry will make $100tn more if people stopped sharing codes.
But in all seriousness, yes. The fact that you don't fancy it is exactly the reason.
How about I just don't buy anything from you in future, and go to AMD instead?
Do you often buy video cards based on which game comes bundled? It's hard to blame NVIDIA for this when frankly they don't give a shit,
Re: (Score:3)
AMD does verification as well.
https://www.amd4u.com/amdgamep... [amd4u.com]
"Download the AMD Product Verification Tool and follow the instructions to redeem your game."
Re: Why though? (Score:2)
Grey market.
It's not about what one person might do. It's about unscrupulous retailers buying a bunch of cards with bundled games, and reselling them separately.
Windows only! (Score:3)
So Linux and mac gamer don't get the codes or is nvidia ok with them trading the steam codes.
Re: (Score:2)
Mac gamers can't even buy/install that hardware anyhow.
Those games don't run on either platform, so what would the point be?
Re: (Score:1)
External GPU enclosures are going to become more and more commonplace because of thermal design constraints plus it is natively supported now via the connection ports we have in machines USB 3 Type C mode.. whatever... I forget their complicated naming scheme offhand now (but the newest revisions) has DMA and you can (not so easily right now b/c of Apple driver issues, but I expect that to be fixed in the future) plug things like the Razer External GPU enclosure into your machine (be it mac, linux, windows)
Re: (Score:2)
Re:Windows only! (Score:4, Insightful)
Pure BS, Nvidia releases day 1 support drivers for all their products even on Linux, and AMD will have day 1 support for Vega with their free driver (yes, they finally caught up).
FoSS drivers versus proprietary (Score:1)
"Nvidia releases day 1 support drivers even on Linux"
Yes and no. They may release drivers but it doesn't necessarily mean it will work on your kernel or Xorg version. The biggest issue I've had with the closed-source drivers is not when the cards come out, but rather when there's a change to the kernel or X which causes the driver to no longer compile the stub correctly. It's one of the reasons I went with an AMD card this round as the in-kernel driver seems to do nicely since they started contributing to
Re: (Score:2)
The GeForce Experience (Score:1)
Re: (Score:1)
Nvidia; they way you're meant to be played.
Re: (Score:3)
All of my Linux machines have Nvidia graphics, and I use the proprietary Nvidia "blob" driver, as its FAR better than the clusterfuck that is the opensource driver, but I'll tell you one damn thing.. The day they mandate this bullshit "GeForce Experience" spyware crap on Linux installs is the day I join Linus with his middle-finger "FUCK YOU" gesture to Nvidia and dump Nvidia for good.. They may get away with forcing that shit on naive Windows users (look at those who use Windows 10 for a clue), but most Li
Screw your customers, just because you can (Score:2)
it also checks for installation date I was told (Score:1)
Remember Linux Torvalds giving Nvidia the bird?
Oh, much better (Score:2)
"GFE's hardware check is based only on the wider product range, and not on a specific serial number."
You guys are magnanimous.
What's their contingency? (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
I'd like to see what they plan to do for all those people who get free games with a DOA graphics card.
And you think those people would keep the game but not return their DOA card for a replacement??? "Well my $600 graphics card doesn't work but I got my free copy of For Honor, that's all I really care about!"
I cant believe Uplay is still a thing (Score:2)
It was such a horrible abysmal failure of a gaming network. It didnt update games, it didnt provide any extra info or features, its just an advertising platform.
It was so bad it convinced me to never buy another ubisoft game ever again. And i loved some of their series.
How is Uplay still a thing? Have they fixed it & now its somehow worth using? Or are people just that much in love with assassins creed that theyll install adware on their system to play it?
Re: (Score:3)
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
I'm sure I'm not alone in not being interested in using multiple services and dealing with multiple friends lists etc.
This is a universal problem. There are only two ways to around it: give a monopoly to a single company, thereby allowing them to charge whatever they want and set any rules they like on which games they'll allow to be sold. Or second: do the same thing but with a nonprofit consortium, who will handle all of the distribution for the for-profit publishers. This second option shuts out independent developers, allowing the companies which control the consortium to charge whatever they want to those too small to
Re: (Score:2)
I actually haven't played any of them since getting them on UPlay, but I intend to play some of them.
If you love some of their series, the lack of
GeForce Experience is a spyware (Score:2)
Allow me to be the fisrt one to say... (Score:2)
Fuck you, Nvidia!
Re: (Score:2)
I thought Windows Live was dead? (Score:1)
Most disappointing GFE ever (Score:1)
Fuck and I just bought a Shield (Score:2)
yesterday to use as a GPS device when 4x4'ing If I saw this I would have bought something else. Can you get any more petty?
So now I can't upgrade my graphics card (Score:2, Insightful)
So if I want to keep playing my game I can't upgrade my GPU.
Re: (Score:2)
The company has also confirmed that the redemption process permanently adds the game to the appropriate third-party service. For example, if users redeems a promotional game key through to Steam, that game will be useable on any other device, just like normal Steam games. Users can also opt to uninstall GFE, or install a different graphics card, once the promotional code has been redeemed and still retain full ownership of the game.
Re: (Score:2)
and still retain full ownership of the game.
Ownership? I think not. The AAA game companies have been quite clear that you don't own shit. You're only renting.
Re: (Score:2)
I see, my bad. Assumed that this was like back in the day when my copy of Game X flat out refused to start if there was no nVidia GeForce 2 driver detected.
Correction appreciated
MEH, GFE lost me (Score:1)
when it started requiring a login to use it. I could see no reason to create a login just so I have slightly easier drive upgrades and notifications as to new versions.
So instead of creating useless account #3434309 I just said fuck it.
Same difference (Score:2)
As far as I'm concerned, this is the same thing as Nvidia ceasing promotional game distribution altogether.
Why they care and a better alternative (Score:2)
Circumvention (Score:1)
Emulation?
Seems Reasonable. (Score:2)
Why do they care? (Score:1)
Magnusson-Moss? Doctrine of First Sale? (Score:2)
This really does sound like a violation of anti-tying provisions and a nice attempt at violating our right to first sale privileges.
Re: (Score:2)