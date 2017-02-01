Tokyo 2020 Olympic Medals To Be Made From Recycled Phones (silicon.co.uk) 14
Mickeycaskill quotes a report from Silicon.co.uk: The medals for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic and Paralympic Games will be made from recycled mobile phones in an effort to engage the Japanese nation and meet sustainability criteria. The Tokyo 2020 organizing committee has called on the Japanese public to donate their "discarded or obsolete electronic devices" to provide the eight tonnes of metal required for the production of the medals. The production process will reduce this eight tonnes down to around two, enough to produce 5,000 Olympic and Paralympic medals. Collection boxes will be installed in the stores of partner organizations NTT DOCOMO and the Japan Environmental Sanitation Center (JESC) from April, with the collection ending when the eight-tonne target is reached.
It is odd but usually the "Workers Party" is opposed to Immigration because that is who competes with their jobs. And the pro Corporation party is for immigration because it is source of cheap labor. The alignment of these positions are upside down in the US political arrangement.
Let's see, the current medals are mostly silver and bronze with traces of copper and gold. Do cell phones have a lot of silver in them?
Yes... All the solder is silver based. Well, it is if you want to sell consumer electronics in the EU. We used to use lead, but that apparently was ending up in land fills and making a mess...
