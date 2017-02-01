Tokyo 2020 Olympic Medals To Be Made From Recycled Phones (silicon.co.uk) 50
Mickeycaskill quotes a report from Silicon.co.uk: The medals for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic and Paralympic Games will be made from recycled mobile phones in an effort to engage the Japanese nation and meet sustainability criteria. The Tokyo 2020 organizing committee has called on the Japanese public to donate their "discarded or obsolete electronic devices" to provide the eight tonnes of metal required for the production of the medals. The production process will reduce this eight tonnes down to around two, enough to produce 5,000 Olympic and Paralympic medals. Collection boxes will be installed in the stores of partner organizations NTT DOCOMO and the Japan Environmental Sanitation Center (JESC) from April, with the collection ending when the eight-tonne target is reached.
Made from Note 7... (Score:5, Funny)
Gives new meaning to it when an announcer says, "This guys' on fire!!!"
Those are collected for the Olympic flame (Score:1)
Those are reserved just for the fireworks display.
is 2020 lbs. a ton (Score:2)
marketing stunt (Score:2)
>> the collection ending when the eight-tonne target is reached.
There's your problem : it's just a marketing stunt. Why not continue it ?????
What is the metals mix? (Score:2)
Let's see, the current medals are mostly silver and bronze with traces of copper and gold. Do cell phones have a lot of silver in them?
Yes... All the solder is silver based. Well, it is if you want to sell consumer electronics in the EU. We used to use lead, but that apparently was ending up in land fills and making a mess...
Forget "Gold", "Silver" and "Bronze" medals (Score:2)
No, the new Olympic medals will be Rose Gold, Silver, and Space Gray.
Lead-free solders in commercial use may contain tin, copper, silver, bismuth, indium, zinc, antimony, and traces of other metals
Companies go to great lengths to use as little solder as possible (ours saved almost 10 grand a year on a single low volume product by reducing paste by 20%) and of that tiny amount of solder only a minuscule amount of it might be silver (silver is not required for lead free solder)
so the amount of effort, energy and nasty ass chemicals to extract the possible silver would be a ridiculous waste of time
Nobody ever said recycling was environmentally friendly... It can be, or in this case, not be.
99.999% of the time recycling takes more time effort and energy than the processing of raw materials
>> 99.999% of the time recycling takes more time effort and energy than the processing of raw materials
....
Obviously wrong. Some materials recycle economically. eg.
- Asphalt
- Paper
- some fabrics
- Lead in Batteries
- rare earths in auto catalyzers
- some plastics
Basically, when your application uses a lot of the stuff, it's often economical to recycle. For small quantities, like phones, not so much --> needs a push from Taxation.
99% of statistics are made up to prove a point. Source on that? There are things which lend themselves to recycling quite well, either because it's easy (such as in paper), the results are valuable (such as lead acid batteries), or the removal of some waste from the environment is desired (Lead batteries again)
My dad says.... "There are lines... Damn lines
.... Then Statistics.. " He's right..
Remember parents, if your kids talk about Aniseed they're talking about illegal Anime! and if they talk about Oreos they really mean "Ore no Nounai Sentakushi ga, Gakuen Love Comedy wo Zenryoku de Jama Shiteiru"!
Trump is extremely bad and trump should make an executive order banning it
From wikipedia. (Score:2)
This is strangely one of the most disappointing facts.
captcha: whimper
Set your medal to vibrate (Score:4, Funny)
Heavy medals (Score:2)
2 tons of material required for crafting 5000 medals, this makes each medal as heavy as 400 kg.
Indeed you need to be an athlete of Olympic class to carry that on the podium.
Why not reminding ?
This could present a major problem. (Score:2)
IOT Olympic Medals (Score:2)
Do they come with free data plans, or do you have to pay for the 24x7 surveillance they provide?
I know the recipe (Score:1)
3rd place: Samsung Galaxy 7 with the inscription "You're on fire"
2nd place: Google Nexus 5X with the inscription "We expected great things from you but you didn't made the grade"
1st place: Apple iPhone with the inscription "You think you're the best but that doesn't last forever"
Toxic chemicals (Score:2)
You know how Olympic athletes like to bite into their medals after receiving them? (because that used to be a way of telling that "gold" was really gold) Well, I hope they're healthy after biting into lead and gallium arsenide...
There's not much lead and GaAs in phones.
For lead, thanks to the ROHS
For GaAs, thanks to the extremely low quantities needed for doping Si.