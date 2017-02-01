Leaked Video Shows New 'Nightmare-Inducing' Wheeled Robot From Boston Dynamics (theverge.com) 57
Boston Dynamics has a reputation for building robots which push the boundaries of robotics technology, although with a slightly creepy persona. Its latest robot is no different. From a report on The Verge: The company's new wheeled, upright robot is named Handle ("because it's supposed to handle objects") and looks like a cross between a Segway and the two-legged Atlas bot. Handle hasn't been officially unveiled, but was shown off by company founder Marc Raibert in a presentation to investors. Footage of the presentation was uploaded to YouTube by venture capitalist Steve Jurvetson. Raibert describes Handle as an "experiment in combining wheels with legs, with a very dynamic system that is balancing itself all the time and has a lot of knowledge of how to throw its weight around." He adds that using wheels is more efficient than legs, although there's obviously a trade-off in terms of maneuvering over uneven ground. "This is the debut presentation of what I think will be a nightmare-inducing robot," says Raibert.
Daleks run on wheels, but they have a weakness, stairs. (Well except until they learned to levitate) Wheels need a flat surface whereas walking legs do not.
This could likely roll down a staircase, or up one, for that matter. Or walk up or down. It has all the freedom of movement required, it's just a matter of processing.
It's faster than walking or running, but just as agile!
Unless it needs to climb over something like a pile of rocks, or stairs.
If you read the article and look at the video clips, you see the robot get a running start, get down into a crouch and then jump in the air just in time to clear a barrier.
In a real warehouse that would be a pretty useless capability, but it still seemed kind of cool.
> Screw warehouse work, just turn that sucker into a Segway-like robot that can carry me. Now jump!
Well then, see ya next life!
Waaaa.aa...a..a......a.......h......... Splat!
The fun part for me was when the robot put it's "hands" down on the ground to steady itself after the jump. I was wondering how they would handle the landing on just wheels. Without it the robot would have done a "face plant".
but just as agile
Tell that to a Dalek circa 1963 or R2D2 circa 1977
The bubbly Tachikomas from Ghost in the Shell comes to mind when talking about combining legs and wheels...
Me: "Boss, I'd like raise."
Boss: "Sorry, no budget this year."
Me: "My robotic friend back here wants a word with you..."
[*Lunge!*]
Boss: "Aaahhh! OK, OK! you gottit! Now get that thing outta here!"
Me: "Boss, I'd like a raise."
Boss: "Why are you still here, we replaced all of you with robots. Get out of her before I call the policebot."
Me: "Yes, but those are Microsoft robots. You'll need me again."
Once again I submit my petition for +1 Depressing mod.
How long will it take until they will put a gun on it?
(And use it to control the population?)
You're doin' it wrong. Laser-beams and a rubber shark-head
Yeah, that has the potential to peg my Creep-O-Meter.
If I met that thing in a darkened warehouse and it started coming for me I'd be shittin' me pants.
Luckily, you just need a wheel chuck or just climb 1 stair to thwart this unstoppable beast...
Maybe
... it's got arms, so it might be able to drag itself up stairs.
I couldn't really tell the full range of motion on the legs, but it's possible for the wheels to fold up, and it could run around on is "knees and hands" over really unstable terrain.
You ain't no Dr. Seuss. [photobucket.com]
Usually when I consider if a purchase is worthwhile, my first question is: "Will this give me nightmares?"
Handle what? Knives? Swords? Throwing stars? Guns?
A phased plasma rifle with a 40 watt range.
You're not alone.