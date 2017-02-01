Leaked Video Shows New 'Nightmare-Inducing' Wheeled Robot From Boston Dynamics (theverge.com) 113
Boston Dynamics has a reputation for building robots which push the boundaries of robotics technology, although with a slightly creepy persona. Its latest robot is no different. From a report on The Verge: The company's new wheeled, upright robot is named Handle ("because it's supposed to handle objects") and looks like a cross between a Segway and the two-legged Atlas bot. Handle hasn't been officially unveiled, but was shown off by company founder Marc Raibert in a presentation to investors. Footage of the presentation was uploaded to YouTube by venture capitalist Steve Jurvetson. Raibert describes Handle as an "experiment in combining wheels with legs, with a very dynamic system that is balancing itself all the time and has a lot of knowledge of how to throw its weight around." He adds that using wheels is more efficient than legs, although there's obviously a trade-off in terms of maneuvering over uneven ground. "This is the debut presentation of what I think will be a nightmare-inducing robot," says Raibert.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:1)
Re: (Score:2, Informative)
It's a fucking Tachikoma [wikipedia.org]
And yes, they are cute and very, very helpful
This is Awesome (Score:5, Insightful)
Daleks (Score:4, Insightful)
Re: (Score:3, Insightful)
Daleks run on wheels, but they have a weakness, stairs. (Well except until they learned to levitate)
Wheels need a flat surface whereas walking legs do not.
There is no reason robot can't "walk" on virtually any surface by locking wheels. It does have legs after all. Robot could be fitted with or carry interchangeable extra wheels suited for surfaces other than flat asphalt. Pressure inside wheels could be adjusted on the fly to better control traction and stability on rough terrain when needed.
Re: (Score:2)
Daleks run on wheels, but they have a weakness, stairs. (Well except until they learned to levitate) Wheels need a flat surface whereas walking legs do not.
This could likely roll down a staircase, or up one, for that matter. Or walk up or down. It has all the freedom of movement required, it's just a matter of processing.
Re: (Score:3)
Re: (Score:2)
That makes sense. I also thought they could lock the wheels. Or have a system where the wheel roles back to a normal foot like system.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Why can't it walk on it's "hands"?
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:1)
> Wheels need a flat surface whereas walking legs do not.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/IBOT
There are versions of stair-climbing wheels that use three, rather than two wheels that don't require software control for proper operation. I've seen three-wheeled motorized wheelchairs on a couple of occasions.
Re: (Score:2)
Daleks run on wheels, but they have a weakness, stairs. (Well except until they learned to levitate)
Wheels need a flat surface whereas walking legs do not.
Real Daleks don't climb stairs. They level the building.
Re: (Score:2)
It's faster than walking or running, but just as agile!
Unless it needs to climb over something like a pile of rocks, or stairs.
Re:This is Awesome (Score:5, Informative)
If you read the article and look at the video clips, you see the robot get a running start, get down into a crouch and then jump in the air just in time to clear a barrier.
In a real warehouse that would be a pretty useless capability, but it still seemed kind of cool.
Re:This is Awesome (Score:4, Insightful)
Re: (Score:2)
> Screw warehouse work, just turn that sucker into a Segway-like robot that can carry me. Now jump!
Well then, see ya next life!
Waaaa.aa...a..a......a.......h......... Splat!
Re: (Score:2)
If you read the article and look at the video clips, you see the robot get a running start, get down into a crouch and then jump in the air just in time to clear a barrier.
In a real warehouse that would be a pretty useless capability, but it still seemed kind of cool.
The fun part for me was when the robot put it's "hands" down on the ground to steady itself after the jump. I was wondering how they would handle the landing on just wheels. Without it the robot would have done a "face plant".
Re: (Score:1)
It does have its advantages if needing to get supplies over terrain where even 4x4s may not cut it. I can see it usable for getting stuff to a place in the mountains should there be a disaster. If one had a convoy of these, it would make it fairly economical as opposed to using a helicopter. Other uses can be replacing bong sniffing dogs at an airport, since if something does go off, PETA doesn't care if a robot gets destroyed.
Re: (Score:2)
but just as agile
Tell that to a Dalek circa 1963 or R2D2 circa 1977
worse than what he did to those nice Mormon boys (Score:2)
STOP tormenting the robot.
Re: (Score:2)
The bubbly Tachikomas from Ghost in the Shell comes to mind when talking about combining legs and wheels...
Re: (Score:2, Insightful)
This looks a bit closer to the motorcycle mechs in Rideback [wikipedia.org]. Once they learn ballet, the robots will be unstoppable...
Re: (Score:2)
Practical use: (Score:2)
Me: "Boss, I'd like raise."
Boss: "Sorry, no budget this year."
Me: "My robotic friend back here wants a word with you..."
[*Lunge!*]
Boss: "Aaahhh! OK, OK! you gottit! Now get that thing outta here!"
Re:Practical use: (Score:5, Funny)
Me: "Boss, I'd like a raise."
Boss: "Why are you still here, we replaced all of you with robots. Get out of her before I call the policebot."
Re:Practical use: (Score:5, Funny)
...
Me: "Yes, but those are Microsoft robots. You'll need me again."
Re:Practical use: (Score:5, Interesting)
Once again I submit my petition for +1 Depressing mod.
Re: (Score:1)
Then the boss gets replaced [youtube.com]
Make it lethal (Score:4, Insightful)
How long will it take until they will put a gun on it?
(And use it to control the population?)
Re: (Score:1)
Re: (Score:1)
You're doin' it wrong. Laser-beams and a rubber shark-head
Re: (Score:2)
Okaaaaay (Score:3)
Yeah, that has the potential to peg my Creep-O-Meter.
If I met that thing in a darkened warehouse and it started coming for me I'd be shittin' me pants.
Re: (Score:2)
Luckily, you just need a wheel chuck or just climb 1 stair to thwart this unstoppable beast...
Re: (Score:2)
Maybe
... it's got arms, so it might be able to drag itself up stairs.
I couldn't really tell the full range of motion on the legs, but it's possible for the wheels to fold up, and it could run around on is "knees and hands" over really unstable terrain.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:1)
You ain't no Dr. Seuss. [photobucket.com]
Not Creepy - Horsey! (Score:2)
I saw the video on the page of it moving and jumping and I immediately thought about robotic horses. It could be so cute, every kid would want one.
Good marketing (Score:1)
Usually when I consider if a purchase is worthwhile, my first question is: "Will this give me nightmares?"
Re: (Score:3)
Handle what? Knives? Swords? Throwing stars? Guns?
A phased plasma rifle with a 40 watt range.
Wheelers (Score:1)
Reminded me of the wheelers from Return to Oz for some reason...
Re: (Score:2)
You're not alone.
"Bots: teh musical"! (Score:2)
video is sped up. look at the guy walking by. (Score:2)
...
Re: (Score:1)
GIF Timing [Re:video is sped up. look at the guy w (Score:1)
GIF playback speed is inconsistent between browser brands and PC's in experience.
I suspect it's because although time between frames is standardized in the GIF standard, the frame render time adds additional implementation and hardware specific time gaps that are either not accounted for, or compensated for differently in diff browsers.
For example, in normal video playback, if the rendering can't keep up with the stated frame rate due to slow hardware or taxed CPU, frames may be partially or fully dropped t
Battletech (Score:2)
I want my Battlemech now. I'm going to get in line at the Apple Store tomorrow. This has to be brought to market.
Wheel Chair (Score:2)
Re: (Score:1)
OK. Yes, I'm impressed. (Score:5, Interesting)
On condition that that's not fake, that machine is positively badass. I have the most profound admiration for the technology that went into it, and the engineers that did this job.
Re: (Score:1)
Yeah! God damn those money-wasting robot building idiots! How dare they fritter away all that money building the kind of cool machines most of us only ever dreamed of as children? Crucifixion's too good for 'em!
Boston Dynamics, Bring Your A Game (Score:1)
Boston Dynamics, your all a bunch of fucking smart asses; show this, "a walking robot that goes up/down stars carrying a feather duster and Shark vacuum. Then let the creative juices flow and have it dust and sweep the floors. Do you guys really care?
Re: (Score:1)
Yeah, I remember watching wheeled robots accelerate and jump over things... What is the point of your inane post?
Definition of Nightmare? (Score:2)
Looking at the headless shoulder, the empty arms and wheeled legs, it definitely has some creepy factors.
But DAMN, this thing does better than most robotic designs at moving around at high speed. Heck, it can even spins and jump!
All I'll need is a car shell and BAM! I'll have my own transformer! Nightmare => Best Dream Ever!
+1 to the Engineers.
nightmare ! (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
FTFY
Re:"Leaked" (Score:5, Insightful)