Can A Robot Fool 'I Am Not A Robot' Captchas? (businessinsider.com) 20
Business Insider reports on a new video showing a robotic arm apparently defeating the "I am not a robot" captcha test. An anonymous reader quotes their report: The Captcha the robot fools tracks the user's mouse movements to make sure they're a "real" human. So rather than trying to trick it with software -- a tactic that can often be detected -- it goes down the hardware route. Using a capacitive stylus, the robot physically moves the mouse on the trackpad, as if it were a real human wiggling their finger around. The computer doesn't stand a chance.
So all you need is your own robotic arm -- although even then, it's apparently not that simple. The "I am not a robot" captcha grew out of Google's attempts to fight click fraud, according to a 2014 article in Wired, but it does more than watch mouse movements. It also "examines cues every user unwittingly provides: IP addresses and cookies provide evidence that the user is the same friendly human Google remembers from elsewhere on the Web," as well as some undisclosed variables, to create what Google describes as "a bag of cues."
It means "thank you terrible lizard".
This is how this works. You check the box then they check for a cookie set from a time you previously finished the captcha. In addition to checking if you're signed in to a Google account of some sort (Gmail, Google+, Youtube, etc).
I want to see this work on a brand new browser install.
Shouldn't need an actual stylus (Score:1)
Adversarial networks (Score:2)
Or you could use generative adversarial networks [wikipedia.org]. Basically, you set up two neural networks: one tries to simulate human mouse movements, and the other tries to detect non-human behavior. You pit them against each other in a loop, so they drive each other's improvement.
Makes no sense (Score:2)
The detection software basically looks for perfection. The robotic intereface provides multiple places for imperfections. Rough mouse pads, electrical resistance, slightly off motors, all contribute small mistakes.
It is these mistakes that fool the detection software, not the measured, identical commands.
Write a bit of software to record raw mouse pad input. Do an FFT to see what noise there is. Add the noise back to your command signal.
Pity I can't read TFA (Score:2)
The object to my adblocker. I object to the manner in which ads are served. And this story is not worth the $1 they want me to pay in order to keep my adblcoker on while I read it.
Tracking blocker causes false positive (Score:2)
And before the peanut gallery calls you an "entitled millennial cheapskate":
I use Firefox Tracking Protection, which blocks resources that track the user from one site to another. The functionality is similar to that of the Disconnect extension. But the detection code used by WIRED is so coarse grained that it can't tell an ad blocker from a tracking blocker. The site makes no attempt to fall back to serving ads that don't track users in this manner.
They defeat humans regularly (Score:2)