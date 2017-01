USB-C Power Meter Helps You Spot Counterfeit Accessories Before They Fry Your Gadgets

USB Type-C cables are not all created equally. In fact, some USB Type-C cables fail so badly that they will permanently damage your hardware. Benson Leung, an engineer on Google's Pixel team, discovered early last year that there's even more risk to your electronics when you've got a cheap USB-C cable with an older USB connector on the other end that doesn't properly regulate power draw. In an effort to weed out the bad cables from the good, a company called Satechi has released a " Type-C Power Meter " that makes it easy to tell if your USB-C gadgets are at risk of getting fried , or under-powered, by a sketchy accessory. Gizmodo reports: