USB-C Power Meter Helps You Spot Counterfeit Accessories Before They Fry Your Gadgets (gizmodo.com) 19
USB Type-C cables are not all created equally. In fact, some USB Type-C cables fail so badly that they will permanently damage your hardware. Benson Leung, an engineer on Google's Pixel team, discovered early last year that there's even more risk to your electronics when you've got a cheap USB-C cable with an older USB connector on the other end that doesn't properly regulate power draw. In an effort to weed out the bad cables from the good, a company called Satechi has released a "Type-C Power Meter" that makes it easy to tell if your USB-C gadgets are at risk of getting fried, or under-powered, by a sketchy accessory. Gizmodo reports: The simple pass-through adapter connects between a USB-C cable and a USB-C device, providing real-time data about the power draw, in either direction, including details about voltage, amps, and the amount of energy that's been transferred since it was first plugged in. The monitor can let you know if an external battery pack is providing the proper amount of power to a smartphone that it claims to, or if your MacBook or Chromebook is receiving sufficient power from a charging cable connected to its USB-C port to actually charge the battery. What the monitor can't do, however, is protect a device if there's a detected problem in the power flow. It's not a surge protector, nor does it have any built-in alarms or warnings because it has no idea what the power requirements are for whatever device you're using it with. You'll have to make sure you're aware of how much power a device is supposed to be drawing, and confirm that it matches what the Type-C Power Meter is reporting, as soon as you plug it in.
Stop being cheap and buy known certified products from official channels in the first place, instead of cheaping out with items from Alibaba.
Exactly. I buy all my USB devices from Amazon, so I know I am safe.
My cable recommendation... (Score:2)
I use only the spun-gold Monster Type-C cables. I know, they cost quite a bit at a little over $600 a foot, but the power is so smooth, and a certified genuine Yogi meditated over them. If you really care about the performance of your equipment, you buys these and do without food.
So, I'm about to buy a new smartphone (Score:2)
My current phone sucks beans, but I can hold off another 6 months
Nice geek accessory, but....30 bucks! (Score:2)
Or you can buy a cheapo multimeter, which is far more versatile, for less than $10....
http://www.ebay.com/itm/Digita... [ebay.com]
Granted, not as cool, compact and easy to use.
It's not so much about the port itself as it is about how common it is. It is in use in enough devices that it's cost effective to make cheap knock off chargers.
What bugs me about USB power (Score:2)
What bugs me about USB power is that the negotation for more than a tenth-amp (half-watt) takes place partly on the data lines. That means they need to be connected between the peripheral and the source.
So any charger device for a power-hungry gadget (such as a smartphone) will have a full four-wire connection and have the opportunity to attempt to exploit any USB port vulnerabilities of the device. Making a "condom" adapter to only connect the +5 and ground wires will normally provide reduce performance
Ditto USB hosts (Score:2)
IMHO: A USB device that depends on its power source to limit its input current, and can be damaged by a host that is willing to deliver more current that it requested, is defective by design.
Ditto any supply (such as a laptop's USB port) that can be damaged by an excessive load - all the way down to a short to ground. Current limiters are not that costly, and one smart enough to negotiate higher limits involves enough custom silicon that it can also be designed to enforce the higher limits in a self-protec
Some days I wonder (Score:2)
Sometimes I wonder... Why did Apple make lightning connectors and thunderbird or bolt or whatever connectors..
Other days I know exactly why. I switched from Android from day 1 to an iPhone 7. I personally don't use the headphone so haven't noticed it. The battery is awesome. The UI reminds me of Windows 3.1. Far from perfect, hoping to switch back soon (battery life is killer for me, plus phone durability). Then I see more issues with Pixel or USB-C and it makes me want to be a luddite.
Problem is USB-C Specification/Implementation? (Score:2)
I would think that any specification for consumer grade hardware that could end up damaging the devices they are built into is the root cause of the problem.
Products like this (which are repurposed development tools normally used to check USB Operation - I have several in my office) strengthen my resolve to not purchase USB-C equipped systems.
So how does it help again? (Score:2)
The simple pass-through adapter connects between a USB-C cable and a USB-C device, providing real-time data about the power draw, in either direction,
...What the monitor can't do, however, is protect a device if there's a detected problem in the power flow. It's not a surge protector, nor does it have any built-in alarms or warnings because it has no idea what the power requirements are for whatever device you're using it with.
It can't measure the power flow unless it's put in-line with the device you're charging and the charger.
It has no automatic warnings or alarms. You have to sit there and watch it while your device is charging.
Didn't Benson lose some equipment [arstechnica.com] as soon as he plugged it in? If this device can't really test anything on it's own, how is it going to "help me prevent my gadgets from being fried"? Once I've hooked it to my device if something goes wrong it's too late.