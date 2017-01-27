Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella Says PC Market Is Finally Stabilizing (fortune.com) 15
In a call with analysts on Thursday, Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella said the consumer PC market is finally stabilizing after being in a long decline. His statement echoes a recent report by International Data Corporation in which the market research firm said it was optimistic that the PC market would rebound this year after five years of contraction as people switched to mobile devices. Fortune reports: Nadella, however, did not cite specific numbers showing that the consumer PC market was rallying. He merely said that video gamers seem to be buying high-end computers loaded with Microsoft's Windows 10 operating system, raising hope of an overall recovery in the PC market. Additionally, Nadella said that businesses are increasingly upgrading to Windows 10, which is noteworthy because several other third-party research firms said in November that Windows 10 adoption numbers seemed low. "I think the overall adoption cycle of Windows 10 in the enterprise is perhaps the best we have seen for any new release of Windows," Nadella said. Still, Microsoft's personal computing business unit that includes Windows 10 dropped 5% year-over-year in the latest quarter to $11.8 billion. Still, the unit's revenue was better than what the company had originally projected because of an unexpected uptick in Windows 10 sales, said chief financial officer Amy Hood. Microsoft said that the money it collects from sales of Windows by other PC makers rose 5% in the latest quarter, which Nadella said highlights an "improving commercial PC market and enterprise demand." Nadella said that computer manufacturers that use Windows are seeing an uptick in sales of high-end PCs. He took credit for the rise by saying that the Surface blazed the trail for other manufacturers to create similar devices, which are selling well. "The enterprise adoption of these new devices is driving the all around excitement of Windows 10," Nadella said.
The Han Solo Defense (Score:3)
Nadella: [sounding official] Uh, everything's under control. Situation normal.
Voice: What happened?
Nadella: [getting nervous] Uh, we had a slight weapons malfunction, but uh... everything's perfectly all right now. We're fine. We're all fine here now, thank you. How are you?
Voice: We're sending a squad up.
Nadella: Uh, uh... negative, negative. We had a reactor leak here now. Give us a few minutes to lock it down. Large leak, very dangerous.
Voice: Who is this? What's your operating number?
Nadella: Uh...
[Nadella shoots the intercom]
Nadella: [muttering] Boring conversation anyway.
Re: (Score:1)
Enterprise adoption the best? (Score:2)
"I think the overall adoption cycle of Windows 10 in the enterprise is perhaps the best we have seen for any new release of Windows,"
Is that you, Mr. President?
Re: (Score:3)
More like Kellyanne Conway unmasked. "I have to conclude the investor meeting, I've got to change into Revolutionary garb to make America safe from inconvenient facts!"
He's delusional (Score:2)
Reading through Nadella's comments
... the only thing I can conclude is that he's delusional and somehow believes that Microsoft can still dominate everything through sheer chutzpah and say-so. "Black is white," Nadella said, "and we're confident that in the future, green will be yellow."
Re: (Score:2)
Your comment would be more cutting and worrying if Microsoft wasn't doing just that.
Re: (Score:2)
Why is it worrying? Don't forget to include an idea in your idea! What are you worried about, and why does being worried about it affect the analysis you responded to?
Were you meaning to indicate merely that you agreed, but were unable to phrase it except as disagreement?
Death of something tends to produce stability (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
You're blaming them, but you're the one who had to spend two weeks futzing with it and kept using it.
Take responsibility for your own actions, however awful windoze is, as a windoze user you have responsibility for every negative impact it inflicts on you. And if you're in IT, you have responsibility for all the harm you've inflicted on users with it.