Smart Baby-Trackers Mostly Unnecessary, Say US Doctors (bbc.com) 8
A group of pediatricians has called for smart health-trackers, designed to monitor babies while they sleep, to be regulated by the same US body that oversees other medical equipment. An anonymous reader shares a BBC report: The monitors, which often take the form of sensors fitted to clothing or nappies, measure signs such as heart rate and breathing during sleep. The data is shared with a phone app. The doctors spoke out after seeing babies being brought to A&E after smart-monitor false alarms. The team from the Children's Hospital in Philadelphia said the devices should be approved by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA). One brand they mentioned was Owlet, which sells a $250 monitor that tracks sleeping babies' heart rates and oxygen levels via a sensor concealed inside his or her sock. It says on its website that it has already submitted a medical version to the FDA for approval. "For most healthy babies there is not a role for home monitoring at all," said neonatologist Dr Elizabeth Foglia, one of the authors of the opinion piece published by the American Medical Association journal Jamanet.
Peace of mind and easier sleep (Score:2)
> For most healthy babies there is not a role for home monitoring at all
Even if the actual odds that there will be a problem for the monitor to catch are low, there is some value for an anxious new parent in being able to fall asleep easier, knowing that at least the new baby is breathing normally, etc.
In other words, the value isn't only in the monitor alarming, the reassurance of the steady pulsing of the monitor showing that breathing and heart rate are fine has some value. I didn't *buy* something