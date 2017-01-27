Follow Slashdot stories on Twitter

 


Seagate Says 16TB Hard Drive To Hit Market Within 18 Months (techspot.com) 38

An anonymous reader shares a report: If you haven't shopped around for hard drives in a while, you may be surprised at what's out there. The largest 3.5-inch desktop hard drives currently available from Seagate, for example, offer a whopping 10TB of capacity for less than $500. In the event that 10TB isn't quite enough storage and a multi-drive setup isn't ideal, you'll be happy to hear that Seagate over the next 18 months plans to ship 14TB and 16TB drives. A 12TB HDD based on helium technology is currently undergoing testing and according to CEO Stephen Luczo, initial feedback is positive. Most enthusiasts and even some PC manufacturers are now using solid state drives as their primary drive due to the fact that they're much faster and more power-efficient. What's more, because they have no moving parts, SSDs generate no noise and are much more durable.

  • Great! (Score:4, Insightful)

    by TWX ( 665546 ) on Friday January 27, 2017 @01:41PM (#53749945)
    Now I can lose even more data when a single disk crashes!

  • Why are the two ending sentences there on SSDs?

    It made the summary confusing and off point.

  • how much porn is that? (Score:3)

    by known_coward_69 ( 4151743 ) on Friday January 27, 2017 @01:52PM (#53750061)

    and will it be enough for the digital hoarders out there?

    • 11Mpussy if you use MKS units. Slightly less if you use imperial.

      • Re: (Score:1)

        by Anonymous Coward

        For the less technical inclined, that is about 350 MWanks.

  • I typically replace my home file server hard drives every five years or so. More out of necessity because the hard drives start failing like dominos. I buy whatever hard drives I can get for $50 each. Last year I replaced Seagate 320GB hard drives with Western Digital Red 1TB hard drives. Maybe four years from now I'll get 16TB hard drives — or 1TB+ SSDs — for $50 each.

  • As many a wag has pointed out, that a 16TB drive means that there is more of your data to lose in a crash. I also have to think that the latency for finding specific files on the drive - especially in a server - is going to be a concern.

    I guess for the home user, this might be a great way to store 100 or more Blu-Rays for streaming around the house but I have to wonder if these drives are reaching sub-optimal sizes for server farms/cloud based storage.

    • a 16TB drive means that there is more of your data to lose

      In most cases, if you can fill a 16 TB disk, that data isn't actually yours.

  • Where are you going to put that kind of data, should you manage to fill one of these? In the cloud? No way, and your ISP will love the data cap overage charges if you try. Another drive? Well, unless you buy at least three of these then that will get expensive fast, requiring multiple older drives per one of these. Tape? Have you looked at LTO or similar prices? Not gonna happen for home users, even most businesses. So, when your rust stops spinning and the data is at rest, where do you turn?

    • Re: (Score:3, Insightful)

      by Anonymous Coward

      Buy 2

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by Anonymous Coward

      Where are you going to put that kind of data, should you manage to fill one of these?

      I never buy the most recent gen because they're expensive. But these will push the price down on the current 4-6 TB drives. If you buy 1 or 1.5 gen behind the current tech, you can buy 3 drives for a quite reasonable cost, and then use them to mirror each other.

      I'm doing that now with 3's and 4's, which were pricey on release but cheaper now that higher capacities are out.

    • I just divide it into two equal partitions, and make copies of everything.

  • Sigh (Score:3)

    by Locke2005 ( 849178 ) on Friday January 27, 2017 @02:09PM (#53750251)
    My first computer was a 386 with a 30MByte disk... and I was PROUD of it!

  • * Flakey controllers or firmware can cause huge problems. True for platter-drives as well but it's rare on those devices.
    * Wear-leveling makes "deletion" permanent. No more going back and "un-deleting" files a week later.

