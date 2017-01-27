Seagate Says 16TB Hard Drive To Hit Market Within 18 Months (techspot.com) 38
An anonymous reader shares a report: If you haven't shopped around for hard drives in a while, you may be surprised at what's out there. The largest 3.5-inch desktop hard drives currently available from Seagate, for example, offer a whopping 10TB of capacity for less than $500. In the event that 10TB isn't quite enough storage and a multi-drive setup isn't ideal, you'll be happy to hear that Seagate over the next 18 months plans to ship 14TB and 16TB drives. A 12TB HDD based on helium technology is currently undergoing testing and according to CEO Stephen Luczo, initial feedback is positive. Most enthusiasts and even some PC manufacturers are now using solid state drives as their primary drive due to the fact that they're much faster and more power-efficient. What's more, because they have no moving parts, SSDs generate no noise and are much more durable.
RAID.... Mirror that beast...
How long will it take to rebuild a raid array with discs that size? Even with only raid 1 I'd think the times would be horrendous.
I'd assume it would fill in less than 2x time, since it's likely able to write faster given it's putting the data in a smaller physical space. Likely more tracks, so it should likely increase, but maybe 50%?
ceph with smaller disks over 3 or nodes
Buy 2 and mirror?
There is this magical thing called backups.
You should look into those.
Put all your eggs in one basket... and then watch (ie backup or mirror) the basket very carefully.
My U160 SCSI Cheetah 15K7's on a Mylex controller. For speed that's still a hard combo to beat.
Ouch. I didn't think people still use parallel SCSI.
Been 20+ years since I worked on FW for those.
SSDs are way faster at both access and raw transfer speed. Your drive, at best, gets 800 maybe 1000 IOPs. An SSD drive gets upwards of 100,000 iops (or more).
There is almost no reason to buy Spinning drives at this point.
Relatively cheap long term storage is the only reason I am aware of.
Yea but who worries about speed from spinning disks anymore, outside of some enterprise uses and those are shrinking fast as cache and solid state storage are both quickly dropping in price. If you need speed, you go SSD.
/. Editor: Crappy Summary (Score:2)
Why are the two ending sentences there on SSDs?
It made the summary confusing and off point.
how much porn is that? (Score:3)
and will it be enough for the digital hoarders out there?
11Mpussy if you use MKS units. Slightly less if you use imperial.
For the less technical inclined, that is about 350 MWanks.
Too expensive... (Score:2)
What are the use cases for these drives? (Score:2)
As many a wag has pointed out, that a 16TB drive means that there is more of your data to lose in a crash. I also have to think that the latency for finding specific files on the drive - especially in a server - is going to be a concern.
I guess for the home user, this might be a great way to store 100 or more Blu-Rays for streaming around the house but I have to wonder if these drives are reaching sub-optimal sizes for server farms/cloud based storage.
In most cases, if you can fill a 16 TB disk, that data isn't actually yours.
And you still can't back it up (Score:2)
Where are you going to put that kind of data, should you manage to fill one of these? In the cloud? No way, and your ISP will love the data cap overage charges if you try. Another drive? Well, unless you buy at least three of these then that will get expensive fast, requiring multiple older drives per one of these. Tape? Have you looked at LTO or similar prices? Not gonna happen for home users, even most businesses. So, when your rust stops spinning and the data is at rest, where do you turn?
I never buy the most recent gen because they're expensive. But these will push the price down on the current 4-6 TB drives. If you buy 1 or 1.5 gen behind the current tech, you can buy 3 drives for a quite reasonable cost, and then use them to mirror each other.
I'm doing that now with 3's and 4's, which were pricey on release but cheaper now that higher capacities are out.
Sigh (Score:3)
Downsides to SSDs (besides cost) (Score:1)
* Flakey controllers or firmware can cause huge problems. True for platter-drives as well but it's rare on those devices.
* Wear-leveling makes "deletion" permanent. No more going back and "un-deleting" files a week later.