Seagate Says 16TB Hard Drive To Hit Market Within 18 Months (techspot.com) 92
An anonymous reader shares a report: If you haven't shopped around for hard drives in a while, you may be surprised at what's out there. The largest 3.5-inch desktop hard drives currently available from Seagate, for example, offer a whopping 10TB of capacity for less than $500. In the event that 10TB isn't quite enough storage and a multi-drive setup isn't ideal, you'll be happy to hear that Seagate over the next 18 months plans to ship 14TB and 16TB drives. A 12TB HDD based on helium technology is currently undergoing testing and according to CEO Stephen Luczo, initial feedback is positive. Most enthusiasts and even some PC manufacturers are now using solid state drives as their primary drive due to the fact that they're much faster and more power-efficient. What's more, because they have no moving parts, SSDs generate no noise and are much more durable.
RAID.... Mirror that beast...
How long will it take to rebuild a raid array with discs that size? Even with only raid 1 I'd think the times would be horrendous.
disks*
Install ZFS on your Linux box. It rebuilds only the used potion in a drive.
Why not buy a smaller cheaper drive that's slightly larger than the used portion, instead of a higher capacity drive that has terabytes of unused space?
Think about your suggestion a bit more. In the old days before SSDs it could make sense to buy a larger drive and only use a small portion of it for better seek times but nowadays?
For these large drives you really want something like snap raid for their use cases. Large media stores backups and other bulky and rarely changing datasets are perfect for it. Not to mention that since data on any single drive is coherent you can loose more than parity can correct and still only lose the files with errors blocks or the content of that one drive were it to completely fail.
Right now using 8tb drives as it's the best price per gb.
I'd assume it would fill in less than 2x time, since it's likely able to write faster given it's putting the data in a smaller physical space. Likely more tracks, so it should likely increase, but maybe 50%?
On SATA? Days to weeks would be my guess. With drives this size, RAID-6 isn't even enough. It really needs triple parity, especially with drive arrays that contain 8-10 drives, or with 12+, quad parity.
I'd like to see drive makers focus on reliability. Aerial density is quite high these days. Why not build in two different drive heads that can work in an active/active configuration (some drives about a decade ago had this ability), more ECC, bit-rot resistance, and more resistance to shock and vibratio
So a straight sector-by-sector (sequential
ceph with smaller disks over 3 or nodes (Score:2)
ceph with smaller disks over 3 or nodes
If you read the original comment, it was "Now I can lose even more data when a single disk crashes", in which case RAID is a perfectly valid answer.
Read and stop your nonsense.
Buy 2 and mirror?
There is this magical thing called backups.
You should look into those.
Put all your eggs in one basket... and then watch (ie backup or mirror) the basket very carefully.
My U160 SCSI Cheetah 15K7's on a Mylex controller. For speed that's still a hard combo to beat.
Ouch. I didn't think people still use parallel SCSI.
Been 20+ years since I worked on FW for those.
SSDs are way faster at both access and raw transfer speed. Your drive, at best, gets 800 maybe 1000 IOPs. An SSD drive gets upwards of 100,000 iops (or more).
There is almost no reason to buy Spinning drives at this point.
Relatively cheap long term storage is the only reason I am aware of.
Actually, deal prices for HDDs have yet to drop below ~$30 a terrabyte. This is 2010 era pre-flood/pre-consolidation prices. I haven't seen a price for a new drive from a quality brand dip below that.
While I've seen SSDs hit $200/terrabyte. So the price delta is 6-10x at this point. It's rapidly shrinking.
My U160 SCSI Cheetah 15K7's on a Mylex controller. For speed that's still a hard combo to beat.
Yea but who worries about speed from spinning disks anymore, outside of some enterprise uses and those are shrinking fast as cache and solid state storage are both quickly dropping in price. If you need speed, you go SSD.
No really it isn't.
To read something from a hard drive you have to seek to the right track and wait on average half a rotation for it to come under the head. So a 15KRPM hard drive maxes out at under 500 IOPS. A raid array can help a bit provided the host can queue up enough operations at once that all the drives stay busy.
15K RPM hard drives have been basically squeezed out by falling SSD prices. The SSDs now offer a comparable cost per gigabyte and far higher performance.
Why are the two ending sentences there on SSDs?
It made the summary confusing and off point.
how much porn is that? (Score:3)
and will it be enough for the digital hoarders out there?
11Mpussy if you use MKS units. Slightly less if you use imperial.
For the less technical inclined, that is about 350 MWanks.
Too expensive... (Score:2)
I'm on a similar schedule - though I went for ~$100 each for 3TB drives since I have (presumably) higher storage needs and only 4 SATA ports available for RAID. The low end hasn't dropped fast enough (and I need more storage) and you get more bits for your buck at the higher price if you need it.
You'll be lucky if even 3TB drives hit the $50 mark in the next 3 years. In fact, the 3TB drives I bought almost 2 years ago are still over $80.
You'll be lucky if even 3TB drives hit the $50 mark in the next 3 years.
1TB+ SSDs will probably be more affordable in the next few years.
The mid-range flash cells have been stagnant on price for a while. The 250GB Samsung 850 EVO spent most of 2015 and 2016 at $90. Now it's $100. Sure there are a lot of cheaper options, but at this rate of change, I don't have much hope for 1TB coming down in price any time soon.
I take that back. 2015 was the 120GB model at that price, but 250GB was still under $140 back in 2014.
They are externals, but easy to disassemble.
That might be fine for single drives. For a RAID configuration, you want identical drives under warranty. Popping open an external drive probably voids the warranty.
What are the use cases for these drives? (Score:2)
As many a wag has pointed out, that a 16TB drive means that there is more of your data to lose in a crash. I also have to think that the latency for finding specific files on the drive - especially in a server - is going to be a concern.
I guess for the home user, this might be a great way to store 100 or more Blu-Rays for streaming around the house but I have to wonder if these drives are reaching sub-optimal sizes for server farms/cloud based storage.
a 16TB drive means that there is more of your data to lose
In most cases, if you can fill a 16 TB disk, that data isn't actually yours.
A photographer could easily fill a 16 TB disk with RAW files and whatnot.
As an amateur I have only a few hundred GB's. I have friends that need to swap between several TB+ disks for their work.
And you still can't back it up (Score:2)
Where are you going to put that kind of data, should you manage to fill one of these? In the cloud? No way, and your ISP will love the data cap overage charges if you try. Another drive? Well, unless you buy at least three of these then that will get expensive fast, requiring multiple older drives per one of these. Tape? Have you looked at LTO or similar prices? Not gonna happen for home users, even most businesses. So, when your rust stops spinning and the data is at rest, where do you turn?
Buy 2
Where are you going to put that kind of data, should you manage to fill one of these?
I never buy the most recent gen because they're expensive. But these will push the price down on the current 4-6 TB drives. If you buy 1 or 1.5 gen behind the current tech, you can buy 3 drives for a quite reasonable cost, and then use them to mirror each other.
I'm doing that now with 3's and 4's, which were pricey on release but cheaper now that higher capacities are out.
This won't be made primarily for _you_, its real value is _in_ the cloud. Lower overall power usage in a high-density environment, and in spite of what some might think, even a high cost drive will save money when you scale out, as long as its benefits can be felt on that scale, (lower wattage, better rack utilization with more TB per U, fewer individual points of failure per PB, lower overall cost per GB on the PB scale, (and probably on the TB scale as well)).
Where are you going to put that kind of data, [...] Another drive? Well, unless you buy at least three of these then that will get expensive fast, requiring multiple older drives per one of these.
Well, My use case makes this what is likely to happen.
I'll drop one of these in the system and it will act as the WORM drive for bulk data.
As the data is created it is written to smaller/faster disks (still spinning rust, whatever 2.5" is cheapest/gig, or even previously used drives that have been tested clean). Once a dataset is complete it will be written to the WORM drive, once the smaller disk is full it is pulled from the system, put on the shelf and a new blank put in in it's place. Instant offline
Sigh (Score:2, Funny)
Yep, mine too was a 20MB and I was all excited when I got it. It cost me 600$ back then too!!!
The first in my house was a 286 w/ ST 225, but my first that was *mine* was an older 8088 with an ST512 FH 5MB disk. I was so f-ing proud of myself for that machine (built with hand me down parts and bits I bought/was given at the old swap meet I went to).
Home built Apple ][ (6502) with a cassette tape.
Downsides to SSDs (besides cost) (Score:1)
* Flakey controllers or firmware can cause huge problems. True for platter-drives as well but it's rare on those devices.
* Wear-leveling makes "deletion" permanent. No more going back and "un-deleting" files a week later.
Bake your SSD in an oven (Score:3)
Strange that the discrete 800 degree heating units haven't been integrated AFAIK. However, 250 degrees in an oven for a day fixes most of them.
http://www.bbc.com/news/technology-20579077 [bbc.com]
Wear-leveling makes "deletion" permanent
That was always a bug and not a feature. If you want a backup, set up a backup.
Makes No Sense (Score:2)
Most of the comments so far seem to be about 16TB being a bit on the ridiculous side for PCs and even small servers, etc. What these are exciting for aren't RAID or traditional PC's but for high density storage for Big Data, which typically doesn't use RAID, and generally only looks at SSDs as a "hot tier" solution. 16TB spindles sound great to me, but I'd never stick one in my home PC.
Slightly off-topic: I want "WORM SSDs" for backup (Score:2)
I'd love to see someone come out with a cheap, trivial-to-use "WORM* USB stick" along with "plug and play" backup software.
Such backups would be impervious to being over-written by ransomware. If using them became commonplace, it would cripple that industry.
Such media could also be used for security systems or any other kind of data-logging system: Record everything to write-once media (along with a copy of recent data to a cached journal, so changing media doesn't cause interruptions).
There is a good bus
Another case, while we're at it.... datacenters.
This would be cool for archival or cold tier storage solutions, where the data is flagged as having some acceptable degree of permanency is moved onto these WORM devices. I can think of all sorts of applications - financial, backup, legal, content libraries with immutable data, (like old documents, manuals, videos, etc.).
You could focus more on read speeds and less on write issues, and while I'm no expert, I imagine there are plenty from an engineering point
This should actually be cheaper to manufacture than typical USB sticks since you would not need to provide "erase" circuitry nor would you need to have wear-leveling logic in the device's firmware.
Former Flash validation engineer here...
Sadly not the case. The erase circuitry will still be needed if only so you can adequately run test patterns on the parts. Have to return the device to 0xFF's after testing so your customers can use it.
That said, there is the ability to disable erase in the field by setting a bit in the FACS array as the last step of testing.
Now it's helium-filled drives. (Score:2)
But when will we see hydrogen filled drives?
MTBF? (Score:2)
4 days?
Sorry, but it seems like the bigger Seagate drives get, the less reliable they become.