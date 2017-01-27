Slashdot is powered by your submissions, so send in your scoop

 


Forgot your password?
Close
typodupeerror
Slashdot's Facebook page has a chat bot now. Message it for stories and more. ×
Data Storage IT Technology

Seagate Says 16TB Hard Drive To Hit Market Within 18 Months (techspot.com) 92

Posted by msmash from the thirst-for-more-storage dept.
An anonymous reader shares a report: If you haven't shopped around for hard drives in a while, you may be surprised at what's out there. The largest 3.5-inch desktop hard drives currently available from Seagate, for example, offer a whopping 10TB of capacity for less than $500. In the event that 10TB isn't quite enough storage and a multi-drive setup isn't ideal, you'll be happy to hear that Seagate over the next 18 months plans to ship 14TB and 16TB drives. A 12TB HDD based on helium technology is currently undergoing testing and according to CEO Stephen Luczo, initial feedback is positive. Most enthusiasts and even some PC manufacturers are now using solid state drives as their primary drive due to the fact that they're much faster and more power-efficient. What's more, because they have no moving parts, SSDs generate no noise and are much more durable.

Seagate Says 16TB Hard Drive To Hit Market Within 18 Months More | Reply

Seagate Says 16TB Hard Drive To Hit Market Within 18 Months

Comments Filter:

  • Great! (Score:4, Insightful)

    by TWX ( 665546 ) on Friday January 27, 2017 @01:41PM (#53749945)
    Now I can lose even more data when a single disk crashes!

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by Anonymous Coward

      RAID.... Mirror that beast...

      • Re:Great! (Score:5, Interesting)

        by sims 2 ( 994794 ) on Friday January 27, 2017 @01:51PM (#53750049)

        How long will it take to rebuild a raid array with discs that size? Even with only raid 1 I'd think the times would be horrendous.

        • Re: (Score:3)

          by sims 2 ( 994794 )

          disks*

        • It took me about 24 hrs to fill one of their 8TB drives...so easily 2 days to fill a 16TB.

          • Re: (Score:2)

            by nwf ( 25607 )

            I'd assume it would fill in less than 2x time, since it's likely able to write faster given it's putting the data in a smaller physical space. Likely more tracks, so it should likely increase, but maybe 50%?

        • On SATA? Days to weeks would be my guess. With drives this size, RAID-6 isn't even enough. It really needs triple parity, especially with drive arrays that contain 8-10 drives, or with 12+, quad parity.

          I'd like to see drive makers focus on reliability. Aerial density is quite high these days. Why not build in two different drive heads that can work in an active/active configuration (some drives about a decade ago had this ability), more ECC, bit-rot resistance, and more resistance to shock and vibratio

        • The 10TB drives benchmark at around 240 MB/s on their outer track. Figure a 16 TB drive with 1.6x the areal density will be about 25% faster, or 300 MB/s. That's the speed of the outer track. The inner track is half that, or 150 MB/s. And the circumference is proportional to the radius, so the integral between these two speeds (taking into account more data being stored on outer tracks) yields an average speed 1/3 of the way from 300 to 150 MB/s, or 250 MB/s.

          So a straight sector-by-sector (sequential

      • ceph with smaller disks over 3 or nodes

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by Anonymous Coward

      Buy 2 and mirror?

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by Anonymous Coward

      There is this magical thing called backups.

      You should look into those.

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by TWX ( 665546 )
        Point me to a local backup solution that can handle 16TB in a single go. Point me to a cloud backup solution that can handle 16TB over entry-level cablemodem bandwidth.

    • Put all your eggs in one basket... and then watch (ie backup or mirror) the basket very carefully.

  • Why are the two ending sentences there on SSDs?

    It made the summary confusing and off point.

  • how much porn is that? (Score:3)

    by known_coward_69 ( 4151743 ) on Friday January 27, 2017 @01:52PM (#53750061)

    and will it be enough for the digital hoarders out there?

    • 11Mpussy if you use MKS units. Slightly less if you use imperial.

      • Re: (Score:1)

        by Anonymous Coward

        For the less technical inclined, that is about 350 MWanks.

  • I typically replace my home file server hard drives every five years or so. More out of necessity because the hard drives start failing like dominos. I buy whatever hard drives I can get for $50 each. Last year I replaced Seagate 320GB hard drives with Western Digital Red 1TB hard drives. Maybe four years from now I'll get 16TB hard drives — or 1TB+ SSDs — for $50 each.

    • I'm on a similar schedule - though I went for ~$100 each for 3TB drives since I have (presumably) higher storage needs and only 4 SATA ports available for RAID. The low end hasn't dropped fast enough (and I need more storage) and you get more bits for your buck at the higher price if you need it.

      You'll be lucky if even 3TB drives hit the $50 mark in the next 3 years. In fact, the 3TB drives I bought almost 2 years ago are still over $80.

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by creimer ( 824291 )

        You'll be lucky if even 3TB drives hit the $50 mark in the next 3 years.

        1TB+ SSDs will probably be more affordable in the next few years.

        • The mid-range flash cells have been stagnant on price for a while. The 250GB Samsung 850 EVO spent most of 2015 and 2016 at $90. Now it's $100. Sure there are a lot of cheaper options, but at this rate of change, I don't have much hope for 1TB coming down in price any time soon.

          • I take that back. 2015 was the 120GB model at that price, but 250GB was still under $140 back in 2014.

    • I snagged an 8TB from newegg last black friday for $169, and there were some clearanced WDs that were through office max earlier this month, 6TB for $109 and 4TB for $79. They are externals, but easy to disassemble.

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by creimer ( 824291 )

        They are externals, but easy to disassemble.

        That might be fine for single drives. For a RAID configuration, you want identical drives under warranty. Popping open an external drive probably voids the warranty.

  • As many a wag has pointed out, that a 16TB drive means that there is more of your data to lose in a crash. I also have to think that the latency for finding specific files on the drive - especially in a server - is going to be a concern.

    I guess for the home user, this might be a great way to store 100 or more Blu-Rays for streaming around the house but I have to wonder if these drives are reaching sub-optimal sizes for server farms/cloud based storage.

  • Where are you going to put that kind of data, should you manage to fill one of these? In the cloud? No way, and your ISP will love the data cap overage charges if you try. Another drive? Well, unless you buy at least three of these then that will get expensive fast, requiring multiple older drives per one of these. Tape? Have you looked at LTO or similar prices? Not gonna happen for home users, even most businesses. So, when your rust stops spinning and the data is at rest, where do you turn?

    • Re:And you still can't back it up (Score:5, Insightful)

      by Anonymous Coward on Friday January 27, 2017 @02:06PM (#53750223)

      Buy 2

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by Anonymous Coward

      Where are you going to put that kind of data, should you manage to fill one of these?

      I never buy the most recent gen because they're expensive. But these will push the price down on the current 4-6 TB drives. If you buy 1 or 1.5 gen behind the current tech, you can buy 3 drives for a quite reasonable cost, and then use them to mirror each other.

      I'm doing that now with 3's and 4's, which were pricey on release but cheaper now that higher capacities are out.

    • I just divide it into two equal partitions, and make copies of everything.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by Phics ( 934282 )

      This won't be made primarily for _you_, its real value is _in_ the cloud. Lower overall power usage in a high-density environment, and in spite of what some might think, even a high cost drive will save money when you scale out, as long as its benefits can be felt on that scale, (lower wattage, better rack utilization with more TB per U, fewer individual points of failure per PB, lower overall cost per GB on the PB scale, (and probably on the TB scale as well)).

    • Where are you going to put that kind of data, [...] Another drive? Well, unless you buy at least three of these then that will get expensive fast, requiring multiple older drives per one of these.

      Well, My use case makes this what is likely to happen.
      I'll drop one of these in the system and it will act as the WORM drive for bulk data.
      As the data is created it is written to smaller/faster disks (still spinning rust, whatever 2.5" is cheapest/gig, or even previously used drives that have been tested clean). Once a dataset is complete it will be written to the WORM drive, once the smaller disk is full it is pulled from the system, put on the shelf and a new blank put in in it's place. Instant offline

  • Sigh (Score:2, Funny)

    by Locke2005 ( 849178 )
    My first computer was a 386 with a 30MByte disk... and I was PROUD of it!

    • Re: (Score:3)

      by PRMan ( 959735 )
      I had a 286 with a 20...

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by ls671 ( 1122017 )

        Yep, mine too was a 20MB and I was all excited when I got it. It cost me 600$ back then too!!!

        • The first in my house was a 286 w/ ST 225, but my first that was *mine* was an older 8088 with an ST512 FH 5MB disk. I was so f-ing proud of myself for that machine (built with hand me down parts and bits I bought/was given at the old swap meet I went to).

    • Home built Apple ][ (6502) with a cassette tape.

  • * Flakey controllers or firmware can cause huge problems. True for platter-drives as well but it's rare on those devices.
    * Wear-leveling makes "deletion" permanent. No more going back and "un-deleting" files a week later.

    • Strange that the discrete 800 degree heating units haven't been integrated AFAIK. However, 250 degrees in an oven for a day fixes most of them.

      http://www.bbc.com/news/technology-20579077 [bbc.com]

      Heat has long been known to help heal degraded materials in old flash memory. But because the heat healing process meant baking the memory chip in an oven at 250C for hours, few saw it as a practical solution... Briefly heating those locations to about 800C returned damaged memory locations to full working order.

    • Wear-leveling makes "deletion" permanent

      That was always a bug and not a feature. If you want a backup, set up a backup.

  • Most of the comments so far seem to be about 16TB being a bit on the ridiculous side for PCs and even small servers, etc. What these are exciting for aren't RAID or traditional PC's but for high density storage for Big Data, which typically doesn't use RAID, and generally only looks at SSDs as a "hot tier" solution. 16TB spindles sound great to me, but I'd never stick one in my home PC.

  • I'd love to see someone come out with a cheap, trivial-to-use "WORM* USB stick" along with "plug and play" backup software.

    Such backups would be impervious to being over-written by ransomware. If using them became commonplace, it would cripple that industry.

    Such media could also be used for security systems or any other kind of data-logging system: Record everything to write-once media (along with a copy of recent data to a cached journal, so changing media doesn't cause interruptions).

    There is a good bus

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by Phics ( 934282 )

      Another case, while we're at it.... datacenters.

      This would be cool for archival or cold tier storage solutions, where the data is flagged as having some acceptable degree of permanency is moved onto these WORM devices. I can think of all sorts of applications - financial, backup, legal, content libraries with immutable data, (like old documents, manuals, videos, etc.).

      You could focus more on read speeds and less on write issues, and while I'm no expert, I imagine there are plenty from an engineering point

    • This should actually be cheaper to manufacture than typical USB sticks since you would not need to provide "erase" circuitry nor would you need to have wear-leveling logic in the device's firmware.

      Former Flash validation engineer here...
      Sadly not the case. The erase circuitry will still be needed if only so you can adequately run test patterns on the parts. Have to return the device to 0xFF's after testing so your customers can use it.

      That said, there is the ability to disable erase in the field by setting a bit in the FACS array as the last step of testing.

  • But when will we see hydrogen filled drives?

  • MTBF? (Score:2)

    by Chas ( 5144 )

    4 days?

    Sorry, but it seems like the bigger Seagate drives get, the less reliable they become.

Slashdot Top Deals

The nicest thing about the Alto is that it doesn't run faster at night.

Close