Want to read Slashdot from your mobile device? Point it at m.slashdot.org and keep reading!

 


Forgot your password?
Close
typodupeerror
Slashdot's Facebook page has a chat bot now. Message it for stories and more. ×
Power United States Earth Government Science Technology

New York Approves Largest US Offshore Wind Farm Off Long Island (computerworld.com) 39

Posted by BeauHD from the renewable-energy dept.
New York Governor Andrew Cuomo has approved what will be the longest U.S. offshore wind farm when it's built off the east end of Long Island. When it's all said and done, it will generate enough electricity to power more than 50,000 homes on Long Island's South Fork. Computerworld reports: The South Fork Wind Farm will consist of 15 wind turbines with 90 megawatts (MW) of capacity. While the project still needs to complete its permitting process, construction could start as early as 2019 and it may be operational as early as 2022. The approval of the South Fork Wind Farm, to be located 30 miles southeast of Montauk, is the first step toward developing 1,000 megawatts (1 gigawatt) of offshore wind power, Cuomo said in a statement. The wind farm approval comes two weeks after Cuomo's State of the State Address, during which he called for the development of 2.4 gigawatts of offshore wind by 2030. The 2.4 gigawatt target, which is enough power generation for 1.25 million homes, is the largest commitment to offshore wind energy in U.S. history, Cuomo said. Cuomo wants New York state to get 50% of its energy from renewable sources by 2030. The nation's first offshore wind farm, the Block Island Wind Farm, went live last month. Both the Block Island and South Fork wind farms are owned by Deepwater Wind, a company based in Providence, R.I.

New York Approves Largest US Offshore Wind Farm Off Long Island More | Reply

New York Approves Largest US Offshore Wind Farm Off Long Island

Comments Filter:
  • its permitting process, because the all bribes haven't been paid.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by msauve ( 701917 )
      But, it's going to be the largest (some say longest) wind farm off of all of Long Island. And that's a long island. Maybe I'll build the tallest and widest wind farm in my backyard! There's not much competition, so it won't take much.

  • >>the project still needs to complete its permitting process...

    Yes, well, good luck with that...

  • Back in the 70's and 80's, Long Island Lighting Company built a complete 820 MW nuclear plant that never operated beyond some initial low-power testing.

    https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/... [wikipedia.org]

  • So far, NIMBYs have been very effective at killing offshore wind farms. Waterfront property is typically owned by "special" people, and they don't like the noise of wind turbines. http://abcnews.go.com/Technolo... [go.com]

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by Anonymous Coward

      That example was 5 miles off shore. This project is 30 miles away, so they have a fighting chance at least.

    • At 30mi offshore, my napkin math suggests you'd need to be nearly 600ft in the air to see them, and that through the haze. A rational NIMBY argument would be a bit difficult to come by.

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by Jeremi ( 14640 )

        A rational NIMBY argument would be a bit difficult to come by.

        Not a problem, as we have ready access to a generous supply of irrational NIMBY arguments as well :)

      • "A rational NIMBY argument would be a bit difficult to come by."

        Unfortunately, NIMBYs are just as good at fabricating irrational arguments. Just you watch: the continental shelf 30 miles offshore will turn out to be sacred ground to someone.

Slashdot Top Deals

"Don't think; let the machine do it for you!" -- E. C. Berkeley

Close