Dropbox Kept Files Around For Years Due To 'Delete' Bug (bleepingcomputer.com) 28
Dropbox has fixed a bug that caused old, deleted data to reappear on the site. The bug was reported by multiple support threads in the last three weeks and merged into one issue here. An anonymous Slashdot reader writes: In some of the complaints users reported seeing folders they deleted in 2009 reappear on their devices overnight. After seeing mysterious folders appear in their profile, some users thought they were hacked. Last week, a Dropbox employee provided an explanation to what happened, blaming the issue on an old bug that affected the metadata of soon-to-be-deleted folders. Instead of deleting the files, as users wanted and regardless of metadata issues, Dropbox choose to keep those files around for years, and eventually restored them due to a blunder. In its File retention Policy, Dropbox says it will keep files around a maximum 60 days after users deleted them.
Re: (Score:1)
I wonder if other cloud service providers have such 'bugs'.
Re: (Score:1)
Probably. Most cloud services rely on duplication to secure user data. The better ones geographically distribute the copies in case the datacentre goes up in flames.
Then you have Nearline storage, and offline storage copies.
When a file is deleted, all the copies have to be removed. Bugs, failed and inadequately wiped failed/recycled disks, cached copies... It can easily go wrong.
Which is why you don't store anything sensitive unencrypted in the cloud.
Re: (Score:1)
Yeah sure. (Score:1)
They didn't notice terabytes of data just piling up over 8 years. Mkay.
Re: (Score:2)
We still don't delete in case the feds want to take a peak at anything
As keeping deleted files comes at a significant cost, my guess is that malice here doesn't come from Dropbox itself.
Yet Another (Score:1)
Yet another cloud service provide lying about the service it provides. Whatever happened to truth in advertising laws?
FTFY (Score:1)
Tell me the OS (Score:2)
Which OS is it that is so complicated that when you ask it to delete a file, it doesn't? I wasn't aware that one even exists
Re: (Score:3)
Which OS is it that is so complicated that when you ask it to delete a file, it doesn't? I wasn't aware that one even exists
I strongly suspect this has nothing to do with the OS and everything to do with Dropbox Inc.
I don't imagine they actually delete anything - they probably just set a "do not show to user" flag. It's probably still there, ad infinitum, along with any and all metadata connecting the file to you as an individual.
Re: (Score:2)
Pretty much any filesystem since before MSDOS only unlinks the file, not really deletes it. Windows 95 came with a Trash can feature that only moved files to the Trash until the user unlinked the files. These days cloud/flash based storage will do pretty much the same, keep the data around until it's either overwritten due to space congestion or deleted by an admin.
Alternative Facts (Score:2, Interesting)
Funny how for exactly 8 years, this internet company managed to accidentally not delete documents that its users asked to be deleted in confidence, and a week after a new administration takes power, they magically find out that they weren't deleting any documents and now they have to be purged.
It's almost like someone wanted to keep these deleted documents around so they could comb through them to find patterns, or something. It's a good thing that our government isn't spying on us through our social media
Delete 'Bug', not 'Delete' Bug (Score:2)
Remember this - NOTHING gets deleted from the cloud, its just too precious.