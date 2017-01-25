Catch up on stories from the past week (and beyond) at the Slashdot story archive

 


Forgot your password?
Close
typodupeerror
Check out the new SourceForge HTML5 internet speed test! No Flash necessary and runs on all devices. ×
Bug Data Storage Communications Privacy Security The Internet

Dropbox Kept Files Around For Years Due To 'Delete' Bug (bleepingcomputer.com) 28

Posted by BeauHD from the empty-trash dept.
Dropbox has fixed a bug that caused old, deleted data to reappear on the site. The bug was reported by multiple support threads in the last three weeks and merged into one issue here. An anonymous Slashdot reader writes: In some of the complaints users reported seeing folders they deleted in 2009 reappear on their devices overnight. After seeing mysterious folders appear in their profile, some users thought they were hacked. Last week, a Dropbox employee provided an explanation to what happened, blaming the issue on an old bug that affected the metadata of soon-to-be-deleted folders. Instead of deleting the files, as users wanted and regardless of metadata issues, Dropbox choose to keep those files around for years, and eventually restored them due to a blunder. In its File retention Policy, Dropbox says it will keep files around a maximum 60 days after users deleted them.

Dropbox Kept Files Around For Years Due To 'Delete' Bug More | Reply

Dropbox Kept Files Around For Years Due To 'Delete' Bug

Comments Filter:

  • Yeah sure. (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    They didn't notice terabytes of data just piling up over 8 years. Mkay.

  • Yet Another (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    Yet another cloud service provide lying about the service it provides. Whatever happened to truth in advertising laws?

  • FTFY (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    Instead of deleting the files, as users wanted and regardless of metadata issues, Dropbox choose to secretly keep those files around for years, but accidentally made this visible to the user when they restored them due to a blunder.

  • Which OS is it that is so complicated that when you ask it to delete a file, it doesn't? I wasn't aware that one even exists

    • Which OS is it that is so complicated that when you ask it to delete a file, it doesn't? I wasn't aware that one even exists

      I strongly suspect this has nothing to do with the OS and everything to do with Dropbox Inc.

      I don't imagine they actually delete anything - they probably just set a "do not show to user" flag. It's probably still there, ad infinitum, along with any and all metadata connecting the file to you as an individual.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by guruevi ( 827432 )

      Pretty much any filesystem since before MSDOS only unlinks the file, not really deletes it. Windows 95 came with a Trash can feature that only moved files to the Trash until the user unlinked the files. These days cloud/flash based storage will do pretty much the same, keep the data around until it's either overwritten due to space congestion or deleted by an admin.

  • Alternative Facts (Score:2, Interesting)

    by Anonymous Coward

    Funny how for exactly 8 years, this internet company managed to accidentally not delete documents that its users asked to be deleted in confidence, and a week after a new administration takes power, they magically find out that they weren't deleting any documents and now they have to be purged.

    It's almost like someone wanted to keep these deleted documents around so they could comb through them to find patterns, or something. It's a good thing that our government isn't spying on us through our social media

  • Remember this - NOTHING gets deleted from the cloud, its just too precious.

Slashdot Top Deals

Beware the new TTY code!

Close