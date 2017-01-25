HP Recalls Another 100,000 Laptop Batteries After Reports of Overheating and Damage (techrepublic.com) 9
HP is continuing its recall of laptop batteries that could pose a risk to consumers. The company has recalled more than 100,000 lithium-ion batteries used in its notebook computers, according to Consumer Product Safety Commission. The recall expands one from HP in June, when an additional 41,000 batteries were recalled in the US. From a report on TechRepublic: The affected laptops were said to include a lithium-ion battery containing Panasonic cells that malfunctioned, leading to "overheating, melting and charring and causing about $1,000 in property damage," the US Consumer Product Safety (US CPSC) report said. The batteries in question could have been used in HP, Compaq, HP ProBook, HP ENVY, Compaq Presario, and HP Pavilion notebook computers. The recalled batteries were in laptops sold between March 2013 and October 2016, the CPSC report stated. Affected laptops could have been purchased at Best Buy, Walmart, Costco, Sam's Club, or another authorized dealer nationwide or online. The average cost of the laptops was between $300-$1700, and the standalone batteries were sold from $50-$90.
Well there is one other possibility (Score:2)
That the victim could have been some tech blogger, not necessarily from an Engadget wannabe, just trying out this weird new electronics device that HP accidentally left behind in a restaurant after one of their brainstorming lunches.
More like suicide blogger, seems to me.
Batteries turn out to be dangerous (Score:3)
Re: (Score:1)
HP = junk (Score:1)
Dude! You're getting an...... HP?!!!