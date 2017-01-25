Apple is Bringing Night Shift Mode To Its Desktop OS (macrumors.com) 24
Apple is bringing Night Shift, a feature aimed at changing the tone of the display to better suit the eyes at different time of the day, to its desktop operating system. From a report: macOS Sierra 10.12.4, seeded to developers this morning, introduces a major new feature: Night Shift for the Mac. Night Shift can be toggled on and off using the new Night Shift switch located in the Today section of the Notification Center.
I suppose a good bit about this is that even the new MacBooks should have the horsepower to change the display color. Even if it has to calculate the time.
Leading edge here. The future's so bright that you gotta wear shades.
Wow, a single trivial feature that is already implemented in countless utilities being added to an OS deserves a whole story? Must be a slow news day.
Because Apple just invented it.
It's interesting that the negative effects of blue light seem to be accepted widely now. I've had glasses that cut blue light for years, but always assumed it was just a gimmick as few places outside of Japan were offering it and the research seemed to mostly be from the companies making the coatings.
Quit dinking around, Apple. You're on the path to become the next Blackberry at the moment.
Now implement this in hardware with a light sensor instead of a switch the user has to push manually and you're almost as good as the notebook I just went and replaced with a newer model.
Welcome to 2006 ( possibly earlier )
The Macbook pro I bought in 2006 had a light sensor for the screen and the backlight for the keyboard as well.
I wonder how "creative" apps will handle this-- will they get an exemption from the red-shift policy, or a warning? What about clients? Should certain content be flagged as "color sensitive" and be displayed at a standard color profile despite the rest of the screen being red-shifted? I just spent a lot of time calibrating my displays with DisplayCal, dammit!
If you notice. The point of red-shift policy is that it is a gradual change so you aren't supposed to notice it or worry about turning it on or off. Yes you can turn it off for your computer, but you can't turn it off for other people's computers who might be viewing your content.
Yes, clients should be able to red-shift their stuff and I don't want Big Brother taking control and enforcing color profiles. At the same time some clients might want artwork to be displayed correctly, while normal/typical cont
A lot of "creative" have moved to windows as apple does not have pro hardware anymore.
I have been personally bitten by this.
...how hard it is to find a (free) red-wash theme that I could install for my (android) phone for use after dark.
The bright android screen (and even when dimmed, tends toward the blue-white color temp) is TERRIBLE for night vision.