Scientists Create 3D Bioprinter Capable of Printing Living Human Skin (ibtimes.co.uk) 5
New submitter drunkdrone quotes a report from International Business Times: Spanish scientists say they have developed a prototype 3D printer that is capable of printing "functional" human skin that can be used for transplant patients, as well as an ethical alternative to animal testing. The so-called bioprinter uses special "ink" consisting of human cells and other biological components to reproduce the natural structure of the skin, including the external epidermis and the deeper dermis layer. These "bio inks" are deposited from special injectors onto a print bed to produce skin that is bioactive and capable of producing its own human collagen, the researchers claim. This means that the 3D-printed skin is, in essence, living tissue, making it suitable for treating burn patients and for testing cosmetic, chemical and pharmaceutical products. According to UC3M, the technology could be used to print other human tissues, although first it needs to be approved by regulators in order to ensure the skin it produces is fit for use on human patients.
Westworld (Score:1)
So we were right after all (Score:2)
Mark these two events:
Print human skin
Google allows us to address echo as computer
Do the following words sound familiar to you: "hooked into everything" "outside is human tissue, but underneath it is a hyper alloy combat chassis"
"You can't bargain with it; you can't reason with it"
Now do you remember??
So if that guy next to you reeks of sweat and bad breath, he may appear to be a homeless person, at first. Until he asks you what day it is; what year this is. Check his reaction when you answer him with, Rela