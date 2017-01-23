Two-Thirds of Americans Give Priority To Developing Alternative Energy Over Fossil Fuels (pewresearch.org) 61
An anonymous reader quotes a report from Pew Research Center: A new Pew Research Center survey finds that 65% of Americans give priority to developing alternative energy sources, compared with 27% who would emphasize expanded production of fossil fuel sources. Support for concentrating on alternative energy is up slightly since December 2014. At that time, 60% said developing alternative energy sources was the more important priority. There continue to be wide political differences on energy priorities. While a 2016 Pew Research Center survey found large majorities of Democrats and Republicans supported expanding both wind and solar energy, the new survey shows that Democrats remain far more likely than Republicans to stress that developing alternative energy should take priority over developing fossil fuel sources. About eight-in-ten (81%) Democrats and independents who lean to the Democratic Party favor developing alternative sources instead of expanding production from fossil fuel sources. Republicans and Republican-leaning independents are closely divided: 45% say the more important priority should be developing alternative sources, while 44% say expanding production of oil, coal and natural gas should be given more priority. There also are differences in public priorities about energy by age. Americans under the age of 50 are especially likely to support alternative energy sources over expanding fossil fuels. About seven-in-ten (73%) of those ages 18 to 49 say developing alternative sources of energy should be the more important priority, while 22% say expanding production of fossil fuels should be the more important priority. Older adults are more divided in their views, though they also give more priority to alternatives. Among those 50 and older, 55% say alternative energy development is more important, while 34% say it's more important to expand production of fossil fuel energy sources.
Contrast this with the incoming administration (Score:5, Insightful)
Captain, that's illogical (Score:2)
"65% of Americans give priority to developing alternative energy sources"
Too bad those 65% don't vote for what they want, apparently.
Apparently, they did:
Nearly 139 million Americans voted this year, according to the United States Elections Project. This sets a new overall record, surpassing the all-time high of 132 million Americans who voted in the 2008 contest between Barack Obama and John McCain.
But that total suggests that only 60% of the country's 232 million eligible voters actually voted this year. [businessinsider.com]
I'll bet you're right there saying that the US should break from middle eastern oil supplies tho. What do you think his policy is going to do? That's right, break the ME stranglehold on supply and distribution. That's good in my book. That only way that things are going to be fixed in that region is if their one-trick source which enables them to have a stranglehold on policy making is broken. Round that out that it will put pressure on them to "modernize" and grant rights to the other half of their
The peasants don't understand that most "green" energy causes more pollution than natural gas, and far more than nuclear and hydropower.
Transmission lines, energy storage or backup systems, actual environmental cost of making solar panels or wind turbines, etc.
If you want to actually live green then you'd better get used to blackouts.
I'm certainly no expert on the topic, but the things you're describing here sounds like one time costs - ie, the pollution created only occurs once, unlike fossil fuels which continue to produce the pollution.
These are fixable problems. Using fossil fuels not so much.
I like alternative energy (Score:2)
but you apparently prefer "alternative facts", which, as Merriam-Webster corp. tweeted today, are not, you know, actually, facts.
Just as one easy counter-example, you can build a solar-panel-building factory in the sahara desert, converting local sand into silicon solar panels, using nothing but the energy from the sun to power the factory and the construction vehicles, after a short initial pre-sustainable bootstrapping period.
Also, the environmental cost of just shipping fossil fuels from producing countr
****B*U*L*L*S*H*I*T****
At most, only during the manufacturing phase, and this is more than compensated for by the vastly smaller environmental footprint accumulating over the lifetime of the device.
Apparently there are places (Score:2)
where evolution runs in reverse.
Depends who pays (Score:4, Insightful)
The majority of Americans will support anything as long as someone else pays for it. If you ask them if they are willing to pay an extra 5 cents per gallon of gas to pay for alternative energy, of course they will say no.
Re:Depends who pays (Score:5, Interesting)
It's not economical when you take out the subsidies for solar/wind and the targeted overbearing rules that drive up the price of coal.
Put a number on pollution - all pollution including manufacturing those solar cells, not just local burning gas - then we'll talk.
Expensive Green = Brown
It's not economical when you take out the subsidies for solar/wind and the targeted overbearing rules that drive up the price of coal.
Put a number on pollution - all pollution including manufacturing those solar cells, not just local burning gas - then we'll talk.
Expensive Green = Brown
... and of course fossil fuels are never, ever subsidized?
Your fuel is ridiculously cheap (Score:1)
To be fair on those affected by the resulting pollution, fuel prices should more than double. That people could care or complain about a measly 1 cent per litre (as you suggest) beggars belief.
That people could care or complain about a measly 1 cent per litre (as you suggest) beggars belief.
It is an emotional thing. Americans view cheap gas as a birthright, and see any intrusion on that right as a threat to the freedom of the open road. Taxing baby formula is okay, but not gasoline. Telling an American that their gas prices should be higher is like telling a German that there should be a speed limit on the autobahn, or telling a Brit that the pubs should be closed on Sunday.
They have kind of woken up to the fact that if you own underwater front property, easy access to fossil fuels is a bad idea and quite wealthy people live and own in the underwater front zones across the globe, many own in multiple locations. What the sheep want is arbitrary, the eat what they are given and they are shorn regularly, if you can not buy it, you can not buy it (like its going to be a matter of choice, the infernal combustion engine will be banned from city centres globally).
So renewable for do
Re: (Score:3)
The majority of Americans will also support anything as long as someone else suffers from the consequence of their pollution. Actually, they suffer too but a large part is exported to other countries so they don't care as much as they should. That's why we need the government to set limits (cap and trade) or taxes to change habits of selfish people who would rather save 5/gallon even if it meant polluting 10x more.
nope. y'all don't have a clue (Score:1)
But renewables are cheaper than fossil fuels (Score:4, Insightful)
How much business sense does it make to invest in cheaper and cleaner energy instead of expensive tax-subsidized pollution-heavy energy that can't exist without taxpayer subsidized mining leases on public lands and non-accounting of pollution costs?
I mean Big Government demands we do the worst possible most expensive fossil fuel version!
If we don't Fill The Swamp with massive tax subsidies for old Soviet-style fossil fuels, we might become independent of the Middle East!
And then what excuse will we have to start foreign wars to make billionaires richer at the cost of American blood and treasure?
Any opinions on thorium? (Score:2)
I have seen a few documentaries which make thorium look promising. But I don't really know enough about it.
I have seen a few documentaries which make thorium look promising. But I don't really know enough about it.
There are plenty of reactor designs that look good on paper (or in documentaries) that don't work well in practice. 20 years ago, "pebble bed" reactors were a big fad, but that went nowhere. India and China are both working on thorium salt reactors (both have plenty of thorium), so we'll see where that goes. In theory, thorium salt reactors are inherently very safe, the fuel is plentiful, and they can burn waste from uranium reactors. So there is a lot of promise.
Lots of info here: Liquid Fluoride Thori [wikipedia.org]
Re: (Score:3)
The main problem is that the "Nukes = BOMBZ!" crowd has so poisoned this country's regulatory structure with regards to nuclear power, that you have to have more money than Gates just to talk with them. Let alone starting up a project.
Then you have to set aside millions to defend against lawsuits.
Basically all these "dealing with fucking idiots" costs, NOT the budgeting for decommission and cleanup, is what skews the costs of nuclear so damn much.
Basically we need nuclear to get off fossil fuels in the nea
I have seen a few documentaries which make thorium look promising. But I don't really know enough about it.
Okay, I'll bite... Thorium is 20 years away at best.
If we ignore the "nuclear proliferation problem" for the moment, and just look at the technical issues, the engineering problems that need to be solved are quite numerous. Nearly all operational research has been done with MSRs (molten-salt-reactors) which have some potential long-term issues with corrosion and metal embrittlement due to exposure to high temperatures and high neutron flux densities that need to be studied and worked out. Alternative react
Re: (Score:2)
There's a big gap between "looks promising" and exciting the electrons in high voltage wiring. Like 20+ years of R&D and engineering.
And only 5% want to pay more for oil/electricity (Score:1, Offtopic)
I'm fine with that (Score:1)
As long as they use their own money to pay for it, and don't try to impose penalties on existing fuels.
Who puts fender flares on a Bronco?
$1 billion into Polywell (Score:2)
Sandbagging surveys. (Score:3)
"...27% who would emphasize expanded production of fossil fuel sources."
So 27% of those polled are invested in Big Oil?
Greed is the only fucking reason to favor the more expensive and dying solution.
That makes no sense.
Greed is, in fact, the reason to favor the cheaper solution. And the cheaper solution at this point is still fossil fuels.
In about 10-20 years, the cheaper solution will be other energy sources, but neither surveys nor government are going to make any difference there.
No, sorry, we're not on the same bus as progressives or social democrats. In fact, right now, we're still giving Trump the benefit of the doubt, because despite all the pearl clutching and chest thumping by the left, and despite his rather crude demeanor, he actually hasn't done anything that bothers us.
Still practicing the "Fish Slapping Dance?" (Score:1)
It hasn't been but 3 months since people were slapped with bad polling data. Isn't anyone curios about the poll questions and sample demographics? Maybe you should ask for them before you start even taking a position on this, or any other "poll". Lies, lies and damn statistics.
Poll should be categorized as a trigger word/phrase, just like "nigerian prince".
In general, I would prefer unicorn powered vehicles over the alternatives.
The ballad of Solyndra (Score:3)
Solar power is showing a nice pattern of gradual gains and is becoming quite competitive with fossil fuel. As much as conservatives complained about the bungling of Solyndra, the govt's general investment in multiple solar companies sparked the industry and made solar cheaper.
China's gov't jumped into the field also, creating a kind of solar "space race", which cranked up the rate of R&D. It's a good "fight". (China was later caught under-pricing their solar products to drive out foreign competitors, but that's another story. I took a nasty stock hit due to that.)
Thus, even though Solyndra was a lost battle, it seems Obama won the solar war. Over-focusing on the failures has made many conservatives miss the bigger picture.
Solyndra was a really cool idea: paint the roof white and use regularly spaced solar-collecting tubes. It was especially useful for low sun angles, resulting in fairly even power throughout all seasons . It just didn't pan out because flat panels eventually got fairly cheap due to flat panel R&D such that flat panel INefficiency at low sun angles mattered less.
false dichotomy (Score:2)
The government has little to do with either.
It certainly can't speed up "developing alternative energy sources".
And the only thing it can do with fossil fuel sources is to step out of the way and let companies do what they want to do anyway.
Alternatives ... (Score:2)
... to fossil fuels. Like nuclear. I'm OK with this.
Show of hands ... (Score:2)
... how many have noticed that there are few "polls" anymore?