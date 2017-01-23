Samsung Answers Burning Note 7 Questions, Vows Better Batteries (cnet.com) 13
From a report on CNET: During a press conference Sunday, Samsung said two separate battery defects caused both the original batch of Galaxy Note 7 phones and the replacement units to overheat. The first battery, it said, suffered from a design flaw. The battery's external casing was too small for the components inside, causing it to short-circuit and ignite. The second battery, which came from another supplier, didn't have the same flaw, Justin Denison, head of product strategy and marketing for Samsung's US arm, said in an interview ahead of the press conference. In the rush to pump out enough batteries for the replacement units, though, the supplier introduced a manufacturing defect that led to the same result, he said. The explanation puts to rest the mystery behind the exploding Note 7, but it kicks off a new challenge for the embattled company: winning back your trust after a disastrous several months that included two recalls and the decision to kill the critically acclaimed phone. The Sunday press conference marked the start of a Samsung campaign to rebuild company credibility, which will include the upcoming launch of the flagship Galaxy S8 phone, as well as another Note later in the year.
Push the limits until massive monetary damages are incurred. Of course, if we didn't have those 'burdensum regulatons', they could just shrug their shoulders and say tough luck suckers.
The recall of the note7 was voluntary, and not the result of regulations...
So the problem was only the battery? That means all they needed to do was make a decent battery for it and it would have been good to go. I'm kind of surprised they couldn't have fixed the problem with a recall unless it was cheaper just to trash the entire system. I think that says a lot about the entire phone business. One component and the entire Note 7 was dead. A component I swap in and out of my S5 routinely.
They just didn't have time to definitively figure out root cause and the most obvious culprit being the battery got derailed because it happened with a different battery vendor and design. It ultimately turned out to be battery issues after all, but at the time they couldn't afford to take any chances.
Note the same thing would have happened even with replaceable batteries, though I would like to see replaceable batteries in phones for other reasons.
They dont answer anything, they just try to shift the blame to their two suppliers of the battery.
So nooooo, Samsung didnt make mistakes by making the battery compartment exactly the size of the battery they ordered from two suppliers, it was the fault of "two suppliers" who did deliver a battery up to the specifications, and not one that didnt expand or heat up during usage, silly "two suppliers". So nothing to see here, move along, and get in line to buy the new and non-catching fire S8...
Better batteries? For real?
Removable ones?
It wasn't the battery's fault the space (Score:3)
it was supposed to be slotted into was too small.
It wasn't a engineering problem that was at fault, it was an aesthetic one. Trying to make things too thin and too fragile all in the name of keeping up with Apple. Samsung over-engineered the housing where any imperfection in the battery used could cause trouble. And imperfections did cause trouble. Imperfections, if reports are to be believed, that should have been well tolerated.
So maybe it's time to back off the thinness race and, you know, work on creating a unique look and feel.