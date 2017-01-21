Catch up on stories from the past week (and beyond) at the Slashdot story archive

 


New Wyoming Bill Penalizes Utilities Using Renewable Energy (csmonitor.com) 38

An anonymous reader quotes a Christian Science Monitor report on "a bill that would essentially ban large-scale renewable energy" in Wyoming. The new Wyoming bill would forbid utilities from using solar or wind sources for their electricity by 2019, according to Inside Climate News... The bill would require utilities to use "eligible resources" to meet 95 percent of Wyoming's electricity needs in 2018, and all of its electricity needs in 2019. Those "eligible resources" are defined solely as coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, nuclear, oil, and individual net metering... Utility-scale wind and solar farms are not included in the bill's list of "eligible resources," making it illegal for Wyoming utilities to use them in any way if the legislation passes. The bill calls for a fine of $10 per megawatt-hour of electricity from a renewable source to be slapped on Wyoming utilities that provide power from unapproved sources to in-state customers.
The bill also prohibits utilities from raising rates to cover the cost of those penalties, though utilities wouldn't be penalized if they exported that energy to other states. But one local activist described it as 'talking-point' legislation, and even the bill's sponsor gives it only a 50% chance of passing.

  • Wyoming = big coal country (Score:2)

    by Anonymous Coward
    They just are trying to protect their coal industry so that it doesn't wind up the West Virginia of the western US.

  • Huh (Score:4, Insightful)

    by barrywalker ( 1855110 ) on Saturday January 21, 2017 @07:39PM (#53713051)
    The retards have really taken over, alright.

    If we don't burn ourselves up, we're headed for a really nice repeat of the dark ages.

  • Interstate commerce? (Score:5, Informative)

    by whoever57 ( 658626 ) on Saturday January 21, 2017 @07:40PM (#53713055) Journal

    Surely, there is interstate commerce going on here, which would take the issue out of the hands of local politicians?

    Also, it's anti-employment, anti-business. Renewable energy employs more people than coal. The only people to benefit are a small number of miners and a tiny special interest group (coal mine owners).

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by Anonymous Coward

      The state government is funded by mineral extraction taxes. There are no taxes on wind & sun. Understand that and you understand why the mindset out here is "Obama to Wyoming, Drop Dead." (Direct quote from a WY resident last year on NPR)

      The wind farms will still be built, CO will happily buy every last watt.

  • Ah, yes. (Score:3)

    by fuzzyfuzzyfungus ( 1223518 ) on Saturday January 21, 2017 @07:52PM (#53713095) Journal
    If this bill's author has had the temerity to claim to be in favor of 'freedom' or 'free markets'; and then pushes this nonsense, somebody needs to feed him to a wood chipper.

  • Congrats Wyoming! (Score:3)

    by Notabadguy ( 961343 ) on Saturday January 21, 2017 @07:56PM (#53713109)

    Now if we could just get Wyoming to also pass a bill to put up a wall around the state, then send the bill Colorado. Then they could put a dome on the wall and send the bill for that to Utah.

    No walls, no gates, no windows. Must contain the tard.

  • and even the bill's sponsor gives it only a 50% chance of passing

    ... and a 100% chance of being a completely retarded idea!

  • So how does this work? Is a domestic consumer is given an electron which has passed through a wind generator, there is going to be hell to pay, but a different pool of electrons must be used to export power from the state.

    And sure, with a mix of energy sources, local consumption can be less than generation from coal.

  • It's a tax (Score:3, Insightful)

    by tomhath ( 637240 ) on Saturday January 21, 2017 @07:59PM (#53713123)
    Or more accurately, a backlash against subsidies - $10 per megawatt hour.

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by Anonymous Coward

      Or more accurately, a backlash against subsidies - $10 per megawatt hour.

      If that were the case, they'd be fining utilities for the costs of their pollution-generating injury-causing facilities that we are subsidizing by treating in hospitals instead.

      They'd also apply a dollar charge for every barrel of oil that requires the Wyoming Navy to defend. Aircraft carriers don't come cheap.

    • Or more accurately, a backlash against subsidies - $10 per megawatt hour.

      It's a middle finger to progressives.

      This is the problem with the political right at the moment. They're not trying to correct the market or protect local jobs, they're trying to rile up their base by pissing off people concerned about global warming.

  • I'M OUTRAGED!! Oh wait, no I'm not. (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    Are we going to light our hair on fire now every time some random conservative state legislator anywhere in the country introduces a bill we don't like? Is this how the Trump years are going to be?

    Basically every article about this seems to be from ecozealot websites, so I can't even find an unbiased presentation of the bill's sponsors' motivations to evaluate them. An article on the Wyoming Public Radio site says no one thinks the bill is going anywhere anyway.

  • I'm ok with this... (Score:3)

    by Gravis Zero ( 934156 ) on Saturday January 21, 2017 @08:04PM (#53713143)

    as long as the CO2 from Wyoming is contained within Wyoming. They can build a dome and then suffocate if they like.

  • 'America's Smokestack' ! (Score:3)

    by swell ( 195815 ) <jabberwock AT poetic DOT com> on Saturday January 21, 2017 @08:09PM (#53713159)

    Wyoming is 'America's Smokestack' - a proud title to compete with India and Northern China for honors. Sure, tourism might take a hit, but the coal dollars will continue to roll in. Another slogan they like- Coal=Jobs; well how many jobs? You've seen those huge machines digging, transporting, processing the coal ... how many humans are actually working there? In almost every case, the employers bragging about jobs or potential jobs are lying and thinking about profits and potential profits for themselves.

