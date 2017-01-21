New Wyoming Bill Penalizes Utilities Using Renewable Energy (csmonitor.com) 353
An anonymous reader quotes a Christian Science Monitor report on "a bill that would essentially ban large-scale renewable energy" in Wyoming. The new Wyoming bill would forbid utilities from using solar or wind sources for their electricity by 2019, according to Inside Climate News... The bill would require utilities to use "eligible resources" to meet 95 percent of Wyoming's electricity needs in 2018, and all of its electricity needs in 2019. Those "eligible resources" are defined solely as coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, nuclear, oil, and individual net metering... Utility-scale wind and solar farms are not included in the bill's list of "eligible resources," making it illegal for Wyoming utilities to use them in any way if the legislation passes. The bill calls for a fine of $10 per megawatt-hour of electricity from a renewable source to be slapped on Wyoming utilities that provide power from unapproved sources to in-state customers.
The bill also prohibits utilities from raising rates to cover the cost of those penalties, though utilities wouldn't be penalized if they exported that energy to other states. But one local activist described it as 'talking-point' legislation, and even the bill's sponsor gives it only a 50% chance of passing.
Wind murders countless migratory birds every year, and the environmental impact of Chinese solar panels is similarly out of this world. There are no environmental regulations in China.
This is a good move by WY to help save the environment.
I've had them miss my car by an inch and I think what saved them was the slipstream created by the car.
Maybe they're just distracted... check their bodies for tiny smart phones...
So, the take-away is that birds are mostly blind?
No. The take-away is that birds evolved before there were large obstacles moving at 70 mph, and large transparent areas on cliff faces. They rarely run into parked cars, or windowless buildings.
No, birds just run into things. I remember a study where someone tried to figure out why birds ran into windows so often. They found out that birds just run into things, like trees. I grew up on a farm where the birds liked to run into the farmhouse quite often. We'd hear them thump against the wall. Living in the suburbs now I still hear them thump, just not as often. This has probably less to do with where I live and more to do with the thicker walls on my current house compared to the house I grew
Actually, they regularly run into things like parked cars and windowless buildings. Did you have data to back up your claim, or were you just lying and hoping nobody would contradict you? The reason they hit the windows in houses, not the house, is that they hit the house, and you don't notice, but when they hit the window, you notice.
The reason they hit windows is because of the reflection and the transparency. A window sometimes works like a mirror and many times will reflect a second tree that they are trying to get to. They don't just randomly run into things they can see. Zoos have a solution for this. Instead of using glass which is both reflective and see thru, they use little very thin vertical wire which would probably be worse for the birds if the birds ran into it but the birds don't because they see it just fine.
Also, the newer, larger turbines kill far fewer birds.
The big reason for this is that they are higher off the ground, where winds are stronger and more reliable. Most local birds fly low, and most migrating birds fly even higher than than the big turbines.
The "bird" objection to wind turbines has always been stupid and disingenuous (the people making it don't really give a crap about the birds), but it has become even stupider as turbines improve.
It's not "Countless". Wind turbines kill between 214,000 and 368,000 birds annually - a small fraction compared with the estimated 6.8 million fatalities from collisions with cell and radio towers and the 1.4 billion to 3.7 billion deaths from cats. So if it's really migratory birds you're so worried about, you'd better ditch your cellphone. And/or kill your cat.
Weak-sauce FUD, bro.
The national power distribution grid (lines, etc.) kills far more, but we don't tend to see those as critters eat them up.
Local solar and wind power do not require massive distribution networks.
And you cat citation doesn't help your case. 10,000x more birds are killed by cats than by solar (?!?) and wind? Can you provide a citation for that? I'd like to use it in shutting-up idiots in the future (if true).
http://www.usatoday.com/story/news/nation/2013/01/29/cats-wild-birds-mammals-study/1873871/
10,000x more birds are killed by cats than by solar (?!?) and wind? Can you provide a citation for that? I'd like to use it in shutting-up idiots in the future (if true).
Oh, it's quite true. See this recent study [plos.org] for the numbers on wind turbines, and this one [nature.com] for cats*. This report [usnews.com] ranks various energy sources; perhaps unsurprisingly coal actually kills the most birds.
It turns out cats kill a lot of animals, making them "the single greatest source of anthropogenic mortality for US birds and mammals." According to that second study, though, most of the deaths are attributable to un-owned cats. The actual numbers from the studies are exactly those quoted by Anaerin above.
* Nature isn't open access but [sci-hub.cc]...
It's not "Countless". Wind turbines kill between 214,000 and 368,000 birds annually - a small fraction compared with the estimated 6.8 million fatalities from collisions with cell and radio towers and the 1.4 billion to 3.7 billion deaths from cats. So if it's really migratory birds you're so worried about, you'd better ditch your cellphone. And/or kill your cat.
THat FIgur Iz a lIE! FRom tHE CeLLPhonE CompANieS. SiGNed: thE CaTT!!!!
This is about the Bakken oil fields that run through Wyoming.
The US has a fossil fuel glut and renewable energy is not going to help that.
I helped litigate Big Tobacco and fossil fuel is the back story here.
They stab it with their steely knives
But they just can't kill the beast
Re:Wind and Solar are Environmental Disasters (Score:4, Informative)
Gas turbine power plants are not exactly friendly to birds. I've walked across parking lots in the morning that looked like the dumpster at the rotisserie chicken place had been knocked over.
sPh
(insects are drawn to the warmth radiating from the exhaust stack wall. Birds dive after the insects, and if they dive through the exhaust, toasted bird)
Well, that's pretty unusual for a utility scale gas turbine plant, since it's a massive waste of energy and therefore money to dump out air hot enough to toast a bird. The plants tend to be built as combined cycle, with a gas turbine at the top (high peak temperature, medium rejection temperature) and a Rankine cycle (medium peak temperature, low rejection temperature) at the bottom of the theremodynamic cycle.
That gives you a much larger temperature differential than it's practical to achieve with either c
They just are trying to protect their coal industry so that it doesn't wind up the West Virginia of the western US.
That is short sighted. Wyoming has a lot of wind resources, and they could build UHVDC lines to export the power. Oklahoma and Texas are doing well with wind.
If we don't burn ourselves up, we're headed for a really nice repeat of the dark ages.
But I thought Republitards were all about government getting out of regulating businesses? Magic of the free market and all?
Oh, they are just hypocritical? I guess whatever makes America great again.
I guess whatever makes America great again.
whatever, n. The je ne sais quoi that makes America great again.
It's libertarians who hate regulations. Republicans and Democrats just like opposing types of regulations.
Not sure how this would be legal. You can't dictate that a company can't sell a legal product. So how would a wind only operate? Sounds like Republicans for Excessive and Unnecessary Regulation. Doncha love a party that sticks to its ideals instead of pandering to big business interests?
You can't dictate that a company can't sell a legal product.
Yes you can. It turns out that legislators can pretty much do whatever the hell they want. They could ban peanut butter tomorrow if they felt like it. They could even pass laws that violate the constitution and police can happily enforce those laws until a judge explicitly tells them to cut it out, with no punishment whatsoever.
This is one of the many, many reasons why the world's democracies often seem dysfunctional. And it's part of the reason why the emergency $700 billion bailout in 2008 included a
Re: (Score:3)
If the bill had a snowball's chance in hell of passing I'd agree with you. The fact that the mental midget that proposed it thinks it only has a 50 percent chance of passing means it's already dead.
... at just how distorted it is.
Jan 21, 2021 headline: President Elizabeth Warren signs historic Constitutional Amendment requiring states to generate 75% of their power from renewable energy sources to qualify for any federal aid.
FTFY - With Hillary swept to the dustbin of history, Elizabeth Warren has a better shot at POTUS in 2020.
Michelle Obama has a better chance of winning than Trump's reelection.
I think Michelle should follow Hillary's example by going home, getting elected to Congress, build up her political credentials as a senator or representative, and then run for president. We just had eight years of Obama. Although four years of Trump could make Michelle a shoo-in for 2020.
The fact that you consider an ancient 1%er lawyer-to-huge-corporations like Warren a legitimate Democrat candidate shows just how bereft of leadership the Clintons have left the Democratic Party.
The problem with national politics today is that there are too many old fucks in office. Sadly, Hillary and Trump were the best old fucks that the parties could come up with in 2016.
I thought "Idoicracy" was supposed to be a satire.
I thought "Idoicracy" was supposed to be a satire.
Read "Mission Earth" by L. Ron Hubbard (ten books). That's supposed to be satire. I can't but help wonder if Trump read it and thought it was non-fiction.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Mission_Earth_(novel) [wikipedia.org]
I've already had the misfortune of reading some Rand after people on this site went on about it so I'd probably rather chew my own arm off before reading more SF written to push an ideology.
I'll take your word for it.
These are very persuasive sentiments. I wonder why the people of Wyoming don't listen to kind-hearted entreaties such as this?
We should lie to the special snowflakes and not call out their stupidity?
That's the new normal? Politicians in a state propose a stupid law and we should just praise the people who elected them because otherwise they might get upset?
In my experience they often propose a stupid, draconian or simply abusive law in the full expectation that it will get shot down. They can then claim they were stifled and shift blame to someone else, or introduce a lesser but still basically evil "compromise" bill that does get through. That latter one is a favourite technique for the current UK government.
Re: (Score:3)
I am just going to wait for the squeals of pain when snowflakes like you realize that you have voted in someone who doesn't give a shit for anyone except his wealthy buddies.
It's going to be hilarious.
You know that doesn't actually happen, right? When Obama turned into President Dronestrike and then later became the guy overseeing NSA Spying on everyone, it took like 2 hours for his supporters to decide the shit they protested against didn't matter very much and Obama was just a bystander, powerless to do anything despite his transcendent greatness. Or they'd just change the subject and turn a blind eye.
Trump fans will do the same. (Not me though. I never liked Trump
Interstate commerce? (Score:5, Informative)
Surely, there is interstate commerce going on here, which would take the issue out of the hands of local politicians?
Also, it's anti-employment, anti-business. Renewable energy employs more people than coal. The only people to benefit are a small number of miners and a tiny special interest group (coal mine owners).
Also the best way to handle this is to get the law struck down. Find a group of your neighbors and start knocking on doors. Show up with a pre-written bill and and 200k in sigs sends a big message.
That easy huh?
They're trying not to make it an interstate commerce issue by stating it this way. However, by forbidding solar and wind power, it would require the use of oil, coal or gas, which can be imported from other states. That makes it an interstate commerce issue. They have to use more of an fuel that can be bought from another state than they would if they allowed renewables.
In other words, this insane bill is more of a hardball negotiation tactic to increase taxes on wind and solar installations... or else.
Put in that light, it almost makes sense.
Passing a bill restricting others market freedom or freedom in general is not "speaking your mind". It is using force and stealing from people. That is certainly worthy of jail or death.
Coal is killing the planet, wind and solar are not. Your dad probably complained about when asbestos and lead paint were being phased out, too.
Congrats Wyoming! (Score:5, Funny)
Now if we could just get Wyoming to also pass a bill to put up a wall around the state, then send the bill Colorado. Then they could put a dome on the wall and send the bill for that to Utah.
No walls, no gates, no windows. Must contain the tard.
50% chance (Score:2)
Electrons (Score:2)
So how does this work? Is a domestic consumer is given an electron which has passed through a wind generator, there is going to be hell to pay, but a different pool of electrons must be used to export power from the state.
And sure, with a mix of energy sources, local consumption can be less than generation from coal.
So how does this work? Is a domestic consumer is given an electron which has passed through a wind generator, there is going to be hell to pay, but a different pool of electrons must be used to export power from the state.
And sure, with a mix of energy sources, local consumption can be less than generation from coal.
True, electrons are not fungible in the sense that money is – at least according to quantum mechanics. But in this application, the energy transmitted by the AC current of electrons in the power lines makes the point moot.
And anyways, selling energy to another state at location B, but that was generated at location A, is not technologically feasible. And so, we are back to treating things in the aggregate if this bill passes. It won't.
It's a tax (Score:2, Insightful)
Re: (Score:2, Insightful)
Or more accurately, a backlash against subsidies - $10 per megawatt hour.
If that were the case, they'd be fining utilities for the costs of their pollution-generating injury-causing facilities that we are subsidizing by treating in hospitals instead.
They'd also apply a dollar charge for every barrel of oil that requires the Wyoming Navy to defend. Aircraft carriers don't come cheap.
Or more accurately, a backlash against subsidies - $10 per megawatt hour.
It's a middle finger to progressives.
This is the problem with the political right at the moment. They're not trying to correct the market or protect local jobs, they're trying to rile up their base by pissing off people concerned about global warming.
Often the "compromise" wanted is complete capitulation so the people who see themselves firmly on the "right" can appear "strong".
Stupid fucking games instead of trying to run something properly. Edge cases on minor issues getting attention just to deliberately start a fight instead of actual governance.
In a lot of cases it's not "left" or "right" but huge fucking egos trying to turkey slap everyone just to prove they have balls.
Otherwise known as a "Mitch McConnell compromise". You give us everything we want, plus the transfer fee for the gaming license, and we get to go on TV and explain to our base that you capitulated.
sPh
And the problem with the left is that they can't compromise and won't evolve.
Have you been sleeping the past 8 years? The right refused compromise on principle.
I was just listening to Bill Maher from last night, and all the liberals encouraging the audience to fight, disrupt, oppose, insult(*), and combat everything the right wants to do.
I didn't see the segment in question, but I'm pretty sure he was talking about Trump, a character so dangerous the GOP spent most of the primary desperately trying to stop him.
Nowhere did anyone say "we have to become better". Nothing about making better policies, making more intelligent arguments, doing things voters want, making the country better, or anything that could be considered noble.
The left talks about that constantly, a huge part of the post-election conversation is trying to understand why the left lost touch with the white working class.
But as to "better policies" and "intelligent arguments", a huge part of the criticism of Sanders was that his policies weren't robust. The right has spent the last few year using high deductibles as a major criticism of Obamacare, all the while selling high deductible coverage as their replacement.
Trump's speeches were warm and inclusive, saying essentially "we're in this together, we can win, we can do better".
"Warm and inclusive" is an odd description of mass deportation, immigration bans based on religion, promises to imprison your rival, and the constant demonization of the media.
I don't think anyone on the left has a clue how ineffective their campaign of crying, whining, and insulting is.
It can be very effective, whiny insulting campaign speeches won Trump the election.
Or perhaps, a subsidy for coal, oil, gas, nuke, and geothermal energy at the cost of solar and wind energy.
I'm ok with this... (Score:5, Insightful)
as long as the CO2 from Wyoming is contained within Wyoming. They can build a dome and then suffocate if they like.
Are you planning a military invasion of Wyoming? If not, why should anyone in Wyoming care about your preferences?
why should anyone in Wyoming care about your preferences?
Why don't you ask North Carolina why they suddenly started caring?
;)
'America's Smokestack' ! (Score:3, Interesting)
Wyoming is 'America's Smokestack' - a proud title to compete with India and Northern China for honors. Sure, tourism might take a hit, but the coal dollars will continue to roll in. Another slogan they like- Coal=Jobs; well how many jobs? You've seen those huge machines digging, transporting, processing the coal
... how many humans are actually working there? In almost every case, the employers bragging about jobs or potential jobs are lying and thinking about profits and potential profits for themselves.
Re: (Score:3)
Even the stupidest lawmaker has to know we can't go back to the fifties. Coal is not going to be a big job maker ever again. Even if coal use goes up it does not mean we are going to get lots of jobs again. This is anti-conservative. The biggest conservationists I know are western conservatives who like unspoiled nature. Instead this is all about coal companies buying politicians.
how many humans are actually working there?
Apparently, 6,673 people [sourcewatch.org]. Add another 1,110 at coal-fired plants, as that's sort of related to the issue.
It's telling that I had to get these numbers from sourcewatch (a progressive / left-leaning group), because I first looked at industry websites and couldn't find employment numbers. Given these numbers, I can see why they don't exactly trumpet them. Coal is not actually a huge employer these days. It's more likely that they have a disproportional lobbying influence, especially since their industry is
Tables are turning (Score:5, Insightful)
It seems like paid shills are posting under every renewable energy article about renewables not being viable without government subsidies. Well here you go. It seems that coal is now the one in need of government hand outs.
Except they are, of course. And that's letting the coal and natural gas industries getting away with externalizing most of their costs - pollution and environmental damage.
And what would you call this proposed bill in Wyoming? It's an unapologetic subsidy to the coal industyr, because clearly the Wyoming government believes that the Wyoming coal industry will not be able to compete with renewables. Now maybe the justification boils down to "we get more taxes from coal than wind", but whatever that justification is, the intention is clear, Wyoming coal is seen as being at a competitive disadvantage, and therefore it will be subsidized by making renewable energy sources more expensive.
At long last (Score:3)
The currently profitable companies buy a legislature to outlaw competition.
I'm conflicted on this (Score:2, Insightful)
I'm not a fan of solar power. It's expensive, unreliable, and lacking any kind of storage or backup power it is pretty much useless. If given enough cheap storage then any energy source looks good. Which is one thing that boggles me about those that say, "Just you wait, when we get good batteries any day now then you'll love solar power." If we had this magical battery technology then why would we bother using solar power to charge it? Wind, nuclear, and even natural gas would be better choices. They
And without incredibly numerous and expensive lines of transmission, coal and nuclear plants are useless. Useless I tell you!
/equivilanthandwaiving
Says a fan of nuclear power, which requires magical vaporware to deal with the waste to make it something less than obscene corporate welfare. This isn't rocket science for solar: energy dem
I know politicians are not very bright, and some, if not many, are corrupt, but how can they allow this to pass, especially when the alternative is coal powered power plants!
Wyoming is a major coal-producing state.
In the view of politicians, when you say "the alternative is coal powered power plants"-- that's exactly why they want to pass the bill.
This is Slashdot. We light hair on fire every time anybody sneezes in a way we don't like. Of course, you could always read the bill itself [state.wy.us].
It actually does look pretty bad for renewable fuel efforts. I don't see any obvious loopholes, and it effectively imposes a tax on renewable energy by 1 cent per kWh, that the utilities can't pass on to customers. Pretty much, the only way to run a renewable energy installation in Wyoming is to pay for a nonrenewable energy facility somewhere outside the state, or make
Re: (Score:2)
Please read a high-school level Civics book, Tea Party troll.
Unless you have the time and skill to generate your own utilities (water, electricity, telephone, internet) – and to home-school your children, then you NEED to have a governing power of some kind. There is your traditional "Government," but alternatively also a private provider (profit-motivated), or a neighborhood association (AKA government). Unless you are the king and own everything, that is how it is everywhere on this planet.
Re: (Score:2)
