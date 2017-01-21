Want to read Slashdot from your mobile device? Point it at m.slashdot.org and keep reading!

 


Raspberry Pi Gets Competitors (hackaday.com)

Posted by EditorDavid from the Pi-fight dept.
Hackaday reports that Asus has "quietly released their Tinker board that follows the Pi form factor very closely, and packs a 1.8 GHz quad-core ARM Cortes A17 alongside an impressive spec At £55 (about $68) where this is being written it's more expensive than the Pi, but Asus go to great lengths to demonstrate that it is significantly faster."

And though the Raspberry Pi foundation upgraded their Compute Module, Pine64 has just unveiled their new SOPINE A64 64-bit computing module, a smaller version of the $15 Pine64 computer. An anonymous reader quotes ComputerWorld: At $29, the SOPINE A64 roughly matches the price of the Raspberry Pi Compute Module 3, which ranges from $25 to $30. The new SOPINE will ship in February, according to the website. The SOPINE A64 can't operate as a standalone computer like the Pine64. It needs to be plugged in as a memory slot inside a computer. But if you want a full-blown computer, Pine64 also sells the $15 SOPINE Baseboard Model-A, which "complements the SOPINE A64 Compute Module and turns it into a full single board computer," according to the company...

The original Pine64 was crowdsourced and also became popular for its high-end components like a 64-bit chip and DDR3 memory... It has 2GB RAM, which is twice that of Raspberry Pi's compute module. SOPINE also has faster DDR3 memory, superior to DDR2 memory in Raspberry Pi Compute Module 3 board.

Raspberry Pi Gets Competitors

  • Da faq? (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    Raspberry Pi had competitors before it ever existed. Are people really this fucking dense around here?

  • i/o ports and support (Score:3)

    by Billly Gates ( 198444 ) on Saturday January 21, 2017 @05:51PM (#53712707) Journal

    The Pie has FreeBSD and other Linux distro support and lots of i/O to hook up other peripherals.

  • Geekbox w/ Landingship

    Someone has already mentioned the Pine64

    EXPRESSObin on kickstarter

    I'm waiting for my EXPRESSObin boards. They're supposed to be fully compliant to all the uBoot and device tree standards and will run Fedora out of the box. I have a Pine64 and Geekbox, and both will only run custom Ubuntu because they don't have devicetree.

    • I have a Pine64 and Geekbox, and both will only run custom Ubuntu because they don't have devicetree.

      For Pine64, try Icenowy's kernels, they work fine for me. That's 4.9 with devicetree; she hasn't rebased the patch set to 4.10-rc yet, though, and so many A64 pieces went into 4.10 while so many are still missing from mainline that I'm not attempting to rebase it myself. But if "only" 4.9 is good enough for you, dump that 3.10 vendor crap...

  • The extra processor horsepower and RAM is nice but it seems like it is not matched by I/O. is the gigabit Ethernet tied to the processor? One of the drawbacks of the Pi (not Pie, BTW) is that Ethernet is off the internal USB2 hub.You could put gigabit Ethernet on a USB2 hub and get no increase in bandwidth. The Tinker has one micro-USB connector for power. Does it support OTG? (According to the Hackaday article it does have multiple USB 2.0 ports.) Sata would be nice too.

    The biggest advantage of the Raspber

  • A big draw of the Pi is its price point. More expensive devices aren't necessarily competition. Less expensive devices like the C.H.I.P. are the ones I'd expect to take a bite out of Pi.

