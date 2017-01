Raspberry Pi Gets Competitors

Hackaday reports that Asus has " quietly released their Tinker board that follows the Pi form factor very closely, and packs a 1.8 GHz quad-core ARM Cortes A17 alongside an impressive spec At £55 (about $68) where this is being written it's more expensive than the Pi, but Asus go to great lengths to demonstrate that it is significantly faster."And though the Raspberry Pi foundation upgraded their Compute Module , Pine64 has just unveiled their new SOPINE A64 64-bit computing module , a smaller version of the $15 Pine64 computer. An anonymous reader quotes ComputerWorld: