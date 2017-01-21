Raspberry Pi Gets Competitors (hackaday.com) 21
Hackaday reports that Asus has "quietly released their Tinker board that follows the Pi form factor very closely, and packs a 1.8 GHz quad-core ARM Cortes A17 alongside an impressive spec At £55 (about $68) where this is being written it's more expensive than the Pi, but Asus go to great lengths to demonstrate that it is significantly faster."
And though the Raspberry Pi foundation upgraded their Compute Module, Pine64 has just unveiled their new SOPINE A64 64-bit computing module, a smaller version of the $15 Pine64 computer. An anonymous reader quotes ComputerWorld: At $29, the SOPINE A64 roughly matches the price of the Raspberry Pi Compute Module 3, which ranges from $25 to $30. The new SOPINE will ship in February, according to the website. The SOPINE A64 can't operate as a standalone computer like the Pine64. It needs to be plugged in as a memory slot inside a computer. But if you want a full-blown computer, Pine64 also sells the $15 SOPINE Baseboard Model-A, which "complements the SOPINE A64 Compute Module and turns it into a full single board computer," according to the company...
The original Pine64 was crowdsourced and also became popular for its high-end components like a 64-bit chip and DDR3 memory... It has 2GB RAM, which is twice that of Raspberry Pi's compute module. SOPINE also has faster DDR3 memory, superior to DDR2 memory in Raspberry Pi Compute Module 3 board.
And though the Raspberry Pi foundation upgraded their Compute Module, Pine64 has just unveiled their new SOPINE A64 64-bit computing module, a smaller version of the $15 Pine64 computer. An anonymous reader quotes ComputerWorld: At $29, the SOPINE A64 roughly matches the price of the Raspberry Pi Compute Module 3, which ranges from $25 to $30. The new SOPINE will ship in February, according to the website. The SOPINE A64 can't operate as a standalone computer like the Pine64. It needs to be plugged in as a memory slot inside a computer. But if you want a full-blown computer, Pine64 also sells the $15 SOPINE Baseboard Model-A, which "complements the SOPINE A64 Compute Module and turns it into a full single board computer," according to the company...
The original Pine64 was crowdsourced and also became popular for its high-end components like a 64-bit chip and DDR3 memory... It has 2GB RAM, which is twice that of Raspberry Pi's compute module. SOPINE also has faster DDR3 memory, superior to DDR2 memory in Raspberry Pi Compute Module 3 board.
Da faq? (Score:1)
Raspberry Pi had competitors before it ever existed. Are people really this fucking dense around here?
Re: (Score:2)
Actually, both Arduino and Beaglebone are competitors. Plus they have more options in terms of OSs that are targeted at them. For instance, Minix is there on the Beaglebone, but not on the Pi.
The good news is that there are a lot of these that are available for a potential IoT market, and hopefully, it'll stay that way
Re: (Score:2)
I won't call Arduino a competitor Raspberry pi - different animals. An Arduino is an embedded system while Raspberry is a minicomputer. For example you would not want to use a Raspberry pi in something that will have its power pulled abruptly or on and off - unless you go though a lot of hoops to create a read only file system and even then it is risky to use it for something in the field or embedded in a another system.
They compete in many projects, share community (Score:2)
The hardware is vastly different between the Arduino and the Pi, but in neither instance is the hardware the point. The point is all the community and everything which makes them easy to use, even for hobbyists.
At work we had a "show and tell" type event for a while. One guy brought his RPi, which he had hooked up to some triacs (think relays) to allow it to turn 120V devices on and off. I shared that I had built almost exactly the same thing with an Arduino. (I had also done the same with an old Pentiu
Re: (Score:2)
unless you go though a lot of hoops to create a read only file system and even then it is risky to use it for something in the field or embedded in a another system.
The hoops are not that bad. Just mount
/tmp, /var/tmp, /var/log, /run and one or two others as tmpfs, and set up a few symlinks, like making sure /etc/resolv.conf points to a tmpfs FS (or just lock it to 8.8.8.8). Once you have it figured, it's straightforward.
There are guides for running debian as readonly root over NFS: most of those instructi
Competitors don't get it (Score:5, Insightful)
Oh so I can pay 2x and get something 2x faster. Wow. And I could pay 2x of $60 and get a whole chromebook or used laptop that was 8x faster. Or a I could buy a cheap android phone and have my rockchip with a touch screen and battery for that $60.
they just don't understand the price point logic of $35.
Likewise going the other way you can buy a cheaper and more powerful board like a Pine or an Orange PI, save yourself $10 in parts and then pay about $300 in time and effort (assuming your time is worth $50/hour) to get a linux distro and and all the needed packages that actually works on it. the orange PI's are junk because a usabale software set only gets ported a year or more after the board has been on the market. I bought one once, and had to download several different distro's for it till I got one with drivers that would support the Key board, Blue tooth, and screen I was using. And even then it was only using just 1 of it's 4 processors and no graphics acceleration from the Mali chip. that took hours to wade through. then when I tried to install other code the libraries didn't compile. Fast forward 3 years, and it works fine now but the rasperry PI 3 eclipsed it.
The whole point of the RPI is a bomb proof little circuit that has loads of well testd software so it's not the project, it's the thing you put into the project.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
It is use cases.
The pie is not a cheap computer. It is for camera, robots, sensors, and IOT type devices. It is sought for due to it's ultra cheap price and GP-IO ports. It is well documented and understood.
If you want to learn to code or browse the web get a 2nd hand thrown out XP box with viruses and do a re-image with Linux. Done. I used to go through garbage in the streets of New York to get broken hardware. I would swap the PSU or hard disk out and put Linux on it for fun projects
:-)
If your time is wo
Re:mod parent up... (Score:2)
I agree 100% with the parent that RasperberrryPi has no competitors. The pie is for the I/O ports for IOT devices and tinkering with something that well documented and supported with up to date and working kernel and opensource components and working hardware (not buggy).
The Raspergy Orange/zero and the more expensive Beagle miss the point. A faster chip with no or I/.O or proprietary buggy i/O incompatible with the Pie defeats the purpose. The cheaper units lack these and the more expensive units are fast
i/o ports and support (Score:3)
The Pie has FreeBSD and other Linux distro support and lots of i/O to hook up other peripherals.
Lots and lots (Score:2)
Geekbox w/ Landingship
Someone has already mentioned the Pine64
EXPRESSObin on kickstarter
I'm waiting for my EXPRESSObin boards. They're supposed to be fully compliant to all the uBoot and device tree standards and will run Fedora out of the box. I have a Pine64 and Geekbox, and both will only run custom Ubuntu because they don't have devicetree.
Re: (Score:2)
I have a Pine64 and Geekbox, and both will only run custom Ubuntu because they don't have devicetree.
For Pine64, try Icenowy's kernels, they work fine for me. That's 4.9 with devicetree; she hasn't rebased the patch set to 4.10-rc yet, though, and so many A64 pieces went into 4.10 while so many are still missing from mainline that I'm not attempting to rebase it myself. But if "only" 4.9 is good enough for you, dump that 3.10 vendor crap...
Re: (Score:2)
Probably the licensing costs are incredibly prohibitive.
And Intel can't really come close to ARM's lower power consumption.
And Intel chips get much hotter than ARM (even the RPi 3 is basically passively cooled).
And modern Intels often need a lot of support chips.
But apart from all that, it's a marvellous idea...
(Intel and ARM target very different markets and use cases. There's a reason that almost all smartphones - including the iPhone - use ARM-based chips).
Lacking in I/O (Score:2)
The extra processor horsepower and RAM is nice but it seems like it is not matched by I/O. is the gigabit Ethernet tied to the processor? One of the drawbacks of the Pi (not Pie, BTW) is that Ethernet is off the internal USB2 hub.You could put gigabit Ethernet on a USB2 hub and get no increase in bandwidth. The Tinker has one micro-USB connector for power. Does it support OTG? (According to the Hackaday article it does have multiple USB 2.0 ports.) Sata would be nice too.
The biggest advantage of the Raspber
What about the C.H.I.P.? (Score:2)