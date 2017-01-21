Are Squirrels A Bigger Threat To Our Critical Infrastructure? (bbc.com) 36
"The real threat to global critical infrastructure is not enemy states or organizations but squirrels, according to one security expert." Long-time Slashdot reader randomErr quotes the BBC. Cris Thomas has been tracking power cuts caused by animals since 2013... His Cyber Squirrel 1 project was set up to counteract what he called the "ludicrousness of cyber-war claims by people at high levels in government and industry", he told the audience at the Shmoocon security conference in Washington. Squirrels topped the list with 879 "attacks", followed by birds with 434 attacks and then snakes at 83 attacks.
Those three animals -- along with rats -- have caused 1,700 different power cuts affecting nearly 5,000,000 people .
You can tell by where they are Putin the acorns.
Build tremendous walls to protect our infrastructure and make the aminals pay for it!
He has a shovel and he's doing his best. He wears one on his head as a trophy.
Squirrels and birds are also never going to be launching coordinated events designed to overwhelm the utilities' abilities to bypass and repair damage. Nobody cares that a foreign nation might be able to shut down a provider. The concern is that they might shut down all providers.
Tell the public they are illegal Sharia atheist squirrels here to overthrow our elections, tax us, chew up our guns, and take our jobs. A reliable source told me so.
Hitchcock might disagree
"CyberBackhoe" or "CyberDrunk" just doesn't resonate like "CyberSquirrel".
Cute, furry rodents trump fat white guys any day.
Trees (Score:3)
.. cause far more outages and damage. Squirrels merely live in trees. Blame the trees.
The number of deaths due to nuclear weapons, as a fraction of total deaths, is very small as well.
Yeah, the difference between random factors like squirrels and attackers is that random factors don't learn and adapt and scale up their attacks. Random factors stop randomly. Attackers don't stop unless you stop them.
Security is something for professionals like us to think about always while we're working, but it's not something to panic about. A lot of these news stories like this one [nytimes.com] are designed to spread panic, and to increase power to those who are spreading panic.
Water vapor combustion products from power plants stays in the atmosphere, condenses and forms ice that downs power lines.
It's a vicious cycle. So....more funding for climate change studies.
Are BIGGER squirrels a threat to our infrastructure
Crazy ants are also drawn in by EM fields. So are some other species, and a couple of different kinds of insects. Palm roaches and grasshoppers love newer PC's, stuff like Roku boxes, some types of cable boxes for example. Older PC's like P2/P3's? Crickets, especially the crickets we have in the NE US and Canada. Our company lost 3 remotes in FL and TX a few years ago to crazy ants, best thing you can do is seal them up as best as possible and put a "best practices" training system into place for people