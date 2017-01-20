Japan is Testing USB Phone Charging Stations in Public Transport Buses (thenextweb.com) 29
According to Japanese news outlet IT Media, a public transport bus in the Tokyo area has introduced, and is currently testing, USB charging stations for commuter phones and tablets. From a report: While the local Bureau of Transportation hasn't formally announced or confirmed the trials, numerous passengers so far have reported seeing the charging ports. The service runs free of charge, with at least five of these wall-mounted charging hotspots placed inside the bus. According to reports, the service is currently available solely in a single bus. It remains unclear how long testing will continue or whether it will eventually roll out to more buses. Japan isn't the only country to have offered phone charging stations in public transport vehicles. Last September, London also equipped a limited number of busses with USB chargers. Similarly, Singapore ran trials with wall-mounted phone chargers on at least 10 buses in September last year.
Always wear a condom (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
The iPhone won't connect to an unknown device unless you authorize it after unlocking.
Re: (Score:2)
Precisely this. My first thought when reading the headline was the follow-up article: 'Japanese Hackers Testing USB Phone Attacks at Charging Stations in Public Transport Buses'.
There should be a USB condom with an identifier or specialised port that is required to use the USB chargers, and condoms should be supplied.
Re: (Score:1)
I'd just let the USB ports charge my external battery. Then, charge my good stuff with the battery. There are also "USB condoms" which cut the data ports and only allow charging.
One bus... (Score:2)
USB charging ports on one bus in Japan. What will they think of next? Devices attached to the seats on which a person can rest their arms? Texturing on the floor to prevent a person from slipping if their shoes are wet? Electrically operated devices affixed to the interior of the bus that emit photons so people can see when it's night time?
Slashdot, please keep us abreast of such groundbreaking advancements!
Commonplace in Sweden (Score:2)
This isn't news (Score:1)
Denmark too (Score:1)
Ive seen this in plenty of busses in Greater Copenhagen.
I dont quite trust strange USB ports enough to actually plug my phone into one tho.
Stagecoach in the UK have them already (Score:2)
I was on a Stagecoach bus recently in the UK and they had a USB charging port placed fairly low between each set of two seats (plus ports on the side below the window for the front sets of seats). I believe their fleet refit in late 2016 added them in. Apart from nicer (faux?) leather seats, the new bus also had *much* better onboard free wi-fi than their previous generation of buses too. A shame no-one but me ever seems to use the free wi-fi on the bus though!
Go Wireless (Score:2)
Why not wireless? It eliminates the USB hacking concern. But there is more...no cable breakage, tangling, connector problems.
How is this news? (Score:1)
Denver has had USB charging on its regional buses for over a year now.
NYC has tons of these already (Score:1)
NYC introduced a whole fleet of buses with USB charging ports (and WiFi) in May 2016.
They use USB-A sockets (Score:2)
It's going to be hilarious when all the new MacBook owners have finished converted everything to USB-C and then realize they can't plug things into a bus without a dongle.
Get a charge-only USB cable for your phone! (Score:2)
If you can't find a 'charge only' USB cable, you can make your own easily enough out of a normal USB cab