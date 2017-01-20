Want to read Slashdot from your mobile device? Point it at m.slashdot.org and keep reading!

 


Japan Power

Japan is Testing USB Phone Charging Stations in Public Transport Buses (thenextweb.com) 29

Posted by msmash from the shape-of-things-to-come dept.
According to Japanese news outlet IT Media, a public transport bus in the Tokyo area has introduced, and is currently testing, USB charging stations for commuter phones and tablets. From a report: While the local Bureau of Transportation hasn't formally announced or confirmed the trials, numerous passengers so far have reported seeing the charging ports. The service runs free of charge, with at least five of these wall-mounted charging hotspots placed inside the bus. According to reports, the service is currently available solely in a single bus. It remains unclear how long testing will continue or whether it will eventually roll out to more buses. Japan isn't the only country to have offered phone charging stations in public transport vehicles. Last September, London also equipped a limited number of busses with USB chargers. Similarly, Singapore ran trials with wall-mounted phone chargers on at least 10 buses in September last year.

Japan is Testing USB Phone Charging Stations in Public Transport Buses

  • Fun to see public USBs rise in popularity with credit card skimmers. At least we're all smart enough to use USB condoms, right?

    • Precisely this. My first thought when reading the headline was the follow-up article: 'Japanese Hackers Testing USB Phone Attacks at Charging Stations in Public Transport Buses'.

      There should be a USB condom with an identifier or specialised port that is required to use the USB chargers, and condoms should be supplied.

  • USB charging ports on one bus in Japan. What will they think of next? Devices attached to the seats on which a person can rest their arms? Texturing on the floor to prevent a person from slipping if their shoes are wet? Electrically operated devices affixed to the interior of the bus that emit photons so people can see when it's night time?

    Slashdot, please keep us abreast of such groundbreaking advancements!

  • Wow! Almost all new buses built the past few years have USB ports for charging, at least in western Sweden where the Volvo buses are built. What is there to test? Just do it!
  • USB charging ports on public transport has been in place all over the world for a long time. Why is anyone interested?

  • Ive seen this in plenty of busses in Greater Copenhagen.

    I dont quite trust strange USB ports enough to actually plug my phone into one tho.

  • I was on a Stagecoach bus recently in the UK and they had a USB charging port placed fairly low between each set of two seats (plus ports on the side below the window for the front sets of seats). I believe their fleet refit in late 2016 added them in. Apart from nicer (faux?) leather seats, the new bus also had *much* better onboard free wi-fi than their previous generation of buses too. A shame no-one but me ever seems to use the free wi-fi on the bus though!

  • Why not wireless? It eliminates the USB hacking concern. But there is more...no cable breakage, tangling, connector problems.

  • Denver has had USB charging on its regional buses for over a year now.

  • NYC has tons of these already (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    NYC introduced a whole fleet of buses with USB charging ports (and WiFi) in May 2016.

  • It's going to be hilarious when all the new MacBook owners have finished converted everything to USB-C and then realize they can't plug things into a bus without a dongle.

  • If this sort of thing becomes commonplace, my recommendation to you all is to get a charge-only USB cable for your phone, i.e. one that does not have the Data pair connected. Unless, of course, you really don't care if your phone gets hacked. Technology like this could easily be subverted, either by governments or by criminal organizations, to become attack vectors against unsuspecting smartphone owners.

    If you can't find a 'charge only' USB cable, you can make your own easily enough out of a normal USB cab

