Neuroscience Can't Explain How a Microprocessor Works (economist.com) 18
mspohr writes: The Economist has an interesting story about two neuroscientists/engineers -- Eric Jonas of the University of California, Berkeley, and Konrad Kording of Northwestern University, in Chicago -- who decided to test the methods of neuroscience using a 6502 processor. Their results are published in the PLOS Computational Biology journal. Neuroscientists explore how the brain works by looking at damaged brains and monitoring inputs and outputs to try to infer intermediate processing. They did the same with the 6502 processor which was used in early Atari, Apple and Commodore computers. What they discovered was that these methods were sorely lacking in that they often pointed in the wrong direction and missed important processing steps.
This isn't so much about modeling thought processes as it is about illustrating how even in a simplified model one of our debugging approaches fails.
The logic that they're arguing appears to be:
"If we can't even properly reverse engineer an extremely simple deterministic computer chip using fault modeling, it's extremely unlikely that we can infer the mechanisms of an extremely complex non-deterministic processor like the brain."
"If we can't even properly reverse engineer an extremely simple deterministic computer chip using fault modeling, it's extremely unlikely that we can infer the mechanisms of an extremely complex non-deterministic processor like the brain."
But that logic only makes sense if microprocessors and brains were similar enough that comparable methods could be used to attempt to understand them. But that isn't true. That is like saying you can't understand how to plow a field with a horse if you don't understand how a tractor engine works. Although horses and tractors have some similarities, understanding how one works doesn't really help you with the other.
I agree.
If your model fails to predict an event, your model is faulty. Full stop.
So whatever methods they used, aren't enough to capture the 6502. A random number generator given an infinitely long time, would build a 6502 eventually. So the point here is not "It cannot be done." It's simply that "Given the methods we tried--which may be ALL the ones available to us in 2017--we couldn't do it." But we couldn't do it with our tools != nobody could ever do it with newer tools.
Intelligent design (Score:3)
I know I'll catch hell for my religious beliefs, but...
I think that the 6502 was not the result of evolution, but rather it had a Creator and was the product of Intelligent Design. There are just so many subtle clues that suggest features that were deliberately put in there. Could natural selection really explain how it had two different indirect access modes, one that selects a direct index from an offset, and the other adds the offset to the index?
These researchers may be trying to apply the wrong methods to a device that is almost certainly the product of a higher power.
There are some interesting ramifications. (Score:2)
We once had electronic circuits designed to perform calculations (example: Enigma). It seemed natural to try to model the brain as a complex electronic device.
We now routinely use silicon integrated circuits to perform calculations (example: the IBM PC-XT). It seems natural now to try to model the brain as a complex general computing device.
>The take-away point I get from this is that we may need another revolutionary technology or two (fully three-dimensional integrated circuits? IC's based on carbon instead of silicon?) before we can model the sentient mind as similar to an artificially created device
Memristors already exist and are going to revolutionize the computing world by combining processing with storage (and eliminating the difference between RAM and long term storage). If somebody knows if that will take 5 or 50 years to get out
No Surprises There... (Score:2)
Neurons aren't digital processors. A set of connected neurons isn't either. Neuroscience already knows that it's really difficult to learn about the structure and function of the brain from the available tools. What was more interesting was that they were able to pick up anything. They found that the chip had a master clock, for example.
There are people already challenging the use of viewing the brains as a computer (signal ins and outs) in terms of really understanding how brains organize and function. So,
C'MON (Score:2)
It's not brain surgery.
With very few exceptions... (Score:1)
...a 6502 is not a brain.
