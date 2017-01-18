Tesla Is Investing $350 Million In Its Gigafactory, Hiring Hundreds of Workers (cnbc.com) 19
Just weeks after the massive Gigafactory started producing batteries, Tesla has announced plans to hire more workers and use the facility to make the motor and gearbox for its upcoming Model 3 electric sedan. CNBC reports: Tesla will invest $350 million for the project, and hire an additional 550 people, according to the governor's comments. That will be over and above the company's existing commitment to hiring 6,500 people at the Gigafactory, according to comments made by Steve Hill, the director of the governor's Office of Economic Development, to Nevada newspaper the Nevada Appeal. Tesla CEO Elon Musk has made manufacturing efficiency a high priority for the company, but Tesla will require a lot of factory floor to meet its goal of to pumping out 500,000 cars by the end of 2018, and then making one million cars by 2020. Meanwhile, the city of Fremont recently approved Tesla's application for an additional 4.6 million square feet of space there.
MAGA (Score:5, Funny)
Thanks Donald! Great job!
Re: (Score:3)
Re: (Score:1)
You do know that he only "cares" about blacks and unemployed to piss of the liberals, right?
His goal in creating more jobs is to get people off welfare, thereby decimating core Democrat constituency.
Same reason he wants children to get proper education. Totally unfair!
Re: (Score:3, Insightful)
You do know that he only "cares" about blacks and unemployed to piss of the liberals, right?
If true that would be one step ahead of liberals, who actively farm black people like cattle (or those Matrix pods) for votes but don't care about the condition they live in. After all since blacks vote almost all democrats you can abuse them as much as you like and it just doesn't matter.
See: Chicago.
Re: (Score:1)
Or do you only read fake news?
How many months to plan this?
certainly more than THREE!
Re: (Score:1)
Not from DeVos Charter schools
Which are UNDERperforming public schools!
Gearbox in electric car (Score:3)
Re: (Score:2)
The Tesla "gearbox" is just a differential to connect the electric motor to the two drive shafts. There is no clutch. There is only one "gear".
The electric motor has nearly flat torque from 0 rpm up to 16,000 rpm so they don't need to change gears.
Re: (Score:2)
Tesla needs custom gearboxes for several reasons. First of all, being electric it doesn't need a multi-speed transmission. Second, it has to be able to handle a very high amount of torque all at once since an electric motor can generate high torque at 0 RPM with virtually no lag and very low inertia. Tesla worked with several manufacturers for the Roadster transmission and they all failed miserably due to the high torque involved until they designed and built their own.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:1)
Doesn't work! (Score:2)
Well that's $350 million wasted. I drive 200 miles each way to my ranch each weekend, no way I could do that in an electric vehicle. Electric cars are a fad.
Re: (Score:2)
Well that's $350 million wasted. I drive 200 miles each way to my ranch each weekend, no way I could do that in an electric vehicle. Electric cars are a fad.
The tech isn't there yet, and it's moving slowly, but it's still moving in the right direction. Give it time and you'll get to your ranch on an all-electric vehicle.
Re: (Score:2)
I drive 200 miles each way to my ranch each weekend, no way I could do that in an electric vehicle.
I realize you are trolling, but still want to point out that a Tesla could handle that easily, as long as your ranch has electrical outlets.
Re: (Score:2)
Using it as a vague yet fact-consistent length of measurement rather than something you're able to pedant.
Using pedant as a verb, DWI.