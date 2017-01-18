Thousands of Note 7 Phones Still in Use On Verizon, All Non-911 Calls To Be Rerouted To Customer Service

Follow Slashdot stories on Twitter

 


Thousands of Verizon customers continue to use the Galaxy Note 7 smartphone, the carrier said. This despite the widely publicized recalls spurred by battery fire concerns and a software upgrade designed to kill the phone by preventing it from recharging. From a report: "In spite of our best efforts, there are still customers using the recalled phones who have not returned or exchanged their Note 7 to the point of purchase," a Verizon spokeswoman said. "The recalled Note 7s pose a safety risk to our customers and those around them." So now Verizon is fighting fire with fire, so to speak. The carrier plans to reroute all non-911 outgoing calls to its customer service line, and it might bill the holdouts for the full retail cost of the phone.

  • Who uses their cell phones for phone calls anyway?

  • If you work at Verizon customer service (Score:4, Funny)

    by Jawnn ( 445279 ) on Wednesday January 18, 2017 @11:45AM (#53689629)
    ...sucks to be you. I can feel the waves of hate already. It's as if millions of voices suddenly dialed out, and were silenced.
    • protip: thousands < millions
      yeah, I know that wrecks your quote. This is slashdot, where technically correct is the best kind of correct.

  • Verizon is going to get in trouble (Score:3)

    by Scarred Intellect ( 1648867 ) on Wednesday January 18, 2017 @11:50AM (#53689661) Homepage Journal

    I have a coworker who's holding on to his Note 7. He's been staying on top of all of this. It appears that after a recall, a company cannot require nor continue requiring payment for a recalled device. Some may argue that he has a loan he still owes Verizon, but it appears also that Samsung bought out all those loans.

    There has been no word from Verizon that they will prorate service contracts since they are effectively disabling service...that's gotta be some kind of illegal.

    I haven't confirmed any of the above, as I don't care, but I do find it interesting.

    I think Verizon and the other carriers have done all they should do for the recall; my coworker even got the fire-proof box shipped to his house for the return. He likes the phone, he knows about the (extremely minor) risk, and wants to keep the phone. All Verizon is doing with this is pissing off those few thousand customers.

  • i am like 110% this is illegal... same reason cell phones that dont even have active plans can still call 911...

  • OMG! I hope the government and corporations can save us all from the threat that is exploding cell phones!

    Seriously though, we are all going to die. But none of us from a cell phone exploding.

  • This will go over like a pay toilet in a Diarrhea ward! :-D

