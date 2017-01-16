Raspberry Pi Upgrades Compute Module With 10 Times the CPU Performance (arstechnica.com) 12
An anonymous reader quotes a report from Ars Technica: The Raspberry Pi Compute Module is getting a big upgrade, with the same processor used in the recently released Raspberry Pi 3. The Compute Module, which is intended for industrial applications, was first released in April 2014 with the same CPU as the first-generation Raspberry Pi. The upgrade announced today has 1GB of RAM and a Broadcom BCM2837 processor that can run at up to 1.2GHz. "This means it provides twice the RAM and roughly ten times the CPU performance of the original Compute Module," the Raspberry Pi Foundation announcement said. This is the second major version of the Compute Module, but it's being called the "Compute Module 3" to match the last flagship Pi's version number. The new Compute Module has more flexible storage options than the original. "One issue with the [Compute Module 1] was the fixed 4GB of eMMC flash storage," the announcement said. But some users wanted to add their own flash storage. "To solve this, two versions of the [Compute Module 3] are being released: one with 4GB eMMC on-board and a 'Lite' model which requires the user to add their own SD card socket or eMMC flash." The core module is tiny so that it can fit into other hardware, but for development purposes there is a separate I/O board with GPIO, USB and MicroUSB, CSI and DSI ports for camera and display boards, HDMI, and MicroSD. The Compute Module 3 and the lite version cost $30 and $25, respectively.
The pie 3b about an hour and a half or 15 minutes the second time to stick the pie in a case w/heatsink plug into hdmi and peripherals write the retropie image to an sd card boot the thing up and configure it.... (it's mostly configured just out of the package not including getting roms copied to it) it does all of the nintendos up to n64 very well along with the older stuff atari, mame, celecovision, etc... (if you have a lot of roms you may also want to look into sselp/scraper on git hub)
Uses? (Score:2)
The article shows a picture of it being used in the back of an NEC monitor.
Are there any other examples of industrial controls or places that these live?
But can you run a Beowulf cluster on it?
yes you can build a beowulf cluster of it. It was done on previous generation of r-pi.
http://www.zdnet.com/article/b... [zdnet.com]
