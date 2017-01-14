Follow Slashdot stories on Twitter

 


Forgot your password?
Close
typodupeerror
Check out the new SourceForge HTML5 internet speed test! No Flash necessary and runs on all devices. ×
Supercomputing Hardware Science

D-Wave Open Sources Its Quantum Computing Tool (gcn.com) 7

Posted by EditorDavid from the code-for-qubits dept.
Long-time Slashdot reader haruchai writes: Canadian company D-Wave has released their qbsolv tool on GitHub to help bolster interest and familiarity with quantum computing. "qbsolv is a metaheuristic or partitioning solver that solves a potentially large QUBO problem by splitting it into pieces that are solved either on a D-Wave system or via a classical tabu solver," they write on GitHub.

This joins the QMASM macro assembler for D-Wave systems, a tool written in Python by Scott Pakin of Los Alamos National Labs. D-Wave president Bo Ewald says "D-Wave is driving the hardware forward but we need more smart people thinking about applications, and another set thinking about software tools."

D-Wave Open Sources Its Quantum Computing Tool More | Reply

D-Wave Open Sources Its Quantum Computing Tool

Comments Filter:

Slashdot Top Deals

Life is a game. Money is how we keep score. -- Ted Turner

Close