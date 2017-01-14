Want to read Slashdot from your mobile device? Point it at m.slashdot.org and keep reading!

 


Supercomputing Hardware Science

D-Wave Open Sources Its Quantum Computing Tool

Posted by EditorDavid from the code-for-qubits dept.
Long-time Slashdot reader haruchai writes: Canadian company D-Wave has released their qbsolv tool on GitHub to help bolster interest and familiarity with quantum computing. "qbsolv is a metaheuristic or partitioning solver that solves a potentially large QUBO problem by splitting it into pieces that are solved either on a D-Wave system or via a classical tabu solver," they write on GitHub.

This joins the QMASM macro assembler for D-Wave systems, a tool written in Python by Scott Pakin of Los Alamos National Labs. D-Wave president Bo Ewald says "D-Wave is driving the hardware forward but we need more smart people thinking about applications, and another set thinking about software tools."

  • What?? (Score:3)

    by JustAnotherOldGuy ( 4145623 ) on Saturday January 14, 2017 @03:05PM (#53668451)

    "qbsolv is a metaheuristic or partitioning solver that solves a potentially large QUBO problem by splitting it into pieces that are solved either on a D-Wave system or via a classical tabu solver"

    I know some of those words but all I can really tell is that it apparently does things to stuff, or does stuff to things.

  • Be sure to drink your Ovaltine. (Score:3)

    by 0100010001010011 ( 652467 ) on Saturday January 14, 2017 @03:06PM (#53668455)
    • QUBO - Quadratic unconstrained binary optimization [wikipedia.org] is a pattern matching technique, common in machine learning applications. QUBO is an NP hard problem.
    • Tabu search [wikipedia.org] take[s] a potential solution to a problem and check its immediate neighbors (that is, solutions that are similar except for one or two minor details) in the hope of finding an improved solution. Local search methods have a tendency to become stuck in suboptimal regions or on plateaus where many solutions are equally fit.
  • ... any faster than can be done on conventional computers, today. All this hype around the D-Wave machines should not distract us from the fact that when competing for solving a given problem fastest against conventional computers, using the algorithms best suited for the respective hardware (and not making the conventional computer simulate a D-Wave like machine), the D-Wave machine loses every contest.
    Open-sourcing some tools won't change that in any way.

  • "we need more smart people thinking about applications" = we have a solution looking for a problem

  • D-wave is not quantum computing. It's regular, non-quantum computing that uses software to simulate what we think using non-locality in computing would be.

    Humans actually controlling quantum non-locality would be arguably the biggest feat since harnessing the atom...it amazes me how this blatant bs continues to be called "quantum"...

