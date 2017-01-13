Headphone Users Rejoice: Samsung Reportedly Not Killing the Galaxy S8's Headphone Jack (thenextweb.com) 15
An anonymous reader writes: Contrary to previous reports, Samsung's upcoming flagship Galaxy S8 smartphone will come with a headphone jack, unlike the new iPhone 7 and 7 Plus and several other Android smartphones. The news comes from both Sammobile and Android Police. The Next Web reports: "Both Sammobile and Android Police are today reporting that Samsung is not actually killing the headphone jack. Sammobile, appears to be retracting its own report last month suggesting the jack would be dropped thanks to recent case renders, while Android Police has independently confirmed that the S8 will maintain the 3.5mm jack through its own source. In related news, Samsung's display unit may have also just given us our first good look at the S8. While there's a good chance the phone in the video is a generic model (it appears to be a render, rather than a physical object), as CNET points out, it looks an awful lot like the leaks we've seen from the S8 so far. There are also a few curious touches for a something that's supposed to be just a render, including what might be a faint visible antenna line (on the upper left corner) and a couple of LEDs or sensors to the left of the earpiece grill. By the way, there's also a definitely a headphone jack in this render."
Yeah. Go ahead and squeeze a bigger battery in there while you are at it. If it doesn't fit, just man up and push harder.
You mean "sudden outbreak of common sense"?
As in, you don't have to get rid of a 3.5mm headphone jack just because you want to start selling wireless earphones?
You don't have to use a cable if you don't like the cable getting in your way. That's the beautiful thing about this... it allows the customer the choice if using a 3.5mm connected device, or using bluetooth.
Letting users choose is the coward's way out! Courage involves forcing expensive, easily lost hardware with short battery life down customers' throats or into their ears.
When the story came out last month that Samsung was killing the headphone jack, I said back then that something was up... there was no substantiation of the report beyond the article that Slashdot itself linked to, and every cross-reference I could find online always linked back to the same location... so either they made the whole thing up, or else the publishers at that website couldn't think past how juicy the story sounded to do even the most rudimentary fact-checking.
