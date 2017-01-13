Faulty Phone Battery May Have Caused Fire That Brought Down EgyptAir Flight MS80 (ibtimes.co.uk) 42
New submitter drunkdrone writes: "French authorities investigating the EgyptAir crash that killed 66 people last year believe that the plane may have been brought down by an overheating phone battery," reports International Business Times. Investigators say the fire that broke out on the Airbus A320 in May 2016 started in the spot where the co-pilot had stowed his iPad and iPhone 6S, which he placed on top of the instrument panel in the plane's cockpit. From the report: "EgyptAir flight MS804 was traveling from Paris to Cairo when it disappeared from radar on 19 May 2016. Egyptian investigators have speculated that the crash, which killed all 56 passengers, seven crew members and three security personnel on board, was caused by an act of terrorism due to traces of explosives reported to be found on some the victims. Investigators in France have disputed these claims, saying that data recorded from the aircraft around the time it disappeared points to an accidental fire on the right-hand side of the flight deck, next to the co-pilot. According to The Times, CCTV pulled from cameras at Paris' Charles de Gualle airport show that the co-pilot stored a number of personal items above the dashboard, where the first signs of trouble were detected. This included an automated alert indicating a series of malfunctions on the right-hand flight deck window, followed by smoke alerts going off in a toilet and in the avionics area below the cockpit, minutes before the plane vanished."
Mass of Samsung jokes in 3.2.1... (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
we can expect a fair share of Samsung jokes regardless...
What kind of person could turn 56 accidental deaths into a joke?
Re: (Score:2)
Brilliant to you, sick to me.
Re: (Score:1)
lawsuite (Score:2)
hmmm... is this is proven or even not, i wonder if the lawyers would go after apple as I am sure the airline probably already settled as is the case with crashes.
Re: (Score:2)
What else was in the bag?
Were the devices actually turned on? Were they charging?
Test question, fill in the blank:
Lawyers need ____ (hint: evidence).
Re: (Score:2)
Lawyers need ____ (hint: evidence).
Lawyers need . . . money.
Lawyers extensively use this patent titled, "A Method and Process of Turning Money into Evidence".
The Russians killed CeeLo Green (Score:1)
I don't know about no airliner, but I saw the video of CeeLo's head getting blown clean off by a Samsung Note. Neither Vladimir Putin or Donald Trump have accounted for their whereabouts when that happened, so until someone says different, I'm assuming it was because he wouldn't sing "Shower Me With Your Love" at the inauguration.
The story smells fishy (Score:3)
The batteries burn, not violently explode. The pilots would have seen and smelt smoke, and done something about it, like move the phone out of the cockpit.
This is more likely a pilot suicide.
Re: (Score:3)
The batteries burn, not violently explode. The pilots would have seen and smelt smoke, and done something about it, like move the phone out of the cockpit.
This is more likely a pilot suicide.
It's quite possible;e by the time the fire was discovered it was too late. A very hot fire could quickly get out of control, such as one that brought down SwissAir 111.
Re: (Score:1)
Simplification or sensationalism? (Score:2)
How did the Copilot not notice early when fire was emergent and controllable?
How can a pair of devices a tablet and an phone exposed on a dashboard a few inches at reach from a the copilot down a whole plane in a few minutes?
I've seen Air Crash episodes about Lithium batteries starting a massive fire in a cargo bay just under the electronic compartment of a 747. But here the situation looks much more genuine. Is it sensationalism at work again?
Re: (Score:2)
You wouldn't leave them on a dashboard. Loose objects have to be secured on the flight deck. Most likely they got stuffed into a pocket along with paper documentation.
Other things that "may" have caused crash (Score:2)
Spontaneous combustion
Explosive free radicals
Wouldn't they have said something? (Score:3)
Re: (Score:2)
... or "Hand me that extinguisher we've got a burning iPad" or similar (and in Arabic obviously).
Flight crews worldwide communicate in English.
Re: (Score:2)
On the radio, yes. But for casual conversation they would use their preferred language.
Cockpit recorder: Trying to put out fire in cockpi (Score:2)
The recorder did in fact record the pilots trying to put out a fire in the cockpit.
http://www.independent.co.uk/n... [independent.co.uk]
Re: (Score:2)
Hard to believe. (Score:2)
Cockpit recorder: shit, instrument panel on fire (Score:2)
> The cockpit recorder should have picked up a few explicit verbal phrases if such an event had taken place.
The recorder did in fact record the pilots trying to put out a fire in the cockpit.
http://www.independent.co.uk/n... [independent.co.uk]
No I don't know the exact wording they used.
phone bug exploit fire (Score:3)
If the day ever comes an exploit can cause a phone to catch fire, imagine all the implications.
Re: (Score:2)
Software issues right now can make my android phone run hot and exhaust its battery in an hour or so.
Re: (Score:2)
Pretty sure (Score:2)
I'm curious (Score:2)
So Egyptian investigators are claiming it was a bomb, while the French say there was likely a fire which started on the flight deck. Are the French investigators disputing the claim that "traces of explosives" were found on some of the victims? Or are they saying "well sure there was explosive residue, but that's not what brought the plane down"... because that would be weird and scary.