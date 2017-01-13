Faulty Phone Battery May Have Caused Fire That Brought Down EgyptAir Flight MS80 (ibtimes.co.uk) 121
New submitter drunkdrone writes: "French authorities investigating the EgyptAir crash that killed 66 people last year believe that the plane may have been brought down by an overheating phone battery," reports International Business Times. Investigators say the fire that broke out on the Airbus A320 in May 2016 started in the spot where the co-pilot had stowed his iPad and iPhone 6S, which he placed on top of the instrument panel in the plane's cockpit. From the report: "EgyptAir flight MS804 was traveling from Paris to Cairo when it disappeared from radar on 19 May 2016. Egyptian investigators have speculated that the crash, which killed all 56 passengers, seven crew members and three security personnel on board, was caused by an act of terrorism due to traces of explosives reported to be found on some the victims. Investigators in France have disputed these claims, saying that data recorded from the aircraft around the time it disappeared points to an accidental fire on the right-hand side of the flight deck, next to the co-pilot. According to The Times, CCTV pulled from cameras at Paris' Charles de Gualle airport show that the co-pilot stored a number of personal items above the dashboard, where the first signs of trouble were detected. This included an automated alert indicating a series of malfunctions on the right-hand flight deck window, followed by smoke alerts going off in a toilet and in the avionics area below the cockpit, minutes before the plane vanished."
George Lucas and Steven Spielberg need to come to justice for that.
Re:Mass of Samsung jokes in 3.2.1... (Score:5, Interesting)
we can expect a fair share of Samsung jokes regardless...
What kind of person could turn 56 accidental deaths into a joke?
Brilliant to you, sick to me.
What you do is called "virtue signalling".
What kind of person could turn 56 accidental deaths into a joke?
Mark Twain?
“Humor is tragedy plus time.”
What kind of person could turn 56 accidental deaths into a joke?
Anyone who uses humour as a way of dealing with things that would be too painful to deal with any other way?
Happy Valentines [omglog.com]
Too soon? [google.ca]
What kind of person could turn 56 accidental deaths into a joke?
A person with a really good sense of humour.
Apples Overheat, Samsungs Explode? (Score:2)
I find it interesting that Apple phones apparently 'Overheat' according to our unbiased media, yet Samsung phones 'Explode' (often with more words added for even more effect).
No, no bias there, none at all! Nothing to see here! Please move along!
hmmm... is this is proven or even not, i wonder if the lawyers would go after apple as I am sure the airline probably already settled as is the case with crashes.
What else was in the bag?
Were the devices actually turned on? Were they charging?
Test question, fill in the blank:
Lawyers need ____ (hint: evidence).
Lawyers need ____ (hint: evidence).
Lawyers need . . . money.
Lawyers extensively use this patent titled, "A Method and Process of Turning Money into Evidence".
Lawyers get money by winning cases where they present ______ (hint:evidence).
Nah, man. It's for real.
https://youtu.be/avdufhXL4ow [youtu.be]
The story smells fishy (Score:2, Interesting)
The batteries burn, not violently explode. The pilots would have seen and smelt smoke, and done something about it, like move the phone out of the cockpit.
This is more likely a pilot suicide.
Re:The story smells fishy (Score:5, Informative)
The batteries burn, not violently explode. The pilots would have seen and smelt smoke, and done something about it, like move the phone out of the cockpit.
This is more likely a pilot suicide.
It's quite possible;e by the time the fire was discovered it was too late. A very hot fire could quickly get out of control, such as one that brought down SwissAir 111.
Re: (Score:3, Informative)
What was cabin pressure? Was oxygen in use? (Score:1)
By the way, both are really cool - under controlled circumstances. The problem is, lithium ion battery technology packs a lot of energy into a really small package. Drop atmospheric pressure to aro
The don't use O2 on planes.
Maybe you mean Apollo 1? It has been a long time since anybody thought 100% O2 was a good idea.
Re: (Score:3)
The don't use O2 on planes.
"In the unlikely event of a drop in cabin pressure, a nitrogen mask will drop down in front of you..."
seems improbable (Score:2)
So of all the possible people on all possible planes it's the flight crew? And of all the batteries on planes, it's from a device that isn't particularly renown for bursting into flames? It would probably be more likely if the pilots were smuggling something and that caught fire.
Simplification or sensationalism? (Score:1)
How did the Copilot not notice early when fire was emergent and controllable?
How can a pair of devices a tablet and an phone exposed on a dashboard a few inches at reach from a the copilot down a whole plane in a few minutes?
I've seen Air Crash episodes about Lithium batteries starting a massive fire in a cargo bay just under the electronic compartment of a 747. But here the situation looks much more genuine. Is it sensationalism at work again?
You wouldn't leave them on a dashboard. Loose objects have to be secured on the flight deck. Most likely they got stuffed into a pocket along with paper documentation.
Other things that "may" have caused crash (Score:2)
Spontaneous combustion
Explosive free radicals
Re: Other things that "may" have caused crash (Score:1)
Wouldn't they have said something? (Score:4, Funny)
... or "Hand me that extinguisher we've got a burning iPad" or similar (and in Arabic obviously).
Flight crews worldwide communicate in English.
On the radio, yes. But for casual conversation they would use their preferred language.
Cockpit recorder: Trying to put out fire in cockpi (Score:4, Informative)
The recorder did in fact record the pilots trying to put out a fire in the cockpit.
http://www.independent.co.uk/n... [independent.co.uk]
Just to clarify, this was deduced from the flight data recorder, not voice recordings. The voice recorder was apparently damaged by salt water and data not recovered so far.
So the articles are all wrong? (Score:4, Informative)
The sub-headline of the story I linked to is:
--
Information from the flight's cockpit voice recorder suggests the pilot tried to extinguish a fire in the cockpit before the plane crashed
--
The French article says:
...
--
the CVR (cockpit voice recorder) indicates that one of the two pilot present in the cockpit of flight MS 804
it was not this fire that suddenly cut, at 37,000 feet, the other black box, the flight recorder (FDR)
--
Translated by Google translate.
The article explicitly says "not the OTHER black box, the flight data recorder".
Re:So the articles are all wrong? (Score:4, Informative)
Yes, your link trumps mine. The Figaro article from July certainly says that, and there are other reports [theguardian.com] of the word "fire" from the voice recorder, so I guess they did recover data from it, and the Wikipedia article could use an update. The whole thing seems to be a bit short on official comment, this latest being hearsay from "a source from the investigation".
Wikipedia says (Score:2)
I went to update the Wikipedia page and found it says:
Media reported that data from the cockpit voice recorder indicated one of the pilots had tried to extinguish the fire in the cockpit before the airplane crashed.[104] However, after these reports were released, the Egyptian Civil Aviation Authority urged "media to be cautious while issuing press releases about the accident and to only rely on official reports issued by the committee itself."[105] Later, on 16 July, the committee confirmed that the cockpi
The flight recorders section omits some of the media reports referenced in the investigation section, and does not state that the voice data record was successfully repaired.
BTW, there are photos of the recovered flight recorders. [independent.co.uk] No apparent structural damage. It is likely that the enclosures are not waterproof even when undamaged.
Hard to believe. (Score:2)
Cockpit recorder: shit, instrument panel on fire (Score:2)
> The cockpit recorder should have picked up a few explicit verbal phrases if such an event had taken place.
The recorder did in fact record the pilots trying to put out a fire in the cockpit.
http://www.independent.co.uk/n... [independent.co.uk]
No I don't know the exact wording they used.
According to the article you linked to, the fire the pilots were trying to put out was not responsible for the crash and was likely a secondary fire. From Google translate:
What is certain is that it was not this fire [cockpit fire the pilot was attempting to extinguish] that suddenly cut, at 37,000 feet, the other black box, the flight recorder (FDR), located at the back of the plane.
So there might have been a fire but it is more likely it came from inside the instrument panel then from on top. Either that or there just happened to be an exploding phone the exact same time a different explosion took down the plane.
Re: (Score:2)
The cockpit recorder should have picked up a few explicit verbal phrases if such an event had taken place.
Wikipedia [wikipedia.org] reports that the flight data recorder was repaired after being recovered from the ocean, but offers no further information on the voice recorder other than that it was sent to France after initial recovery attempts failed. It seems credible that voice recordings are not available.
phone bug exploit fire (Score:3)
If the day ever comes an exploit can cause a phone to catch fire, imagine all the implications.
Software issues right now can make my android phone run hot and exhaust its battery in an hour or so.
this is actually a legit concern. A bad actor (likely at the state level) exploits a zero day with a fake wifi access point in the boarding area that loads malware on passenger phones. Malware causes a race condition that results in phones rapidly overheating/catching fire while in flight. Flight crew then needs to deal with many near simultaneous phones on fire - whether on person, in seat backs or in overhead bins. Would think odds of one spreading would be fairly good.
Pretty sure (Score:2)
I'm curious (Score:4, Interesting)
So Egyptian investigators are claiming it was a bomb, while the French say there was likely a fire which started on the flight deck. Are the French investigators disputing the claim that "traces of explosives" were found on some of the victims? Or are they saying "well sure there was explosive residue, but that's not what brought the plane down"... because that would be weird and scary.
Worrying (Score:1)
Unfortunately, I can't google "ipad fire" as it collides with "kindle fire".
Here you go. [google.ca]
Couple of choice ones:
Fire that killed four dogs in rescue home started by an iPad charger [mirror.co.uk]
iPad fire [techreport.com]
Re: (Score:2)
Unfortunately, I can't google "ipad fire" as it collides with "kindle fire".
Here you go. [google.ca]
Couple of choice ones:
Fire that killed four dogs in rescue home started by an iPad charger [mirror.co.uk]
iPad fire [techreport.com]
Wow, Apple censor team is active today.
Warm Leatherette (Score:1)
Hot flaming perfume, ignited by the iPhone, dripping behind the instrument panel.
How's that for bad haiku?
Air pressure? (Score:2)
Flight (The Movie) comes to mind (Score:2)
I enjoyed Flight [imdb.com] with Denzel Washington and this story reminds me a little of the plot.
If you haven't seen it then it's an eye opener about the game of "passing the buck", and seeing who get's sued when blame is attributed.
A nice big fat rich company like Apple, tasty...
I call BS (Score:2)
BEA... trying to deflect the possibility that the Airbus window heater failed catastrophically (again). It's a known issue for both Airbus and Boeing.
ahh.. (Score:2)
Re: terror alert (Score:1)
Except that it's Samsung with the exploding batteries. But any chance to act like a shitknob and bash Apple because you lack any real intelligence or character, right?
Re: (Score:3, Insightful)
Except that it's Samsung with the exploding batteries. But any chance to act like a shitknob and bash Apple because you lack any real intelligence or character, right?
How ignorant of history can you be? Plenty of laptops included the HCF instruction. No wonder you posted anonymously
...
Now on to more serious business - civil suits incoming - and it's not like you have the same standard of proof for civil liability as for criminal liability. With the extensive history of electronics catching fire, a jury will have no time believing that it's possible - it's just a question if it's more likely than not.
Apple PR: "We're being even more courageous - we're removing the bat
All rechargeable batteries can explode. Ever try to recharge a frozen lead-acid battery using a garage-type quick charger? I saw one explode. No way was anyone getting near enough to disconnect it once it started profusely fuming. Smelled like boiled pig for some reason.
It's one reason to remove batteries from heavy equipment that isn't going to be started for a few weeks in -40 weather. Cells that freeze solid because they don't have a full charge will build up a LOT of pressure, so the cells that actuall
Re: (Score:1)
Bashing Apple is correct in this case.
EgyptAir flight MS804 went missing on 19 May 2016. The copilot on that flight left an Apple iPad and an Apple iPhone 6S in the place where the fire reportedly broke out. The Samsung Note 7 (with the exploding battery) was announced on 2 August 2016, and released on 16 August 2016. Other Samsung devices are as poor as Apple's in the battery area.
Except that it's Samsung with the exploding batteries. But any chance to act like a shitknob and bash Apple because you lack any real intelligence or character, right?
The article did specifically cite an iPad and an iPhone 6S as being stowed in the spot where the fire started, as well as bottles of perfume. If the perfume had a high enough alcohol content, a shattered bottle could feed the fire from an exploding battery.
Although Apple device explosions are rare, they have happened, especially in reduced atmospheric pressure:
http://www.ainonline.com/aviat... [ainonline.com]
